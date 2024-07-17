Did He Just Say That? Joe Biden Steps on Yet Another Racist Rake Defining What a 'Black Job' Is

As the Republican National Convention continues to steam ahead this week, the candidate who is currently losing the 2024 election is getting pretty desperate to gasp for any oxygen left in the room. First, Joe Biden sat down with an interview with NBC's Lester Holt which aired on Monday night. This turned out to be a big mistake, as Biden could not even remember the sex of his Secret Service director (but he's totally met with 'him,' folks) and also falsely claimed he's never used violent rhetoric against Donald Trump (LOL).

Not satisfied with that embarrassing performance, Biden then went to speak to the NAACP in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Here are some highlights from that speech:

President Joe Biden continues his battle with speaking as he attempts to form sentences during his speech to the NAACP.



Anyway. pic.twitter.com/9BKpZe02pw — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 16, 2024

Oh, dear. It's becoming clear that 'Anyway ...' is Biden-speak for 'the meds are wearing off.'

But when he wasn't claiming that the George Floyd protests were 'peaceful' or reminiscing about his friend 'Mouse' (not a made-up story at all), Biden used this appearance with the NAACP to stoke racial division and pander for votes.

Let's check on how that strategy went:

“I know what a black job is… it’s the Vice President of the United States.”



This is surely it. Biden’s got to be done after this… right?

pic.twitter.com/y31B3WJHgi — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 16, 2024

Yikes. SUPER yikes.

Where to even begin with this one?

Who’s going to tell him that Kamala isn’t Black? — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) July 16, 2024

Sure, that's a good place to start. Democrats are so obsessed with pigmentation that maybe Biden forgot that Kamala Harris is Indian and Jamaican (not to mention that she really embarrasses herself when she pretends to be an African American).

Well, Biden is pretty old and his career of being a racist is pretty well documented, so we'll move on from the fact that 'they all look the same' to him.

It also would appear that Biden is setting a limit on 'black jobs' that does not exist, given the man he used to work for.

Oops.

As Obama himself said, 'Never underestimate Joe's ability to f--k things up.'

is he saying Trump has a black job? also, does Trump have to resign as vice pres now? — Stop Lying, Stop Crying (@juststopthelie) July 16, 2024

HA. We're not sure if Biden still believes that Trump is his vice president. Or if Vladimir Putin is the president of Ukraine.

Did he just admit to stealing that job for 8 years? — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) July 16, 2024

Trust us on this one. He has mostly forgotten that he was ever vice president. He might vaguely recall that time during moments of clarity, which are becoming fewer and further between.

The disrespect towards black folks has reached another level, so VP is the glass ceiling!! — Charles Zindoga (@svosve_26) July 16, 2024

Good grief. The choice of words at a NAACP event is bad enough, but the angry shouting? — David Manch 🇺🇲 (@manch_david) July 16, 2024

Ahh, the slurred, angry yelling. It wouldn't be a Biden speech without that.

Why's he screaming — Jon Katz (@JonKatz79) July 16, 2024

You got us, man.

I had zero clue what it was that he said. I even listened a few times to try to figure it out, but I just gave up bc the screaming is so cringe. — JuStWaNtThEtRuTh💯 (@SandraBoyett4) July 17, 2024

Don't worry. The White House will clean it up in another highly edited transcript.

People are clapping only because they were so so nervous about how he was going to finish that sentence. https://t.co/YirfU1FSih — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) July 16, 2024

It's a real concern whenever Biden steps up to a microphone. We're sure his 20-something communications staff all have ulcers.

There is nothing more cringey than when he tries to sound assertive. https://t.co/aN5kPpclzH — Cody Kiker (@jckiker) July 17, 2024

It must make Putin and President Xi tremble in fear.

Why is Biden yelling at a bunch of black people? https://t.co/MajyFZYRUT — Elroy Plambecker (@One_Party_State) July 16, 2024

You could actually understand him?



Impressive. https://t.co/1ZAiM2Wguu — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) July 16, 2024

Sadly, we've had a lot of practice translating Biden-ese. But it's always a 50/50 proposition at best.

They gave him the angry needle tonight — Lee Corning (@LeeCorning) July 17, 2024

Somebody better come get their grumpy grampa — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) July 16, 2024

Don't worry. 'Doctor' Jill came to collect him soon after this.

Then she patted him on the head, told him what a good boy he was, and took him for ice cream.

During his interview with Holt on Monday, Biden promised that he would debate Trump again in September. We're not sure if he can last that long.

At this point, he probably couldn't even debate Babydog.

***

