Grab Your Nonsense Word Salad Secret Decoder Ring As Kamala Attempts to Explain DEI (Watch)

As we all know, it has now been well over a month since Democrats threw Joe Biden out the window of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to replace him with Kamala Harris. No need for you voters, Democrats. The party elite will be making all of your decisions for you.

Over that same period of time, Harris and her decidedly weird running mate Tim Walz have held exactly zero press conferences and sat down for exactly zero media interviews.

You can't get a job at Baskin-Robbins by hiding from interviews like that and these two want to be POTUS and VPOTUS?

Fortunately for us (but unfortunately for Harris), video is a thing that exists in the 21st century and Harris didn't exactly fall out of the coconut tree yesterday into the position of Democratic nominee. She has a history.

So, since she refuses to let America hear from her today, we'll just have to keep sharing how she spoke to America previously as a politician.

Or, to be more accurate, how she tried to speak to America. Take a look:

When Kamala Harris was asked about Trump's promise to repeal DEI, she responded by trying to define DEI pic.twitter.com/5BasYW0qUX — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 26, 2024

Holy. Sh*t. What the absolute $%&* was that?

And this was just a response to one question, about 4-5 months ago. Can you imagine Harris on a debate stage for 90 minutes? It might make everyone's heads explode, like in that movie Scanners.

We're going to need some help here, so we enlisted Twitter to try to make some sense of what we just saw.

My God. This woman is an idiot. There's no other way to describe her - and I'm trying to be generous, but this is....just awful.

No wonder she won't take interviews and doesn't want to debate in an uncontrolled environment. — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) August 26, 2024

'We must embrace our history. Because that history is ours. And diversity is a word that sounds like history. Do you see the connection? It's like a beautiful Venn diagram. Or the wheels on the bus of history [cackle].'

-- Kamala Harris ... probably

Not even an entire keg of Ranch dressing can make this word salad palatable.

I am a software engineering manager. I do a lot of interviews with candidates at all skill levels.



When a candidate does not understand a concept but has the buzz word memorized, this is EXACTLY how they respond when asked about it. — Puffy Beard (@PuffyBeard) August 26, 2024

Harris exhibits this behavioral pattern all the time. She doesn't know what she is talking about, but she wants to sound smart. So she starts to ramble, she starts to repeat words, and she starts to exhibit nervous tics (notice the scratching of her mouth). She goes on for way too long when a short, concise answer would have more than sufficed.

She is exactly the kid who didn't study for the exam, so writes three pages on the topic in her blue book.

This is why they won't let her talk. They all know exactly who she is. They can hope and Joy this thing all day long but every single one of them knows that she is still this Kamala Harris. https://t.co/21erWk1XT3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2024

We noticed today that she tried to change the terms of her planned September 10 debate with Donald Trump. Terms that she had already agreed to by challenging Trump to that debate.

Honestly, we will be shocked if she even shows up.

Please let Kamala Harris free flow more often. No more guardrails and scripts. We need more of this. 🙃 https://t.co/A9kM6AttTY — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) August 26, 2024

Her handlers will never let it happen. Why else do you think she is now demanding that she be allowed to bring 'notes' to the debate? When she says 'notes,' what she means is 'a fully written script.'

Rx I can't take 4 years of this. https://t.co/fMd2iHSHbe — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 26, 2024

Neither could we. More importantly, neither could America.

how is she so bad at this? She’s like my 18 yr old trying to lie to me about where she is going for the night. https://t.co/0yUoLLkv6C — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) August 26, 2024

HA. That's a good comparison. We're pretty sure Mindy's 18-year-old is far more intelligent, though.

We can understand how this might render you speechless. We wish it would have rendered her speechless.

Ol’ Joe wandered off searching for the exit of the stage.

Kamala “wanders off” rhetorically, searching for an exit from her rambling, incoherent inanities……. https://t.co/o8YMSJjtKx — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) August 26, 2024

Except Biden didn't wander off so much as he was thrown off by the seat of his pants, like a drunk given the bum's rush out of a bar.

That woman is sooo cringe, she sounds like a parody of herself!@mommyrn88 here some new material! https://t.co/yIwTLirauf — Anker 🎗🇮🇱 (@anker_blue) August 26, 2024

If you haven't heard @mommyrn88 (a.k.a., Estee Palti) do a Harris impression yet, you are missing out. She hasn't taken on this clip yet, but here she is imitating Harris in the incredibly cringe promo video some Democrats shot for Stephen Colbert's show.

Set those reminders for Sept 12 exclusively on .@MAGAMemecoin hosted by @MrStevenSteele and the beautiful @thejackiedutton with @Shawn_Farash



It’s gonna be epic 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wglCjwZkj1 — Estee Palti (@mommyrn88) August 26, 2024

SNL should hire Palti instead of bringing back Maya Rudolph, whose Harris impersonation is pretty lame, to be honest.

Kamala Harris is absolutely hammered.



Listen to this answer. 🥴pic.twitter.com/lLoKSDLzrE — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 26, 2024

Clips like these aren't going to put to rest any rumors that Harris has a drinking problem, that's for sure.

I hope she is drunk here. It would be more alarming if this is sober. https://t.co/IqwLhNNgjz — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 26, 2024

Right? YIKES.

She’s a chuck n’ jiving, duck and weaving, deflecting, redirecting, mumbo jumbo clown show. She is as vacant as the store fronts of California. An absolute idiot ideologue. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) August 27, 2024

Have we said how much we love Cherie Curry? This is the reaction of a true punk rocker.

Joey Tribbiani was a Mensa member compared to Harris.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Chef's kiss right there. Spot on.

The fact that #CommaLa #Kamala is a nominee for POTUS is an INSULT to every thinking American. She's incoherent. https://t.co/PiOrjHLoHQ — Arrrgh (@rr9108) August 27, 2024

The Democrats know it is an insult. They do not care. Let that, as they say, sink in.

You can hear her brain synapses misfiring snap crackle pop! https://t.co/J3axQ0o4sT — Jeff Wright (@jeffwrightjr) August 26, 2024

We can even smell that brief whiff of ozone.

I don’t think I have ever seen a dumber politician in my 61 years on Earth than Kamala. https://t.co/dVTHgQnqyv — Mike Newman (@MikeNew19512115) August 26, 2024

That's a bold statement right there. Sadly, it is also an accurate one.

Kamala Harris could put videos like this to rest anytime she wants. All she has to do is sit down for an interview or stand for a press conference and explain her positions. Explain how she arrived at them, and how she plans to implement them.

The fact that she has refused to do so for five weeks -- and doesn't seem to have any plans to do so in the near future -- should tell the American voters everything we need to know.