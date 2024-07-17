GOOD GIRL! After Two Nights, the Clear Star of the Republican National Convention Emerges

The first two nights of the 2024 Republican National Convention have had some pretty impressive highlights. There was the selection and approval of Senator J.D. Vance as Donald Trump's running mate, followed by the historic and moving appearance of Trump himself, bandaged after surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday.

These moments were accompanied by a number of impressive speeches from a deep and talented Republican 'bench,' including Glenn Youngkin, Tim Scott, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Hung Cao, Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio, and many others.

We didn't realize until Tuesday night, however, that all of these speakers were just the B team, the opening acts, so to speak, for the real star of the week.

America, meet Babydog Justice.

BEST IN SHOW: Gov. @JimJusticeWV surprises the crowd at the RNC by bringing out his dog, Babydog. pic.twitter.com/V8fDI0cSol — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 17, 2024

You know what they say in Hollywood: never work with children or dogs because they will always upstage you. And Babydog did not disappoint on that front.

Of course, this was not Babydog's debut in politics. West Virginia fans have long known the 4-year-old English bulldog, who is the companion of Governor Jim Justice (who is running to replace Joe Manchin in the Senate in 2024) and his wife, Cathy.

Twitchy readers will remember Babydog for when she shut down Bette Midler's criticism of West Virginians in 2022 as only a dog can:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice flashed his pet bulldog's butt to critics during his state address on Thursday, telling Bette Midler and others to "kiss her hiney."



Midler has criticized WV Sen. Joe Manchin, saying "just like his state," he is "poor, illiterate and strung out." pic.twitter.com/jOEcFnuQKc — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 28, 2022

Checkmate to Babydog.

This good girl even has her own Twitter account and, earlier in the day, it was clear that Babydog was getting ready for her prime-time appearance on stage at the RNC.

That's a sweet ride for a sweet girl.

When Babydog entered the convention arena, the other speakers should have known right away that they were up against a tough act. She was a crowd favorite immediately.

🚨 Babydog is being wheeled around the convention floor in a wagon. pic.twitter.com/H16CcKr85y — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) July 17, 2024

Babydog stealing the show at the #RNCinMKE tonight 🐶 pic.twitter.com/dsB9XztXo7 — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) July 17, 2024

Even many viewers at home were mesmerized.

We get it. Babydog is a hottie.

But don't think of her as just a pretty face. She also had a very important message to Republicans for November:

Babydog predicts a LANDSLIDE victory in November! pic.twitter.com/bDu6j4Lne7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2024

Keep the House. Flip the Senate. Elect Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.

From your jowls to God's ears, Babydog.

After her appearance and prediction, she exited the stage in the same style as she arrived.

Getting off stages. Babydog +1. Joe Biden 0. pic.twitter.com/irdQOme0M8 — GOP Convention (@GOPconvention) July 16, 2024

She didn't even need Barack Obama or Jill Biden to hold her paw and help her off the stage (and she doesn't bite Secret Service agents ... though she may be considering that stance due to recent events).

There are reasons West Virginia is the greatest state in the union, and Babydog is five of them. https://t.co/ZsiFz2YTZU — Benjamin Glaser (@WVPitt) July 17, 2024

You hear that, Bette Midler?

Babydog just stole the show and our hearts. ❤️ — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) July 17, 2024

We dont deserve Babydog 🥹 — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) July 17, 2024

No, we don't. But we are grateful for her.

Okay now I regret not going to the RNC. I want to meet Babydog! https://t.co/XBrrtujURc — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) July 17, 2024

Hey, now. You may work for The Daily Wire, but you can get in line, Mrs. Akiva.

We were here first.

She's got all our votes.

Her time is coming. We might as well accept it. And she'll still be younger in 2028 than Biden is in 2024.

Babydog: the best part of RNC Night 2 so far pic.twitter.com/rCgCjtvEUJ — The Recount (@therecount) July 16, 2024

No one else even had a chance.

Most important attendee https://t.co/Gt33BFBIBk — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 16, 2024

We can unite behind this dog. https://t.co/WOupTyxyvM — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 17, 2024

What better ambassador of unity could there be? We submit that another simply does not exist.

After she stole the show, Babydog even thanked everyone and promised to bring a date for her next appearance.

I enjoyed meeting so many of you at the @GOPconvention! Thank you for the treats, the pets, and all the photos!



Now, Governor @HenryMcMaster is one of my favorites! I can spot a bulldog man a mile away, and next time, I hope he gets to bring his bulldog, Mac! #RNCinMKE pic.twitter.com/U1yx0yUFuU — Babydog Justice (@BabydogJustice) July 17, 2024

We want to meet Mac too. Way to go, girl.

As the saying says, 'God sent dogs to us without wings, so that no one suspects they are angels.'

