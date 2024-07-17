GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention Emerges

RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 AM on July 17, 2024
AngieArtist

The first two nights of the 2024 Republican National Convention have had some pretty impressive highlights. There was the selection and approval of Senator J.D. Vance as Donald Trump's running mate, followed by the historic and moving appearance of Trump himself, bandaged after surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday. 

These moments were accompanied by a number of impressive speeches from a deep and talented Republican 'bench,' including Glenn Youngkin, Tim Scott, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Hung Cao, Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, and many others. 

We didn't realize until Tuesday night, however, that all of these speakers were just the B team, the opening acts, so to speak, for the real star of the week. 

America, meet Babydog Justice. 

You know what they say in Hollywood: never work with children or dogs because they will always upstage you. And Babydog did not disappoint on that front. 

Of course, this was not Babydog's debut in politics. West Virginia fans have long known the 4-year-old English bulldog, who is the companion of Governor Jim Justice (who is running to replace Joe Manchin in the Senate in 2024) and his wife, Cathy. 

Twitchy readers will remember Babydog for when she shut down Bette Midler's criticism of West Virginians in 2022 as only a dog can:

Checkmate to Babydog. 

This good girl even has her own Twitter account and, earlier in the day, it was clear that Babydog was getting ready for her prime-time appearance on stage at the RNC. 

That's a sweet ride for a sweet girl. 

When Babydog entered the convention arena, the other speakers should have known right away that they were up against a tough act. She was a crowd favorite immediately. 

Even many viewers at home were mesmerized. 

We get it. Babydog is a hottie. 

But don't think of her as just a pretty face. She also had a very important message to Republicans for November: 

Keep the House. Flip the Senate. Elect Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. 

From your jowls to God's ears, Babydog.

After her appearance and prediction, she exited the stage in the same style as she arrived. 

She didn't even need Barack Obama or Jill Biden to hold her paw and help her off the stage (and she doesn't bite Secret Service agents ... though she may be considering that stance due to recent events). 

You hear that, Bette Midler?

No, we don't. But we are grateful for her. 

Hey, now. You may work for The Daily Wire, but you can get in line, Mrs. Akiva. 

We were here first. 

She's got all our votes. 

Her time is coming. We might as well accept it. And she'll still be younger in 2028 than Biden is in 2024.

No one else even had a chance. 

What better ambassador of unity could there be? We submit that another simply does not exist. 

After she stole the show, Babydog even thanked everyone and promised to bring a date for her next appearance.

We want to meet Mac too. Way to go, girl. 

As the saying says, 'God sent dogs to us without wings, so that no one suspects they are angels.'

***
