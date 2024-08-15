Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit

We've got some breaking and disturbing news for you, Twitchy readers. Social media has unearthed some hard truths about Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna. Are you sitting down?

Yes, Rep. Luna is, in terrible point of fact, a woman. Not only that, she appears to be an exceptionally fit and attractive woman who wears -- GASP -- swimsuits.

If you need a moment to gather yourself after that revelation, please take your time.

You'll pardon our sarcasm, but we think it's warranted after social media (mostly on the left, but we have to be honest, a few miserable people on the right too) tried to shame her for wearing a MAGA swimsuit in a video back in 2016.

Even The New York Post -- yes, that New York Post -- tried to act shocked. Check out the language choice they made for their tweet and headline about this horrifying scandal:

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna speaks out after years-old footage of MAGA swimsuit goes viral https://t.co/IFN0QV34a6 pic.twitter.com/iGSJOI93cK — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2024

LOL. 'Speaks out.' Was she ever hiding any of this or ashamed about it?

The tweet just shows a still shot, but here is the full video that had the Post -- and people on social media who have WAY too much time on their hands -- clutching their collective pearls:

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is triggering leftists and douche canoes alike with this video..



What about you, America? I personally don’t hate it ;)



pic.twitter.com/nw5MfU9LlJ — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 15, 2024

Here is one outraged person who just couldn't stand to see it.

Anna Paulina Luna should be working at my local Hooters, NOT in Congress! pic.twitter.com/uG6QsAfbfZ — Dr. Phillip Oliver-Holz (@ThePhillipHolz) August 14, 2024

Good Lord, get a life.

Fortunately, Luna is kind of a badass and she has a serious brain to accompany her looks. She responded to all of her haters, the ones on the left in particular, with a few epic tweets.

I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

You know that's what the left hates the most, that she is wearing a swimsuit and doesn't have an Adam's apple.

Luna continued:

I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me : I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

Shocking, right?

Yes, Luna is a former model who has appeared in the pages of Sports Illustrated and Maxim. Oh, by the way, she is also a United States Air Force veteran and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of West Florida. That must be how she knows she's a woman right, Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Luna was clearly having fun leaning into this and mocking her haters.

The scandal pic.twitter.com/3v8hfBhgGG — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

LOL.

CNN panel to discuss at 7:00 https://t.co/JcgQHhYiiD — Breana ❤️ NY Rangers/ Cowboys ✭/ Huskies (@2020Bre) August 14, 2024

That tweet sounds like a joke, but knowing CNN, they actually might have a full panel on to act aghast at 'Sunglasses-gate.'

Even Rep. Nancy Mace was enjoying it and came up with her own swimsuit.

Thinking of making a swimsuit of my own! @realannapaulina pic.twitter.com/9zRoPvbFVj — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 14, 2024

HA. Luna approved.

She'd wear the hell out of it.

Luna had one more parting shot for the outrage mob before she went back to the business of representing the citizens of Florida's 13th Congressional District.

And it was a doozy.

There are better to do with your time than digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago. The left is attempting to make this a thing yet can’t define a woman. Very low IQ behavior. Get over it. pic.twitter.com/4duHnTYgmG — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

BOOM. No woman should ever allow herself to be lectured by people who believe men can have babies. And Luna clearly was not about to let anyone try to shame her.

Neither were her supporters.

This is what happenes when the left is bound by jealousy and insecurities and lack the ability to defend their disastrous policies.



Mind you, they had women on stage at a rally booty popping, and cheer on men in woman cosplay barely dressed and have nothing to say about men… https://t.co/k498B1QkLf — AlyLegge (@RealAlyLegge) August 14, 2024

The tweet continues:

Mind you, they had women on stage at a rally booty popping, and cheer on men in woman cosplay barely dressed and have nothing to say about men naked in front of children but are "upset" about a woman in a swimsuit



Give me a break with the fake outrage! Stop the hate on biological women and clean up your own party bs.

A gentle reminder that the people who are full of rage at Luna are the same people who think pictures of J.D. Vance drunk at a college party are scandalous but have nothing at all to say about Tim Walz, as a grown man, getting hammered, driving 96 mph in a 55 zone, pretending that he was deaf to the police, and then lying about his DUI arrest for decades.



Call us weird, but we're not going to give any credence to that kind of selective moral indignation.

As for Luna's haters, we only have one thing to say:

'The jealous are troublesome to others, but a torment to themselves.'



-- William Penn

Smart guy, that William Penn.