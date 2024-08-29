Reporter Gets More Than He Bargained for After Asking DeSantis About the 'Trans...
She's NOT Speaking: ABC News REJECTS Kamala Harris' Last-Minute Debate Rule Changes, Will Keep Mics Muted

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo

This writer's got a two-pronged theory about all the desperate attempts by the Kamala Harris campaign to change the rules of the upcoming September 10 debate. Kamala (and her team) know it's not going to go well for her, so they demanded notes (because she can't speak extemporaneously without sounding like a moron), sitting down (what, she can't wear her Chuck Taylors?), and hot mics. That last one was key -- her team desperately wanted a repeat of her 'I'm speaking' moment from the VP debate with Mike Pence in 2020.

Team Trump said no.

And now so has ABC News.

More from The New York Post:

ABC News has declined to adopt Vice President Kamala Harris’ request to have wholly unmuted microphones during her Sept. 10 debate with former President Donald Trump — after days of wrangling over what Republicans viewed as Democratic attempts to lay a trap for the GOP nominee.

A network email reviewed by The Post lays out similar rules as those for Trump’s June 27 CNN debate against President Biden — including no audience, no pre-written notes or props and muted mics when a candidate is not speaking.

Trump and Harris will be standing on stage and will only be allowed to have a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

Good.

Nope. Denied her 'SLAY KWEEN' moment.

This writer is kinda surprised they denied her that moment.

But ABC News must also think this will work out in her favor.

Everybody knew what the hot mic thing was about.

Thank goodness we don't have to listen to that for an entire debate.

Can't wait to see how the Kamala campaign responds to this.

Possibly. But Kamala isn't big on prep work, so what good will this do her?

She can't have notes, and she can't answer questions.

Yep. That's definitely part of it.

So are we, a little bit. But as we said -- ABC News must think these rules will help her more than hurt (we disagree), so here we are.

