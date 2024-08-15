Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit

Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We've got some breaking and disturbing news for you, Twitchy readers. Social media has unearthed some hard truths about Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna. Are you sitting down? 

Yes, Rep. Luna is, in terrible point of fact, a woman. Not only that, she appears to be an exceptionally fit and attractive woman who wears -- GASP -- swimsuits. 

If you need a moment to gather yourself after that revelation, please take your time.

You'll pardon our sarcasm, but we think it's warranted after social media (mostly on the left, but we have to be honest, a few miserable people on the right too) tried to shame her for wearing a MAGA swimsuit in a video back in 2016. 

Even The New York Post -- yes, that New York Post -- tried to act shocked. Check out the language choice they made for their tweet and headline about this horrifying scandal: 

LOL. 'Speaks out.' Was she ever hiding any of this or ashamed about it? 

The tweet just shows a still shot, but here is the full video that had the Post -- and people on social media who have WAY too much time on their hands -- clutching their collective pearls: 

Here is one outraged person who just couldn't stand to see it.

Good Lord, get a life. 

Fortunately, Luna is kind of a badass and she has a serious brain to accompany her looks. She responded to all of her haters, the ones on the left in particular, with a few epic tweets.

You know that's what the left hates the most, that she is wearing a swimsuit and doesn't have an Adam's apple. 

Luna continued: 

Shocking, right? 

Yes, Luna is a former model who has appeared in the pages of Sports Illustrated and Maxim. Oh, by the way, she is also a United States Air Force veteran and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of West Florida. That must be how she knows she's a woman right, Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Luna was clearly having fun leaning into this and mocking her haters. 

LOL. 

That tweet sounds like a joke, but knowing CNN, they actually might have a full panel on to act aghast at 'Sunglasses-gate.' 

Even Rep. Nancy Mace was enjoying it and came up with her own swimsuit. 

HA. Luna approved. 

She'd wear the hell out of it. 

Luna had one more parting shot for the outrage mob before she went back to the business of representing the citizens of Florida's 13th Congressional District. 

And it was a doozy. 

BOOM. No woman should ever allow herself to be lectured by people who believe men can have babies. And Luna clearly was not about to let anyone try to shame her. 

Neither were her supporters. 

The tweet continues:

Mind you, they had women on stage at a rally booty popping, and cheer on men in woman cosplay barely dressed and have nothing to say about men naked in front of children but are "upset" about a woman in a swimsuit

Give me a break with the fake outrage! Stop the hate on biological women and clean up your own party bs.

A gentle reminder that the people who are full of rage at Luna are the same people who think pictures of J.D. Vance drunk at a college party are scandalous but have nothing at all to say about Tim Walz, as a grown man, getting hammered, driving 96 mph in a 55 zone, pretending that he was deaf to the police, and then lying about his DUI arrest for decades. 

Call us weird, but we're not going to give any credence to that kind of selective moral indignation. 

As for Luna's haters, we only have one thing to say: 

'The jealous are troublesome to others, but a torment to themselves.'

-- William Penn

Smart guy, that William Penn. 

