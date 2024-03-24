Toothbrush Boy David Leavitt Throws Another Tantrum, Says the New Twitter 'Protecting Nazis'

Poor David Leavitt. No matter how hard he tries to be taken seriously, he just keeps stepping on rakes. We're all familiar with the 'award-winning' journalist's greatest hits. Most famously, of course, in 2020, he argued with -- and even called the police on -- an employee at Target for refusing to sell him a toothbrush for a penny. He has never lived that down and it has earned him the nickname 'Toothbrush Boy.'

But he's had plenty of other embarrassing or just plain awful moments, mostly on Twitter. In 2017, he mocked the victims of a suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena in England. He also mocked Elon Musk when one of his SpaceX rockets exploded in 2021, even though SpaceX has launched more than 300 rockets with a 99.4 percent success rate. Recently, he threw a tantrum at Musk when someone on Twitter called Leavitt the 'c-word,' except Twitter users buried him by showing how many times he himself has used that insult.

Maybe Leavitt just isn't very good at tweeting.

Yesterday, Leavitt had himself another social media hissy fit, claiming that under Musk, Twitter 'protects Nazis,' while claiming that previous Twitter heads Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal banned them.

The old twitter banned Nazis



The new twitter protects them pic.twitter.com/ys0PG6JINa — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 🔜 Pax East (@David_Leavitt) March 23, 2024

Yes, David. That's right. Everyone who says something you don't like is a Nazi. This guy needs to seriously consider logging off and touching some grass for a while.

Go brush your teeth. https://t.co/etxaGKiYci — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) March 24, 2024

The old Twitter didn't monetize @david_leavitt's tweets. The new Twitter pays him for his tweets so he can eventually save up enough to pay for that electric toothbrush he threw an absolute fit over. https://t.co/8RCv36LPYC — Helvidius Priscus 🚁🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) March 24, 2024

See what we mean about the toothbrush thing never dying? Nor should it.

Message for the Nimrod toothbrush boy, old twitter banned damn near everybody morons like you didn't like and accused of being a Nazi, new twitter owner believes in free speech, bans still happen, but far left. We all know how much you love censorship. https://t.co/vATyOk3KTq — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 23, 2024

We think that person meant to say 'far less,' but the point is well taken. Leavitt just can't stand it when people he disagrees with don't get banned from the digital public square.

Protects idiots too apparently https://t.co/Kvog2TKN3W — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) March 24, 2024

If Musk banned idiots, Leavitt, David Hogg, Victor Shi, Chris Mowrey, and Harry Sisson would be in big trouble. At least those others are far too young to know better. Leavitt is not. We're not sure how old he is, but he's definitely too old to be throwing tantrums on Twitter whenever his feelings get hurt.

Oh I wonder if someone hurt his wittle feelings??

Meanwhile his cult is destroying our country, violating our freedoms at every turn. Something is seriously wrong with these people! 👇 https://t.co/Agg1QX0PLD — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) March 24, 2024

Dissent or resisting is only good when our side does it.

Anything else is NaZiS!!!! Reeeeeeeeeeeee! https://t.co/WkcZB91U81 — Devil Dave (@BlendingBlades) March 23, 2024

That’s odd I have seen a single account on here claiming to be a “Nazi”.

I have seen thousands of violent communists that all vote democrat though. FYI communists are just as bad and not that different in practice from actual Nazis. https://t.co/Gu7zQONckL pic.twitter.com/GxAGybWosm — ROB L (@RLmedic) March 24, 2024

There are plenty of leftists on Twitter these days who OPENLY declare themselves to be Communists. As a reminder, Communism has killed hundreds of millions of people over the course of its history (and yes, leftists, that was 'real' Communism).

The resemblance though pic.twitter.com/PYMowrGDZv — Drapetomania Sufferer (@Just_Josieeeee) March 23, 2024

Holy cow ... that DOES look a lot like Leavitt, come to think of it.

The walking dingleberry has thoughts. https://t.co/c0fDOFR1Px — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 23, 2024

So does that description.

Reminder that we all

make more from X than this turd nugget. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9Z6UE9UiWw pic.twitter.com/GqAIbhJzxQ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 23, 2024

Oh, that's right. We left that out of Leavitt's greatest hits. He has also complained that Musk's 'Nazi platform' (to use his words) ... doesn't pay him enough. LOL.

Plenty of people wondered why he would want to stick around on Twitter if it was so evil and full of Nazis.

He'll never leave. He can't do without the attention. Even when that attention is just people dragging him for his horrible opinions.

But Leavitt's biggest problem will always be his total lack of self-awareness.

Nazis embraced censorship. Free societies celebrate the exchange of ideas. Advocating censorship makes @David_Leavitt a Nazi. https://t.co/yPjbWt3p8M — End RINOs (@End_RINOs) March 23, 2024

Poor David. You're the fascist here. — TX Mopar Guy (@sxmotorsports) March 24, 2024

The old Twitter WAS Nazis — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 24, 2024

Leavitt will never get it. Because the worst thing that he could ever imagine would be looking into a mirror (figuratively, that is).

We're sure he'll never do that. So, maybe we'll just go with another toothbrush reminder:

David called the police on a Target manager because there was a misprint on the price of a toothbrush.



Again, HE CALLED THE POLICE ON A WOMAN WHO WORKS AT TARGET OVER A TOOTHBRUSH. 🪥 pic.twitter.com/K4ilSB60b5 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) March 24, 2024

Never let him forget it, Twitter. Never.

***

