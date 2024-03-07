Rep. MTG Shamed Biden Into Saying Laken Riley's Name During SOTU Speech (But He Got THAT Wrong Too)

The Problem With ‘Sweet Baby, Inc.’ Isn’t Diversity: It’s Stupid, Immersion-Breaking Diver...
Doug P.  |  11:15 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Thursday evening President Biden delivered one of the most angry, divisive and bitter State of the Union addresses in recent memory. To get an idea of what the speech was like, two of the top trending topics this evening were "State of the Union" and "yelling." Oh, and "Lincoln Riley" was also on the list of trending topics.

The murder of Laken Riley in Tennessee put the issue of the consequences of illegal immigration back in the spotlight, and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene challenged Biden to "say her name" when he was headed to the podium. Biden did say her name... sort of:

This happened about an hour into Biden's angry speech, and after days of practice it seems the White House handlers couldn't get the president to get her name right:  

Biden also called Riley's killer "an illegal," which will get him into trouble with his leftist base.

Despite all this, brace for the rave reviews of Biden's speech on the lib news outlets tomorrow. 

