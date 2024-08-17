James Carville: GOP Supports Israel Because 'The Jews Are Whiter Than the Palestinians'
In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really...
The Hill: Democrats Might Still Invoke the 25th Amendment
New York Times: The Time Has Come to Charge Hunter Biden as a...
You've GOT to be Kidding: DNC Attendees Will Have Chances for FREE Vasectomies...
California Democrats Tell Voters Criminals Are More Important Than Democracy
Paul Krugman Looks at the Kamala Harris Price-Control Hysteria in Perspective
NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny Has Taylor Lorenz's Back
Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful...
ESPN Analyst Deletes 'Protect Our Daughters' Tweet Which Did Not Represent Network
Absolutely Vile Rag New Yorker Tries to Dunk on J.D. Vance With Deep...
Mark Cuban Seems to Be Trying to Distance Kamala Harris From Joe Biden's...
Chicago Businesses Prepare for Mostly Peaceful Protests As DNC Brings Joy to the...
Political Commentator Gets Absolutely DESTROYED for Poll Saying X is a 'Tool for...

Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 17, 2024
Meme

This editor is old enough to remember early during the Biden administration when Democrat elites were calling for Pete Buttigieg to be swapped in for Kamala Harris as vice president as she was so unpopular. Her 2020 run for president showed how unpopular she was.

Advertisement

Last month, before Harris had been coronated, Jeremy Peters of the New York Times told MSNBC that Democratic donors considered Harris the weakest candidate to take Joe Biden's place:

But coronated she was. There would be no brokered convention. And for the past three weeks, she's been enjoying a honeymoon period with the press who crow about her "joyous message" while not getting to ask her any questions. The Democrats have called her an icon and a legend.

This resister saw this photo of Harris and knew she was presidential material.

Recommended

In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are
justmindy
Advertisement

Whoops … wrong photo.

Look at her … walking. That's more iconic than the photo of Donald Trump's attempted assassination.

Yeah, seeing Joe Biden shuffle around in his big shoes for the last few months has really lowered the bar.

Advertisement

Even her suggestion of Soviet-style price controls didn't make us literally gasp.

How is this person going to watch the Democratic National Convention … hopefully with oxygen nearby.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are
justmindy
BREAKING: Tim Burchett Calls for ND Lawmaker to be HANGED for Traveling to Pay for Sex With Minor
Laura W.
New York Times: The Time Has Come to Charge Hunter Biden as a Foreign Agent
Brett T.
The Hill: Democrats Might Still Invoke the 25th Amendment
Brett T.
You've GOT to be Kidding: DNC Attendees Will Have Chances for FREE Vasectomies and Abortions
Laura W.
Brian Stelter Stomps on a Ratio Rake in Rush to Defend Kamala Harris From Jeanine Pirro
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are justmindy
Advertisement