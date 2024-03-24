Toothbrush Boy David Leavitt Throws Another Tantrum, Says the New Twitter 'Protecting Nazis'

Ronna McDaniel OUT at MSNBC As NBC News Attempts Democrat Damage Control
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Poor David Leavitt. No matter how hard he tries to be taken seriously, he just keeps stepping on rakes. We're all familiar with the 'award-winning' journalist's greatest hits. Most famously, of course, in 2020, he argued with -- and even called the police on -- an employee at Target for refusing to sell him a toothbrush for a penny. He has never lived that down and it has earned him the nickname 'Toothbrush Boy.' 

But he's had plenty of other embarrassing or just plain awful moments, mostly on Twitter. In 2017, he mocked the victims of a suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena in England. He also mocked Elon Musk when one of his SpaceX rockets exploded in 2021, even though SpaceX has launched more than 300 rockets with a 99.4 percent success rate. Recently, he threw a tantrum at Musk when someone on Twitter called Leavitt the 'c-word,' except Twitter users buried him by showing how many times he himself has used that insult. 

Maybe Leavitt just isn't very good at tweeting. 

Yesterday, Leavitt had himself another social media hissy fit, claiming that under Musk, Twitter 'protects Nazis,' while claiming that previous Twitter heads Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal banned them. 

Yes, David. That's right. Everyone who says something you don't like is a Nazi. This guy needs to seriously consider logging off and touching some grass for a while.

See what we mean about the toothbrush thing never dying? Nor should it. 

We think that person meant to say 'far less,' but the point is well taken. Leavitt just can't stand it when people he disagrees with don't get banned from the digital public square. 

If Musk banned idiots, Leavitt, David Hogg, Victor Shi, Chris Mowrey, and Harry Sisson would be in big trouble. At least those others are far too young to know better. Leavitt is not. We're not sure how old he is, but he's definitely too old to be throwing tantrums on Twitter whenever his feelings get hurt. 

There are plenty of leftists on Twitter these days who OPENLY declare themselves to be Communists. As a reminder, Communism has killed hundreds of millions of people over the course of its history (and yes, leftists, that was 'real' Communism). 

Holy cow ... that DOES look a lot like Leavitt, come to think of it. 

So does that description.

Oh, that's right. We left that out of Leavitt's greatest hits. He has also complained that Musk's 'Nazi platform' (to use his words) ... doesn't pay him enough. LOL.

Plenty of people wondered why he would want to stick around on Twitter if it was so evil and full of Nazis. 

He'll never leave. He can't do without the attention. Even when that attention is just people dragging him for his horrible opinions. 

But Leavitt's biggest problem will always be his total lack of self-awareness. 

Leavitt will never get it. Because the worst thing that he could ever imagine would be looking into a mirror (figuratively, that is). 

We're sure he'll never do that. So, maybe we'll just go with another toothbrush reminder: 

Never let him forget it, Twitter. Never. 

***

