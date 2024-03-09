Pathetic! Laken Riley's Grief-Stricken Mother Rails Against Biden's Flub of Her Daughter's Name

Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed Joe Biden into saying the name of Laken Riley during the State of the Union address, but in typical Joe Biden fashion, he pronounced her name wrong. Her mother was rightly angry.

Mother of murdered nursing student Laken Riley slams Biden for fumbling her name at State of the Union: ‘Pathetic’ https://t.co/RRuo9q12jr pic.twitter.com/1QNOGXxvuc — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2024

The heartbroken mother of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley slammed President Biden for fumbling her daughter’s name during the State of Union speech — calling him “pathetic” for the slip. “Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it [sic] pathetic!” Allyson Philips wrote Friday in response to a comment on a Facebook post celebrating the passage of the Laken Riley Act. ‘If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!” she insisted. The grieving mother also wrote “Amen!” underneath a comment that called Biden “a disgrace of a president.”

Who can blame her? The policies of Joe Biden are responsible for the death of her child.

This is being reported in the Post and on Fox, but almost no major outlets are touching this story of a mother of a murdered daughter by an illegal being called the wrong name by the president at the SOTU:



One could only imagine the media outrage if another POTUS had done this. https://t.co/CzDruRG1w2 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 9, 2024

Oh, if this had been Donald Trump, there would have been days long discussions about it.

Murdered student’s mother to POTUS: “If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name.” https://t.co/af78KtRh8k — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 8, 2024

This would be the minimum one could expect.

Biden has proven that he will not protect American citizens.



I will never apologize for doing so. https://t.co/rQFvil8rrh — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) March 8, 2024

Laken Riley’s mother has it right: Biden’s speech was pathetic. https://t.co/DyBwOwUvbZ — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) March 9, 2024

Beyond pathetic.

I can't imagine what Laken Riley's poor family is going through.



To lose your child in such a horrific, evil manner is enough tragedy for ten lifetimes.



But to compound it by having the President flub her name in front of the whole country is just compounding the heartache. https://t.co/rMQPi4naZq — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) March 8, 2024

It's heaping grief upon grief.

Biden tried to use this terrible tragedy for his own political purposes by "saying the name" of the victim and then saying it wrong. I agree with Laken's mother: Pathetic. https://t.co/I4VJPx9zG8 — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) March 8, 2024

Biden has blood on his hands.



He has never once shown an ounce of compassion to gold star families.



The man is a living, breathing, demon. https://t.co/xiry5ykeZf — Mr. Republican 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@conservative767) March 8, 2024

Here is the fb comment. pic.twitter.com/OpIxVPvwDW — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) March 8, 2024

It's not that Biden fumbled her name. Biden and his team just don't care. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) March 8, 2024

That's it in a nutshell.

It became clearly evident why Biden’s handlers wouldn’t let him say her name and why they cringed when they saw him starting to go off script because they knew exactly what was coming. Laken Riley’s family knows who is responsible for the migrant crisis. Do you? — Jim Forger (@jforger) March 8, 2024

Oh, those of us who are paying attention surely know.

Embarrassed about screwing up Laken’s name, Biden decided to have a Gold Star dad arrested to distract the audience... — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) March 8, 2024

He is really showing his true colors this week. Hopefully, voters are paying attention and will reward his disrespect with an election loss come November.

