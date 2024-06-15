'The Internet Doesn't Forget': WH's Attempt to Wrap Biden in 'One Flag' for...
Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It...
Food Crimes: Alarming Number of Americans Put MAYO on Their Hot Dogs
Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to...
Joe Scarborough's 2020 Slam on People Claiming Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Has...
This Is the Current Status of Biden's $320 Million (at Least) 'Aid for...
Iowahawk Nominates Kim Iverson for the ‘Metaphors Gone Wrong Hall of Fame’ For...
That's YOUR Job. Dem Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Gets Reminded 'Dark Money' Isn't in...
Oh, She's Got Us There! Anti-Gun Activist Andrea Junker Shares Junk History on...
You CANNOT Make This Up: Los Angeles City Council Removes 'Homophobic ' No...
Harriet Hageman Torches Jerry Nadler in Debate on Trump & Hunter Biden Cases,...
'There's Something About Terry'- Terry Moran's Hairdo Raises itself and Hilarious Response...
What Happens If Republicans Win? Adam Schiff Makes a Fool of Himself!
SOMEBODY Is Above the Law: Merrick Garland's DOJ Won't Prosecute Merrick Garland

Like Peace and Quiet? Congrats, The Atlantic Says You're a Racist

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on June 15, 2024
Twitter

Take a trip down memory lane with us. Back in 2017, the Left was all up in arms about noise pollution. The loud sounds of the city -- the places they want us all to live, because climate change -- were racist. No, really.

Advertisement

But because everything is racist, and logical consistency is anathema for the Left, silence is also racist.

Just ask the folks at The Atlantic:

Here's more on how you're racist for wanting quiet communities:

New York in the summer is a noisy place, especially if you don’t have money. The rich run off to the Hamptons or Maine. The bourgeoisie are safely shielded by the hum of their central air, their petite cousins by the roar of their window units. But for the broke—the have-littles and have-nots—summer means an open window, through which the clatter of the city becomes the soundtrack to life: motorcycles revving, buses braking, couples squabbling, children summoning one another out to play, and music. Ceaseless music.

So which is it, Lefties: 

Is noise pollution racism? Or is peace and quiet racism?

Recommended

Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It All
Doug P.
Advertisement

Pick one.

It's all they've got.

The Atlantic staff would be the first on the phone to the police if this happened in their neighborhoods.

That's racist, apparently.

Because reasons.

Yes, they do.

Bingo.

Yes -- and it sounds like us laughing at The Atlantic and its asinine claims.

Advertisement

Excellent catch.

Perfect.

Because reasons. 

The good news is when everything is racist, nothing is racist.

That's why Twitchy exists.

Exactly.

Advertisement

You don't despise the media enough.

That noise pollution that is also racist.

But it's par for the course for the Left.

Tags: RACISM RACIST RACISTS THE ATLANTIC WHITE WHITE SUPREMACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It All
Doug P.
Jussie Smollett Part Deux: Texas Political Candidate Arrested for Faking Hate Crimes to Smear Opponent
Amy Curtis
Joe Scarborough's 2020 Slam on People Claiming Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real Has Aged Badly
Doug P.
Iowahawk Nominates Kim Iverson for the ‘Metaphors Gone Wrong Hall of Fame’ For Israel/Nazi Comparison
Aaron Walker
Food Crimes: Alarming Number of Americans Put MAYO on Their Hot Dogs
Amy Curtis
'The Internet Doesn't Forget': WH's Attempt to Wrap Biden in 'One Flag' for 'One America' Is a FAIL
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Elliott's Media 'Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes' Compilation About Biden Says It All Doug P.
Advertisement