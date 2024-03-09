President Joe Biden Reminds Voters of the Assault on the Capitol on July...
'I Should Have Said Undocumented': Biden Apologizes For Calling (Accused) Murderer 'Illegal' During SotU

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:30 PM on March 09, 2024
Twitchy

You may recall that during the State of the Union address Joe Biden, in a heated exchange with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, referenced the murderer of Laken Riley as being an 'illegal'. Democrats, whose concerns over the murder of the University of Georgia student (allegedly) by illegal Venezuelan immigrant Joe Ibarra have been noticeably muted if not nonexistent, were quick to kick up a massive fuss about how simply awful it is that Joe Biden would insult the criminal and accused murderer Jose Ibarra, a man who is in America illegally, an 'illegal'. Aren't you glad they have their priorities in order?

Well, they can untwist their panties because Biden has done a full about face, begging for forgiveness from the illegal immigrant community for the sin of calling an accused murder and illegal immigrant 'illegal'.

We'd so hate for illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra to have the weight of the President calling him an 'illegal' on his mind while he sits in jail awaiting prosecution for the brutal murder of a young Georgia nursing student. Good thing Biden clarified!

Well you know, we have to keep our priorities in order here. The feeling of an illegal immigrant and accused murderer must be taken into consideration before anything else, it's only the civilized thing to do right?

If he does he'll never admit it... Biden only accepts criticisms from his left because he's absolutely terrified of the left flank of his party. If he were to buckle to the right in any way, even if it's on a topic that is clearly weighing on the minds of the American public, those people to his left who, again, he's terrified of would absolutely destroy him. 

One of the major problems with Joe Biden is that he has always been and continues to be a coward. Sure he talks tough, he'll challenge people to a fight or a pushup contest if they challenge him, but in the end he's a big old blowhard with no real core beliefs at all who's terrified of ending up the wrong side of a topic from his party. He got away with this sort of thing for years because he was in the Senate, where nobody paid attention to him day to day, and then Vice President because nobody cares about the Vice President. But now the American people are getting to see a blow by blow of how Biden thinks and how he operates, and they are clearly not liking what they see

Let's hope we don't have to put up with this insanity much longer.

***

