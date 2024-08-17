Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'

This editor is old enough to remember early during the Biden administration when Democrat elites were calling for Pete Buttigieg to be swapped in for Kamala Harris as vice president as she was so unpopular. Her 2020 run for president showed how unpopular she was.

Last month, before Harris had been coronated, Jeremy Peters of the New York Times told MSNBC that Democratic donors considered Harris the weakest candidate to take Joe Biden's place:

Before the media started propping up Kamala, this was the rundown on her: Kamala is by far the weakest candidate of those who can replace Joe Biden.



This was last month. Kamala's team was even accused of playing the race card in order to not be passed over. pic.twitter.com/MagyrfyPuT — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 12, 2024

But coronated she was. There would be no brokered convention. And for the past three weeks, she's been enjoying a honeymoon period with the press who crow about her "joyous message" while not getting to ask her any questions. The Democrats have called her an icon and a legend.

She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment 💙 pic.twitter.com/GYJfbsd1ZK — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 14, 2024

This resister saw this photo of Harris and knew she was presidential material.

If Trump ever held a rally the size of a high school math class, it would be front page news



But when Kamala does it, they say she’s “leading in the polls”



LOL pic.twitter.com/VXDVH502he — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 16, 2024

Whoops … wrong photo.

This photo literally made me gasp,she's perfect Presidential and ready to lead 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/GPYmXgPBWL — Henry Djoutsa 🇨🇲🇺🇸 Supports🇺🇦 (@D_jeneration) August 16, 2024

My God… the stupidity and ignorance. — RaideRon (@macomboys) August 17, 2024

Look at her … walking. That's more iconic than the photo of Donald Trump's attempted assassination.

A pic of the same person liberals wanted off the ticket a month ago but NOW you're falling all over yourself? 🙄 — Jayson Johnson 🎬 (@jjtweet) August 17, 2024

Yeah, notice her completely, ignoring the press again. She’s terrified to say anything out loud that isn’t scripted for her. — patrick ley (@theworkingmans) August 17, 2024

Imagine having a mind that concludes - after seeing a single frame of a video in which a person is clearly trying desperately to portray the "girl-boss" thingy - "she's perfect presidential" (whatever that means) and "ready to lead". Good grief. — 🍎Tree of Knowledge (@McKeever_tweets) August 17, 2024

Seeing a normal gait will do that. — @Juliusbush (@juliusbush) August 17, 2024

Yeah, seeing Joe Biden shuffle around in his big shoes for the last few months has really lowered the bar.

I’m sure Putin is shaking in his boots — A Ray of Sunshine (@RayD08146855) August 17, 2024

She always looks like this when walking away from questions. — Mel (@Melbee777) August 17, 2024

Why did it make you gasp ? — If I'm tweetin , I'm prolly Drinkin (@icedragondagger) August 17, 2024

Even her suggestion of Soviet-style price controls didn't make us literally gasp.

She’s walking — Kelly Knedler (@KKnedler9568) August 17, 2024

How is this person going to watch the Democratic National Convention … hopefully with oxygen nearby.

