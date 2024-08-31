SNOBBY Vanderbilt Prof Says If THIS Is Your Bathroom, You Shouldn't Worry About...
COWARD Kamala Continues to Demand Hot Mics for Debate, Gets WRECKED Trying to Blame TRUMP Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo

If Kamala Harris is so afraid to debate Donald Trump, she's unfit to be president. How can she say she'll go toe-to-toe with hostile foreign leaders if she can't handle her election opponent in a friendly setting? 

This writer believes, ardently, the only reason Kamala wants hot mics is so she can have her 'Excuse me, I'm speaking' moment. And ABC News has already say no to these rules.

So here's Kamala, lying about Trump (again), and trying to get hot mics for the debate.

Trump is listening to his campaign advisers?

Oh no. That monster.

Nailed it.

No lies detected.

She's duplicitous.

So badly.

She is scared.

Her interview with CNN was a disaster that did nothing to help her.

The debates will be worse.

She's trying to get out of the debate by getting Trump to back out.

Won't work.

How will Kamala meet with Putin? Kim Jong Un? Xi Jinping?

How will she negotiate and advocate for America's best interests when she can't face Trump on ABC News?

Hahahahahahahaha!

We don't want her to stop. Keep going, Kamala. Keep showing us what a coward you are.

It's pathological at this point.

Pretty much.

She's trying to play Calvinball.

Neither ABC News nor Team Trump should let her.

