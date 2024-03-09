'I Should Have Said Undocumented': Biden Apologizes For Calling (Accused) Murderer 'Illegal' During SotU

You may recall that during the State of the Union address Joe Biden, in a heated exchange with Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, referenced the murderer of Laken Riley as being an 'illegal'. Democrats, whose concerns over the murder of the University of Georgia student (allegedly) by illegal Venezuelan immigrant Joe Ibarra have been noticeably muted if not nonexistent, were quick to kick up a massive fuss about how simply awful it is that Joe Biden would insult the criminal and accused murderer Jose Ibarra, a man who is in America illegally, an 'illegal'. Aren't you glad they have their priorities in order?

Advertisement

Well, they can untwist their panties because Biden has done a full about face, begging for forgiveness from the illegal immigrant community for the sin of calling an accused murder and illegal immigrant 'illegal'.

NEW: President Biden tells @CapehartJ that he regrets using the word "illegal" during his State of the Union speech to refer to the alleged killer of Laken Riley.



“I shouldn't have used 'illegal.' It's undocumented."



Tune in at 6pm ET on MSNBC for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/EX7XuyhF1N — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2024

We'd so hate for illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra to have the weight of the President calling him an 'illegal' on his mind while he sits in jail awaiting prosecution for the brutal murder of a young Georgia nursing student. Good thing Biden clarified!

Awww...Did the illegal alien murderer get his widdle feewings hurted by the off script pResident? Poor baby.... — 🇺🇸ᴚѹМʊʂϯαηɠ🇺🇸 Ιṥ REB🔥НоϯṤϯʊﬀ™🔥 (@LadyRoyMustang) March 9, 2024

No. He was right the first time. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) March 9, 2024

For perspective Biden still doesn't regret Laken Riley's death. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) March 9, 2024

Well you know, we have to keep our priorities in order here. The feeling of an illegal immigrant and accused murderer must be taken into consideration before anything else, it's only the civilized thing to do right?

WOWWWWWWW imagine being this level of beta male that you regret saying the truth. — LEAHmemes (@itsreallyleah) March 9, 2024

The correct legal term is illegal alien, but he never seems concerned with the truth or the law does he?? — Bonnie S 🇺🇸❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) March 9, 2024

But he's still doesn't regret his misguided policies caused LAKEN RILEY'S death? — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) March 9, 2024

If he does he'll never admit it... Biden only accepts criticisms from his left because he's absolutely terrified of the left flank of his party. If he were to buckle to the right in any way, even if it's on a topic that is clearly weighing on the minds of the American public, those people to his left who, again, he's terrified of would absolutely destroy him.

This might seem like a small thing, but it is indicative why Biden is now a coin flip or an underdog while likely running against someone over 50% of the country hates. He consistently comes off as weak and unable to stand up to the insane elements within his own party. https://t.co/1oBBFY1s2k — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 9, 2024

Democrats are more outraged that Biden described Laken Riley’s murderer as an ‘illegal’ than they are that an illegal murdered Laken Riley. https://t.co/48Fjhxj2Ez — Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) March 9, 2024

What a deeply embarrassing administration…the one time Biden accidentally says the right thing, he backs down a few days later because progressive activists and the media didn’t like it



Unreal https://t.co/2NyIGMQpti — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 9, 2024

One of the major problems with Joe Biden is that he has always been and continues to be a coward. Sure he talks tough, he'll challenge people to a fight or a pushup contest if they challenge him, but in the end he's a big old blowhard with no real core beliefs at all who's terrified of ending up the wrong side of a topic from his party. He got away with this sort of thing for years because he was in the Senate, where nobody paid attention to him day to day, and then Vice President because nobody cares about the Vice President. But now the American people are getting to see a blow by blow of how Biden thinks and how he operates, and they are clearly not liking what they see.

Advertisement

Let's hope we don't have to put up with this insanity much longer.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!