Rep. MTG Shamed Biden Into Saying Laken Riley's Name During SOTU Speech (But He Got THAT Wrong Too)

Thursday evening President Biden delivered one of the most angry, divisive and bitter State of the Union addresses in recent memory. To get an idea of what the speech was like, two of the top trending topics this evening were "State of the Union" and "yelling." Oh, and "Lincoln Riley" was also on the list of trending topics.

The murder of Laken Riley in Tennessee put the issue of the consequences of illegal immigration back in the spotlight, and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene challenged Biden to "say her name" when he was headed to the podium. Biden did say her name... sort of:

MTG heckles Biden and demands he recognize Laken Riley: "What about Laken Riley?"



BIDEN: "Lincoln Riley? An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal! That's right? But how many of thousands of people being killed by illegals?!"#SOTU pic.twitter.com/B9aesvNmi7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

JUST IN: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronts President Biden at the State of the Union and tells him to say Laken Riley's name.



"Say her name... Laken Riley," MTG said as Biden walked down the aisle.



Riley was murdered in cold blood by an illegal immigrant who entered into… pic.twitter.com/JnHQ17sKjL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2024

This happened about an hour into Biden's angry speech, and after days of practice it seems the White House handlers couldn't get the president to get her name right:

MTG just bullied Biden into saying "Lincoln Riley was kiIIed by an illegal" pic.twitter.com/i6WindtMar — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 8, 2024

Joe Biden just confused Laken Riley, a college student killed by an illegal immigrant, with USC football coach Lincoln Riley. This just happened. The man’s brain is mush. Incredibly disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/SxYP3k174X — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 8, 2024

Joe Biden’s policies killed Laken Riley.



He finally tried to say her name, but couldn’t even say it correctly.



It’s an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/GMKL8tuyYz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 8, 2024

Biden also called Riley's killer "an illegal," which will get him into trouble with his leftist base.

Lincoln Riley is now the number five trending topic in America after Joe Biden couldn’t manage to say Laken Riley’s name correctly. pic.twitter.com/Z57FYMztr7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 8, 2024

Biden just called Laken Riley Lincoln Riley and compares her murder to his adult son dying of natural causes. Unclear what he's trying to say here. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 8, 2024

Biden just said "Lincoln Riley" instead of Laken Riley.



"How many thousands of people are being killed by illegals?" he asks.



Then he expresses sympathy for the family.



This was a completely insensitive moment. Lacking in compassion.



Just wow... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 8, 2024

Calling Laken Riley “Lincoln” Riley was more insulting than if he didn’t mention her at all.



What a disgrace. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 8, 2024

Did he just say Lincoln Riley? Could he not even bother to get her name right?



WTF is he even SAYING right now? — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) March 8, 2024

Despite all this, brace for the rave reviews of Biden's speech on the lib news outlets tomorrow.

