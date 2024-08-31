COWARD Kamala Continues to Demand Hot Mics for Debate, Gets WRECKED Trying to Blame TRUMP Instead

If Kamala Harris is so afraid to debate Donald Trump, she's unfit to be president. How can she say she'll go toe-to-toe with hostile foreign leaders if she can't handle her election opponent in a friendly setting?
This writer believes, ardently, the only reason Kamala wants hot mics is so she can have her 'Excuse me, I'm speaking' moment. And ABC News has already say no to these rules.
So here's Kamala, lying about Trump (again), and trying to get hot mics for the debate.
Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won't allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024
We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way—with the… https://t.co/mjyaiUTwAA
Trump is listening to his campaign advisers?
Oh no. That monster.
Let's check the timeline:— 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 31, 2024
-Trump & Biden agree to debates.
-Biden drops out.
-Trump tries to negotiate new debates w/ you.
-You cried about it.
-You & Trump agree to stick w/ prev. rules.
-Now you want to change rules you already agreed to.
When are you going to stop crying…
Nailed it.
These were the debate rules you demanded, until a few days ago.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 31, 2024
Presumably you know you can’t win a debate on substance and your only hope is an “I’m speaking” hot mic moment.
Meanwhile, you’ve done ONE taped and edited media interview- that for some reason included the stolen…
No lies detected.
Weird because you insisted Trump honor his agreement with Biden - pretending it applied to you. And when he said okay, you started trying to change the rules after the fact.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 31, 2024
Recommended
She's duplicitous.
Her team wants her to be able to say “I’m speaking” soooooooooooo badly.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 31, 2024
So badly.
Yo dingbat, every debate should be done this way so both sides have equal speaking time to clearly lay out their agenda— Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) August 31, 2024
You seem scared
She is scared.
Her interview with CNN was a disaster that did nothing to help her.
The debates will be worse.
This sounds like you’re trying to get out of the debate.— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 31, 2024
You already agreed to rules that now you want changed - namely because you’re stupid and have no idea what you’re talking about.
Won’t work. Voters aren’t as dumb as you think.
She's trying to get out of the debate by getting Trump to back out.
Won't work.
You are running for President of the United States but refuse to do a 1x1 interview on live TV. Talk about lack of confidence. https://t.co/wZQDkKt37e— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 31, 2024
How will Kamala meet with Putin? Kim Jong Un? Xi Jinping?
How will she negotiate and advocate for America's best interests when she can't face Trump on ABC News?
Harris campaign after spending $50M in "I'm speaking" merch: https://t.co/Xon2jnvTIk pic.twitter.com/Gdpc6azJwt— Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) August 31, 2024
Hahahahahahahaha!
Lol. What’s wrong? Are the “Excuse me, I am speaking” T-shirts already made.— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 31, 2024
Searching for that viral moment after that horrible CNN interview is just too funny.
You are 100% scripted by your advisors. So just stop. 😂 https://t.co/RtQurrhcAk
We don't want her to stop. Keep going, Kamala. Keep showing us what a coward you are.
It’s kinda wackadoodle how badly she wants to be interrupted so she can say “I’m speaking now.” https://t.co/d9J8rtVqQ8— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 31, 2024
It's pathological at this point.
The Harris campaign debate strategy: https://t.co/nKElSPnsri pic.twitter.com/3ZckHR6pOO— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 31, 2024
Pretty much.
Reminds me of a cousin of mine. Playing a board game as kids, every time he was losing, always tried to change the rules and thought I would be stupid enough to agree. https://t.co/28xb1DQco3— Márta Lisle (@UrUnpaidPundit) August 31, 2024
She's trying to play Calvinball.
Neither ABC News nor Team Trump should let her.
