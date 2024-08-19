PRIORITIES: Dem Strategist Wants You to Know More About Kamala Harris' Wardrobe Choices Than Her Policies

Kamala Harris really is all things to all people. When she's wearing a pantsuit and heels? Perfect and presidential!

It's really, really important that Kamala look the part of president, and that we all know her fashion choices.

Advertisement

Her policies and their feasibility? Nah. Voters don't need to know that stuff.

SHE WORE CHUCK TAYLORS!

She's got the Chuck Taylors on today. 👟 pic.twitter.com/7t0KZUnd7y — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 18, 2024

She's so relatable and just like us! You poors must wear tennis shoes, right? She totally gets you!

Ugh.

Pathetic theatrics just that the paid shills like you can make a big deal out of it.



Everything is falling apart but look at Kamala’s shoes! — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) August 18, 2024

That's the best they can do. Her interview answers are a train wreck.

Oh cool know more about her wardrobe than her policies. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) August 18, 2024

We sure do.

As a kid we used to call them Converse. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 18, 2024

Chuck Taylors just sound cooler.

I wasn’t 100% for Kamala but this changes everything. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 18, 2024

Made all the difference in the world. She wears tennis shoes!

Shoes make me stop thinking critically!!! — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) August 18, 2024

'I can't afford groceries, but did you see Kamala's shoes? She's got my vote!' -- said no one, ever.

Still avoiding questions. Yas qween. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 18, 2024

SLAY GIRL!

I guess we’ll vote for communism then! — Nick (@Nickster0188) August 18, 2024

Guess so.

So she can run away from questions faster? https://t.co/V9WeTcsEMX — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 18, 2024

Ouch.

Makes it easier to run away from reporters. https://t.co/jSqaSm4bAN — Brittany (@bccover) August 18, 2024

Everyone was thinking it.

Kamala Harris: The economic policy of Karl Marx, the fashion sense of Ellen DeGeneres. https://t.co/93xBn5rE8x — JimDelRey (Spiceless Mayonnaise Checkmark Pending) (@JimDelRey) August 18, 2024

This writer laughed out loud at this.

Well done.

These legit look like they were bought today https://t.co/Kaqd5fhwrK — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 18, 2024

They are pristine, aren't they?

This is her version of Biden's ice cream shtick. https://t.co/dnG8RZX0xD — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) August 18, 2024

Imagine how excited the media will get if she buys a pair that's red or blue.

Two shoes are greater than the amount of primary votes she received https://t.co/whSlHo33iL — Carlos (@txiokatu) August 18, 2024

Brutal but accurate.

Scatbug provides context: Converse high tops are overpriced fashion accessories for phony hipsters who try too hard to be real. https://t.co/qLs24reznc — Scatbug Redux (@scatbug1) August 18, 2024

No lies detected.