She's NOT Speaking: ABC News REJECTS Kamala Harris' Last-Minute Debate Rule Changes, Will Keep Mics Muted

This writer's got a two-pronged theory about all the desperate attempts by the Kamala Harris campaign to change the rules of the upcoming September 10 debate. Kamala (and her team) know it's not going to go well for her, so they demanded notes (because she can't speak extemporaneously without sounding like a moron), sitting down (what, she can't wear her Chuck Taylors?), and hot mics. That last one was key -- her team desperately wanted a repeat of her 'I'm speaking' moment from the VP debate with Mike Pence in 2020.

Advertisement

Team Trump said no.

And now so has ABC News.

ABC News rejects Kamala Harris last-minute bid to change Trump debate rules, will keep muted mics https://t.co/uRGgugILqb pic.twitter.com/slH8mghBvi — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2024

More from The New York Post:

ABC News has declined to adopt Vice President Kamala Harris’ request to have wholly unmuted microphones during her Sept. 10 debate with former President Donald Trump — after days of wrangling over what Republicans viewed as Democratic attempts to lay a trap for the GOP nominee. A network email reviewed by The Post lays out similar rules as those for Trump’s June 27 CNN debate against President Biden — including no audience, no pre-written notes or props and muted mics when a candidate is not speaking. Trump and Harris will be standing on stage and will only be allowed to have a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

Good.

Hahaha. Your move, Kamala.

No, “I’m speaking”, moments for you. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 29, 2024

Nope. Denied her 'SLAY KWEEN' moment.

She desperately wants to drop her "excuse me, I'm speaking" line so the media can fangirl over it. — Jonny Offenmad (@Offenmad) August 29, 2024

This writer is kinda surprised they denied her that moment.

But ABC News must also think this will work out in her favor.

She just wanted to say “I’m speaking” repeatedly because that’s literally all she’s got. — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) August 29, 2024

Everybody knew what the hot mic thing was about.

Thank goodness we don't have to listen to that for an entire debate.

Wow why do they hate women of color etc https://t.co/07PFceOJdO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 29, 2024

Can't wait to see how the Kamala campaign responds to this.

Lol - you just know ABC is going to give her all the questions ahead of time. https://t.co/UvhebgFbQW — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 29, 2024

Possibly. But Kamala isn't big on prep work, so what good will this do her?

She can't have notes, and she can't answer questions.

She’s upset because she won’t get to grandstand when Trump potentially interrupts her. That’s all this was ever about https://t.co/MwIaANnkQv — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) August 29, 2024

Advertisement

Yep. That's definitely part of it.

I'm honestly shocked ABC said no.



This prevents her from getting her "Excuse me, a Black Indian Asian woman of color is talking" interrupting line in. https://t.co/KUhstHtis8 — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎, 𝐌𝐃 👁️‍🗨️ (@Vox_Oculi) August 29, 2024

So are we, a little bit. But as we said -- ABC News must think these rules will help her more than hurt (we disagree), so here we are.