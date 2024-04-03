New 'Bloodbath' Just Dropped: Biden-Harris Campaign Deceptively Edits ANOTHER Trump Clip (Watch)

Oh, boy. Here we go again.

Barely a fortnight after the media and Democrats (not to be redundant) stepped on every rake in the world trying to take Donald Trump's 'bloodbath' comment about the economy out of context through deceptive editing, the Biden-Harris campaign decided yesterday to give it another go with their Adobe Premiere skills.

This time, they tried to deceive everyone that Trump called all immigrants 'animals.'

Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals pic.twitter.com/yJ7fFHEUlh — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024

Gosh, that sounds pretty bad if true.

Fortunately for everyone, it was even LESS true than the mythical bloodbath lie. Wouldn't you know it, those darn Democrats chopped up Trump's speech AGAIN.

It turns out that Trump was actually talking about Laken Riley's killer (if Joe Biden isn't sure who that is, just tell him it was 'Lincoln' Riley) and other illegal immigrants just like him who have committed horrifically violent crimes. Watch:

Here we go again.



If you go go less than 10 seconds before @BidenHQ's clip starts, Trump is referring specifically to the illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley. https://t.co/uxud1nAe4w pic.twitter.com/2gqYA4spxO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2024

As a quick reminder, Riley's killer beat her head in so badly when he killed her that he crushed her skull. Kind of sounds like an animal to us.

Fortunately, Twitter was having absolutely NONE of it this time around.

New ‘bloodbath’ style hoax just dropped. Trump callled criminals and the illegal who m*rdered Laken Riley “animals.” They clipped it to make it appear that Trump is calling all “immigrants” animals.



Why do Dems love protecting criminals and m*rderers? https://t.co/WnZkopoaev pic.twitter.com/YYNCLjXBkr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 2, 2024

Don't expect an answer to that question from any Democrat. And don't expect the mainstream media to ask the Biden-Harris campaign why they continue to chop up videos so they can campaign on lies. The media loves the lies.

Play the full clip, you disingenuous POS pic.twitter.com/KidKOSETTT — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 2, 2024

He’s talking about criminal illegal aliens who murder innocent Americans.



Biden’s propaganda account clipped that part out



cc: @CommunityNotes



pic.twitter.com/njJYSN38dM https://t.co/92x0PKRh6W — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 3, 2024

We haven't seen a pending Community Note on the tweet yet, but hopefully, there will be one there soon.

Why can’t you just be honest?



How can you claim a moral high ground when you have to lie to your voters?



He’s talking about murderers. pic.twitter.com/4p4yVfFAtP — Kron (@Kronykal) April 2, 2024

That's funny, using the phrase 'high moral ground' in reference to Biden and Harris. We wonder if 'doctor' Jill Biden still thinks 'decency is on the ballot.'

Crazy how the Biden campaign account can push lies like this all day and never be fact checked. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 3, 2024

Glenn Kessler, Daniel Dale, Snopes, and PolitiFact must all be on vacation ... again.

This was edited as he was talking about the animal that KILLED Laken Riley. Also, there’s a Trump ad in your comments. 😂😂☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/sCFpIOpWJ0 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 2, 2024

HAHAHA. That's perfect.

The Biden campaign is covering for murderers now. https://t.co/G66KTBEVRz — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 3, 2024

Is Hillary Clinton running the campaign now? Never mind. We didn't just say that (except, yes, we just said that).

Biden's campaign (which has NEVER posted about illegal immigration) is so full of hatred and contempt for the American people, they're defending Laken Riley's accused killer to advance their SICK political agenda.pic.twitter.com/3nZim1CE2D https://t.co/IpdcbCZwvF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

Don't forget that Biden even APOLOGIZED for calling Riley's killer an 'illegal.'

Of course, leave it to the apparatchik media like MSNBC to pick up on the lie with no questions asked.

The cops. In uniform. Standing behind him . Any comment? https://t.co/dEFamXeBFw — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 2, 2024

Charlie Sykes should be ashamed of himself, except we all know that the media doesn't know the meaning of the word. What was that you were saying about 'basic truth' and the 'honest journalists' at NBC News again, Chuck Todd?

Happily, we haven't seen too many other journalists in the mainstream media picking up on the lie though ... yet.

Happy Easter, everybody. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) April 2, 2024

Sorry, we said 'journalists.' Luke Zaleski doesn't qualify.

Don't forget how MSM tried to spin this story. pic.twitter.com/bO1oWDxztw — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) April 2, 2024

Would it be too much to hope that many newspapers and other outlets might have learned their lesson after their own 'bloodbath' recently?

Yes, probably so.

If the only way to beat your opponent is to lie about them...😬 https://t.co/4OK3ihiJev — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 2, 2024

Let's be brutally honest here. What else does Biden have to campaign on? His record?

Everyone in the Biden administration should be forced to watch that video ... on a loop ... A Clockwork Orange style.

Oh look, democrats are trying to push another hoax. pic.twitter.com/tA0MZFcjEQ — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) April 2, 2024

There were plenty of other 'influencers' in the replies trying to push the hoax too, not just Zaleski. We won't bother you with mindless dweebs like Harry Sisson, but here's one from 'comedian' Pete Dominick.

All of the men behind him should either immediately denounce this or resign https://t.co/sR5i2x1Xx7 — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) April 2, 2024

You want to know why those officers stood behind him and supported what he was saying, Pete? First of all, they listened to the entire clip and not the Biden campaign's disgraceful, gaslighting edit.

But more importantly, those officers see the crimes being committed by illegal aliens every day. They know Trump is right.

And no amount of video hackery from the Biden campaign can change that truth.

