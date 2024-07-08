Well, Salt IS White, After All: Utah News Outlet Reports That the Great Salt Lake Is Racist

Welcome again, everyone, to another episode of the left's favorite game show: 'Everything Is Racist!'

Recent previous episodes have included such racist behaviors as tanning, fitness, and enjoying peace and quiet.

But those were all things that people do. And we all know that people -- specifically white people -- don't wake up in the morning without deciding to be racist in some way or another. (We haven't seen 'brushing your teeth is racist' yet, but just give it some time. That one is going to happen and it will be very traumatic for David Leavitt.)

No, today, we would like to announce that inanimate geological formations are now racist too. Those bastards.

I regret to inform you that the Great Salt Lake in Utah is racist. pic.twitter.com/hW5gCyeV8u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2024

We will provide our usual disclaimer here that no, we are not, in fact, making this up.

This tweet yesterday from Libs of TikTok was based on an actual article published by the NBC affiliate in Utah, KSL-TV.

The 800 square miles of exposed bed of the Great Salt Lake is disproportionately affecting Pacific Islanders and Hispanics, according to new research by the University of Utah. A study published June 21 in the journal One Earth suggests that restoring the lake to a healthy water level would reduce disparities in harmful dust exposure experienced by different racial/ethnic and socioeconomic groups, along with delivering other ecological and economic benefits. 'People here in Utah are concerned about the lake for a variety of reasons — the ski industry, the brine shrimp, the migratory birds, recreation — and this study adds environmental justice and the equity implications of the drying lake to the conversation,' said lead author Sara Grineski, a professor of sociology and environmental studies.

We saw 'Environmental Justice and the Equity Implications' open for Indigo Girls at The Lilith Fair in 1998.

We would ask how these people expect to ever be taken seriously by anyone (and if there is anything more useless in society than a sociology professor), but an actual network news affiliate saw fit to give this balderdash a platform, so maybe we're the dumb ones for not getting in on the scam.

We should also point out that the Great Salt Lake has been around for approximately 17,000 years, so we bet you didn't know that its racism dates back so far.

Utah Senator Mike Lee sure didn't.

I guess you can live next to it your whole life and not realize the lake is racist. https://t.co/JBOjEuJ2Eu — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 7, 2024

Well, that's because you're a white person. OF COURSE, you didn't see the clear racial disparities in ... airborne dust.

See, this guy gets it. Even that super-expensive Himalayan salt is pink, which is just another way of saying white.

Next article: How matter and antimatter are racist. https://t.co/23okw8zFMp — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) July 8, 2024

Don't even get us started on 'dark matter.' You know what they mean by that.

Damn white people and their



*Shuffles deck

Draws card*



"Natural landmarks" https://t.co/44EJCBY2Aa — C. U. Douglas (@CUDouglas) July 8, 2024

Have you SEEN the Twitter account of Mt. St. Helens? She's so proud that she only produces WHITE volcanic ash.

I am a fine piece of ash https://t.co/6MoQ8bEthO — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) July 7, 2024

And it's not just volcanos that are bigoted.

Aren't all bodies of water maybe just a little racist? https://t.co/ToODdv8Jf3 — Matthew Gillrie (@TheAllThink) July 7, 2024

They must be. The evidence is out there. We just need a little more time to make it up.

Clouds are White. Cancel the sky. — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) July 7, 2024

Everyone LOVES the white, fluffy clouds. It's only the dark storm clouds that people hate, right? Do the math, people.

Add it to the list. https://t.co/BQ4DoHlauK — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) July 7, 2024

Just make sure you don't put that like on a piece of regular paper which, need we remind you, is generally white.

Waiting for:

"How the lunar cycle impacts people of color"

"How dust blown in from Africa impacts people of color"

"How light skin people of color impacts people of color"

"How clean water impacts people of color"

"How democrat indoctrination impacts people of color"

Etc... — The_Grimster 🇺🇸🇬🇺🇯🇵🇸🇦🇩🇪🇩🇰🇰🇷🇬🇧 (@The_Grimster) July 7, 2024

As we said, just give it a little time.

It would get along well with Joe Biden — MilkVomit (@MilkVomit_1) July 7, 2024

LOL. Oh, snap. Great Salt Lake dust probably even passes over black women to shake hands with white women at fundraisers.

I better throw out my white pepper … — Waiting4theTrumpet (@Waiting4Trumpet) July 7, 2024

If you have white pepper in your house, you are probably in the Klan or something.

Speaking of the Klan ...

The dust forming at Utah pic.twitter.com/XcsmLr4QCR — Euric Santi 🧎🏽‍♂️ (@EuricSanti) July 7, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

And now we're dead.

Of course, there were plenty of replies and QTs on Twitter who called complete BS on this ridiculous 'study.' We didn't feel the need to include all of those here because it's obvious to anyone reading this latest news from 'the experts' that they are completely full of it.

But the left will never stop pushing this nonsense. Never. Because it is not really about racism, it's about control. By even acknowledging their terms of engagement they gain a little more control and then they keep prodding for the next weak spot.

We refuse to give them any of that control. So, we'll just continue to mock them.