WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'

For comic book nerds such as this writer, one fun pastime we have is a robust discussion of who are the worst villains. We often refer to these villains as the 'Rogues Gallery.' Batman, for instance, has The Joker, The Riddler, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, Poison Ivy, The Penguin, and many more. Spider-Man's rogues gallery includes Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, Rhino, Venom, and Vulture, to name a few.

There's never a resolution to the question of who is the worst, but it's always a fun discussion.

Just like with comic books, in the rogue's gallery of truly evil villains in real life, it can be difficult to determine who is the worst. You've got terrorists such as Hamas, dictators like Kim Jong Un, pedophiles and groomers, and actual James Bond characters like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates.

But perhaps some of the worst real-life villains are the AWFLs (Affluent White Feminist Liberals). These ladies used to be known as 'Karens,' but AWFL is a much more accurate description. Occasionally, people will add the word 'Urban' so that the acronym is spelled properly, 'AWFUL' (except the secret lairs of these women always seem to be located in suburbia).

Either way, their entire existence seems to be dedicated to making the entire rest of the world as miserable as they are.

Take, for example, this wonderful woman, who has now declared that tanning -- yes, tanning -- is now outlawed for anyone who is not a leftist Marxist.

Woman claims White people shouldn't tan in the summer unless they're a BLM ally. pic.twitter.com/Sy19MvPFS5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2024

Wow. She must be fun at parties.

That's right, America. Tanning is now racist, unless you stand with BLM. An organization that, for the record, has embezzled millions of dollars donated by women just like this one without giving one thin dime to black communities.

To save some time, we might ask this woman what things in the world are not racist, but we get the feeling she would just hand back a blank sheet of paper ... while complaining that the paper is too white.

😂😂😂

Woman does NOT white people to tan unless

they are a BLM ally?

Insane much? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gyDCZdYmsS — 🏛 🌹PeriklestheGREAT 🌹 🏛 "Do Unto Others" (@PeriklesGREAT) July 5, 2024

We didn't go to TikTok to look at the woman's profile, but we'd bet a cool C-note that she has 'preferred pronouns' listed there, along with a dozen hashtags such as #BLM, #Resist, #FreePalestine, #LGBTQ2IA+, and many more.

Liberal white suburban women are destroying America. https://t.co/npW2UEZCHO — Dan Radovich 🇺🇸 (@DanRadovich) July 6, 2024

Yes, they are. One box of wine at a time.

I'm a broken record... it's always liberal white women who feel the need to defend the black community when it is perfectly capable of defending itself. https://t.co/34KjCofygU — Disappointed in conservative voters 518 (@RosieJules617) July 6, 2024

They are deeply infected with the 'Khaleesi Complex,' a variation of the 'white savior' syndrome illustrated in the show Game of Thrones.

HA.

What?!? I'm white, and I tan darker than a Hispanic. I am not an ally of blm. I'm an ally to America. We all bleed red.



I swear she must be vaccinated. They come up with the craziest ideas. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 5, 2024

She has gotten a minimum of 6-10 boosters.

Of course, this AWFL doesn't really realize that for many people (such as this Italian writer), tanning is not a choice we make. It just ... happens. Even with plenty of sunscreen.

I'm Italian. I have no say in tanning; I step outside, I tan. 😂 — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) July 5, 2024

See? LOL.

Black people get tan?



When did this start?



I’m Eastern European. Tanning — getting really dark during the summer — is literally part of my DNA. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/jn456FTF2D — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 5, 2024

YOUR DNA IS RACIST.

... Or something.

White woman assuming other people’s ethnicity via a U.S. centric lens of the world. Not very progressive of you Susan. https://t.co/Dvhuir0MNO — Nightingale 2.0 (@ReginaeCor) July 6, 2024

Progressives are never 'progressive' in the true sense of the word. They're just racists who lack any self-awareness.

This woman seems bored. Serious. Tanning is racist now?



Get a hobby! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 5, 2024

Being a miserable scold IS her hobby. That and collecting cats.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

It's (D)ifferent for Joe Biden and his horrendous spray tan because he is an 'ally' (whatever that means).

You haven’t reached peak wokeness until you’ve added “ally” to your vocabulary — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 5, 2024

We could really upset everyone who uses the word 'ally' by calling them 'confederates.' The screeching in response to that would break the decibel meter. (We're mischievous that way.)

White liberal women are the worst! pic.twitter.com/2i3rKtexIM — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) July 5, 2024

Why do white people like this hate themselves so much? — Steven Hasty (@StevenHasty1) July 5, 2024

Psychiatrists could spend years on that question. The only thing we know for sure is they want everyone else to hate themselves as much as they hate themselves.

What the heck does having a tan have to do with BLM? 🤔 — Christy DeJonker 🇺🇸 (@twinautismmom) July 6, 2024

Don't try to analyze it. Just bask in the pure, unadulterated cringe. And mock it relentlessly.

We don’t need more tanning salons…We need more mental institutions. https://t.co/yOtk3d5aC6 — Mikey 🇺🇸 👨‍👧 🛩🇺🇸🍊 (@connell_mikey) July 6, 2024

Boy howdy, you can say that again. Re-open the asylums.

She wins the prize for biggest idiot on the internet today. 🏆 https://t.co/1T25kyvtEt — Kristin Marie House (@JemmingKristin) July 6, 2024

It is always a stiff competition for that title (especially on any day when Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or any member of the Hamas Caucus is speaking).

But for this one day, we're comfortable giving this woman her crown and declaring AWFLs in general the queens of real life's rogues gallery.