Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist

Take a trip down memory lane with us. Back in 2017, the Left was all up in arms about noise pollution. The loud sounds of the city -- the places they want us all to live, because climate change -- were racist. No, really.

But because everything is racist, and logical consistency is anathema for the Left, silence is also racist.

Just ask the folks at The Atlantic:

If gentrification has a sound, it’s silence. Xochitl Gonzalez on why the rich love quiet so much, and what it means for everyone else: https://t.co/MeC8hnoMmg pic.twitter.com/FvRWl3AXiN — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 14, 2024

Here's more on how you're racist for wanting quiet communities:

New York in the summer is a noisy place, especially if you don’t have money. The rich run off to the Hamptons or Maine. The bourgeoisie are safely shielded by the hum of their central air, their petite cousins by the roar of their window units. But for the broke—the have-littles and have-nots—summer means an open window, through which the clatter of the city becomes the soundtrack to life: motorcycles revving, buses braking, couples squabbling, children summoning one another out to play, and music. Ceaseless music.

So which is it, Lefties:

Is noise pollution racism? Or is peace and quiet racism?

Pick one.

reminder that its bad on purpose to make u click — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) June 14, 2024

It's all they've got.

Until you've lived in a neighborhood where residents blast reggaeton from their hatchback at 2am on a weekday don't lecture me about wanting peace and quiet — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) June 15, 2024

The Atlantic staff would be the first on the phone to the police if this happened in their neighborhoods.

I’m not rich and I want it to be quiet AF. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) June 15, 2024

That's racist, apparently.

the entire article is about him realizing the world doesn’t revolve around him. why is that the fault of white people? — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) June 15, 2024

Because reasons.

Regular people also enjoy the quiet. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 15, 2024

Yes, they do.

I'm poor as dirt.



Stop making so much racket. — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) June 14, 2024

Bingo.

Does this ratio have a sound? — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) June 15, 2024

Yes -- and it sounds like us laughing at The Atlantic and its asinine claims.

"Silence = Gentrification"



"Noise = A Violation"



Pick one. pic.twitter.com/079d2xeQ3Z — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) June 15, 2024

Excellent catch.

Me, reading my book before bedtime pic.twitter.com/Cp9g22OGyr — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) June 15, 2024

Perfect.

The victim stance is a powerful one. The victim is always morally right, neither responsible nor accountable, and forever entitled to sympathy.



"Their comfort superseded our joy."



I'll counter with: Why should your loud obnoxious behavior supercede their comfort? pic.twitter.com/4Fia9lKI0D — The Silent Majority (@SarCatStyX) June 15, 2024

Because reasons.

I regret to inform you that The Atlantic has now declared peace and quiet as racist. https://t.co/iEDjLYhezx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2024

The good news is when everything is racist, nothing is racist.

I'm not taking their clickbait. I don't need to drink poison to know it kills. https://t.co/KtXzlqfEd2 pic.twitter.com/7NsR1zE6ne — G (@stevensongs) June 15, 2024

That's why Twitchy exists.

There's ample evidence that noise pollution has a plethora of negative health effects but that's not going to stop The Atlantic from a few noble savage tropes. https://t.co/MlxQiU3Ifm — 34 Whoopsie Doodles (@agraybee) June 15, 2024

Exactly.

They are intentionally recycling old coal for engagement bait lol https://t.co/3jxZMmIedT — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) June 15, 2024

You don't despise the media enough.

This woman is an absolutely incredible writer because she is able to spin “getting shushed in the Absolutely Silent room at Brown” and NYPD crackdowns on loud car stereos into a story about how poor people of color actually love noise pollution. https://t.co/4KdrtLcz2e — Max Dubler 🏳️‍🌈 (@maxdubler) June 15, 2024

That noise pollution that is also racist.

It is objectively true that poorer communities, disproportionately communities of color, tend to have higher noise levels on average than whiter, more affluent communities.



Pretending that this is a *good* thing, something *worth preserving*, is legitimately insane. https://t.co/UjkGFGvMlF — Summertime and the Voxin' is Easy (@VoxPrudentia) June 15, 2024

But it's par for the course for the Left.