Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters...
GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
A Grieving Mother Brought the RNC to Tears with Story of Losing Her...
‘I Hold Joe Biden’ Responsible: Mother Points Finger at Biden, Harris and Open...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says We Can't Have a 'Weekend at Bernie's' President
Sen. Ted Cruz Names the Names of Those Killed by Illegal Immigrants
'America Saved My Life!' Hung Cao Explains How His Family Fled Communism
‘While I Was Fighting for My Life’: Scalise Reveals What Trump Did After...
Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Enthusiastic Applause at RNC
CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at...
Chicago Mayor Reportedly Removing Washington Statue From City Hall
Jim Banks: If You Came Here Illegally Under Biden, You're Going Back
WaPo: Biden to Endorse Legislation to Establish Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices

Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on July 17, 2024
Twitchy

As the Republican National Convention continues to steam ahead this week, the candidate who is currently losing the 2024 election is getting pretty desperate to gasp for any oxygen left in the room. First, Joe Biden sat down with an interview with NBC's Lester Holt which aired on Monday night. This turned out to be a big mistake, as Biden could not even remember the sex of his Secret Service director (but he's totally met with 'him,' folks) and also falsely claimed he's never used violent rhetoric against Donald Trump (LOL). 

Advertisement

Not satisfied with that embarrassing performance, Biden then went to speak to the NAACP in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Here are some highlights from that speech: 

Oh, dear. It's becoming clear that 'Anyway ...' is Biden-speak for 'the meds are wearing off.' 

But when he wasn't claiming that the George Floyd protests were 'peaceful' or reminiscing about his friend 'Mouse' (not a made-up story at all), Biden used this appearance with the NAACP to stoke racial division and pander for votes. 

Let's check on how that strategy went: 

Yikes. SUPER yikes. 

Where to even begin with this one? 

Sure, that's a good place to start. Democrats are so obsessed with pigmentation that maybe Biden forgot that Kamala Harris is Indian and Jamaican (not to mention that she really embarrasses herself when she pretends to be an African American). 

Recommended

GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention Emerges
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Well, Biden is pretty old and his career of being a racist is pretty well documented, so we'll move on from the fact that 'they all look the same' to him. 

It also would appear that Biden is setting a limit on 'black jobs' that does not exist, given the man he used to work for. 

Oops. 

As Obama himself said, 'Never underestimate Joe's ability to f--k things up.'

HA. We're not sure if Biden still believes that Trump is his vice president. Or if Vladimir Putin is the president of Ukraine. 

Trust us on this one. He has mostly forgotten that he was ever vice president. He might vaguely recall that time during moments of clarity, which are becoming fewer and further between.

Ahh, the slurred, angry yelling. It wouldn't be a Biden speech without that. 

Advertisement

You got us, man. 

Don't worry. The White House will clean it up in another highly edited transcript. 

It's a real concern whenever Biden steps up to a microphone. We're sure his 20-something communications staff all have ulcers. 

It must make Putin and President Xi tremble in fear. 

Sadly, we've had a lot of practice translating Biden-ese. But it's always a 50/50 proposition at best. 

Advertisement

Don't worry. 'Doctor' Jill came to collect him soon after this. 

Then she patted him on the head, told him what a good boy he was, and took him for ice cream. 

During his interview with Holt on Monday, Biden promised that he would debate Trump again in September. We're not sure if he can last that long. 

At this point, he probably couldn't even debate Babydog

***
During the Republican National Convention, you can get an extra discount on your Twitchy VIP membership. Just click here and use promo code MAGA24 to sign up for VIP at 60 percent off. 

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS RACISM 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention Emerges
Grateful Calvin
Biden Berated a Dem Rep (and His Bronze Star) for Not Convincing Voters He's Been a Great President
Doug P.
WATCH: You Are NOT Ready for the Japanese Anime of Trump's Attempted Assassination (LOL)
Aaron Walker
'You Are Exactly What is Wrong With The GOP' - Lauren Witzke Attacks Harmeet Dhillon's RNC Appearance
Gordon K
Joy Ann Reid Attempted to Pull the Race Card but Amber Rose Was Holding a Royal Flush
justmindy
CornPop Is Jealous! Biden Talks About His Best Friend 'Mouse' During Speech at NAACP Convention
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention Emerges Grateful Calvin
Advertisement