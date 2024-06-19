Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms

It's been 44 years since Mt. St. Helen in Washington state erupted. That eruption was the worst in American history and claimed the lives of 57 people and destroyed 200 homes and a lot of infrastructure.

It seems to be 'recharging' and might erupt again.

Is Mt St Helens about to blow? America's most dangerous volcano is recharging - 43 years after catastrophic eruption that was the worst in US history https://t.co/JlJigcMFsC pic.twitter.com/nioHFzvq1i — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 19, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

Mount St. Helens has begun rumbling again recently - more than four decades after the worst eruption in US history. Since February 1, 2024, approximately 350 earthquakes have been recorded at the 8,300-foot Washington state volcano by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Most of these - more than 95 percent - have been less than magnitude 1.0 and are too small to be felt at the surface. The largest quake recently felt at the volcano, which is located in southwestern Washington about 50 miles northeast of Portland, Oregon, was a magnitude 2.0 on May 31, 2024. There are fears the earthquakes could lead to another massive explosion reminiscent of 1980s eruption that left 57 people dead and permanently altered the area's ecosystem.

The 1980 eruption also flattened 229 square miles of land, too.

The official Mt. St. Helen's X account wasted no time capitalizing on this news.

Ready to blow harder than your mom https://t.co/VJwYtlcmBh — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) June 19, 2024

We laughed.

Topless and ready to blow pic.twitter.com/PXFuU5dYpn — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) June 19, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

So back.

Believe in yourself like a volcano who still has it after all these years https://t.co/OGK3s879C1 — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) June 18, 2024

With a healthy sense of self-esteem, too.

They also didn't waste any time throwing some shade at Mt. Rainier:

To which Mt. Rainier shot back:

Look me in the eye and say that, horseshoe face. https://t.co/dElW2TiKdv — Mount Rainier (@MountRainierWA) June 19, 2024

Horeshoe face.

EL-OH-EL.

I hear there is a pill for Eruptile Dysfunction https://t.co/wDHZwdQGNK — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) June 19, 2024

Oof.

You DID fake us out about 20 years ago (give or take). — Alyssa F 🇺🇦 (@mommabearjogs) June 19, 2024

Yes, she did.

I never fake a finish — Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) June 19, 2024

Please give whoever is running this account a raise.

We're dead.

They left out that St Helen’s is also America’s volcano with the most attitude. https://t.co/lWDSERLJ7E — 🚩🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈tha 1 & only real profletcher🍉💚✌🏽 (@coyote_rabbit) June 19, 2024

Attitude for days.

Mt. St. Helens has a gem of a social media manager 😂 https://t.co/1UoJjIqUTR — Accidental Wash Sale (@Fuck1205962990) June 19, 2024

Like we said -- give them a raise.