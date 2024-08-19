But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ...
PRIORITIES: Dem Strategist Wants You to Know More About Kamala Harris' Wardrobe Choices Than Her Policies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 19, 2024
Meme screenshot

Kamala Harris really is all things to all people. When she's wearing a pantsuit and heels? Perfect and presidential!

It's really, really important that Kamala look the part of president, and that we all know her fashion choices.

Her policies and their feasibility? Nah. Voters don't need to know that stuff.

SHE WORE CHUCK TAYLORS!

She's so relatable and just like us! You poors must wear tennis shoes, right? She totally gets you!

Ugh.

That's the best they can do. Her interview answers are a train wreck.

We sure do.

Chuck Taylors just sound cooler.

Made all the difference in the world. She wears tennis shoes!

'I can't afford groceries, but did you see Kamala's shoes? She's got my vote!' -- said no one, ever.

SLAY GIRL!

Guess so.

WATCH: ABC's Martha Raddatz Fails to Hide Her ASTONISHINGLY Racist Contempt for Black Trump Voters
Amy Curtis
Ouch. 

Everyone was thinking it.

This writer laughed out loud at this.

Well done.

They are pristine, aren't they?

Imagine how excited the media will get if she buys a pair that's red or blue.

Brutal but accurate.

No lies detected.

