Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on June 19, 2024
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file

It's been 44 years since Mt. St. Helen in Washington state erupted. That eruption was the worst in American history and claimed the lives of 57 people and destroyed 200 homes and a lot of infrastructure.

It seems to be 'recharging' and might erupt again.

More from The Daily Mail:

Mount St. Helens has begun rumbling again recently - more than four decades after the worst eruption in US history.

Since February 1, 2024, approximately 350 earthquakes have been recorded at the 8,300-foot Washington state volcano by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. 

Most of these - more than 95 percent - have been less than magnitude 1.0 and are too small to be felt at the surface. 

The largest quake recently felt at the volcano, which is located in southwestern Washington about 50 miles northeast of Portland, Oregon, was a magnitude 2.0 on May 31, 2024. 

There are fears the earthquakes could lead to another massive explosion reminiscent of 1980s eruption that left 57 people dead and permanently altered the area's ecosystem.

The 1980 eruption also flattened 229 square miles of land, too.

The official Mt. St. Helen's X account wasted no time capitalizing on this news.

We laughed.

Hahahahahaha.

So back.

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You'd Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
With a healthy sense of self-esteem, too.

They also didn't waste any time throwing some shade at Mt. Rainier:

To which Mt. Rainier shot back:

Horeshoe face.

EL-OH-EL.

Oof.

Yes, she did.

Please give whoever is running this account a raise.

We're dead.

Attitude for days.

Like we said -- give them a raise.

