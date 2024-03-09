'This Makes No Sense': Elon Musk Has Short, Sweet, and CORRECT Thoughts on...
Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour
The Inability to Pass Daylight Saving Time Legislation Shows HOW Dysfunctional Our Governm...
Robert De Niro's Still Got It (and by 'It' We Mean Weapons Grade...
Whoops! Joe Biden Forgot What Job He's Running For (Again)
Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rul...
'Heal That Divide': Watch RFK Give His Response to Biden's SOTU Address
You Don't Hate Journalists Enough: Reuters Reporter Brags About Question to Biden on...
Irony Alert: RuPaul's Online Bookstore Against Banning Books ... Bans Books From Conservat...
Ronna McDaniel Officially Retires as GOP Chair and New Co-Chairs Reportedly Have Big...
Best Economy EVER, Jack! February Layoffs Highest Since 2009
Jon Stewart Might Be Back, But His Sense of Humor Stayed Home
Math Is HARD: Numbers Just Don't Add Up for Biden's 'Tax Billionaires' Plan
Amazing! If Biden's SOTU Speech Sounded Familiar, Here's Why

Pathetic! Laken Riley's Grief-Stricken Mother Rails Against Biden's Flub of Her Daughter's Name

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:40 AM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed Joe Biden into saying the name of Laken Riley during the State of the Union address, but in typical Joe Biden fashion, he pronounced her name wrong. Her mother was rightly angry.

Advertisement

The heartbroken mother of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley slammed President Biden for fumbling her daughter’s name during the State of Union speech — calling him “pathetic” for the slip.

“Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it [sic] pathetic!” Allyson Philips wrote Friday in response to a comment on a Facebook post celebrating the passage of the Laken Riley Act.

‘If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!” she insisted.

The grieving mother also wrote “Amen!” underneath a comment that called Biden “a disgrace of a president.”

Who can blame her? The policies of Joe Biden are responsible for the death of her child.

Oh, if this had been Donald Trump, there would have been days long discussions about it.

Recommended

Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This would be the minimum one could expect.

Beyond pathetic.

It's heaping grief upon grief.

Advertisement

That's it in a nutshell. 

Oh, those of us who are paying attention surely know.

He is really showing his true colors this week. Hopefully, voters are paying attention and will reward his disrespect with an election loss come November.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!







 

Tags: GEORGIA JOE BIDEN SOTU MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE LAKEN RILEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour
Amy Curtis
Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule
Amy Curtis
Robert De Niro's Still Got It (and by 'It' We Mean Weapons Grade TDS)
Doug P.
Whoops! Joe Biden Forgot What Job He's Running For (Again)
Coucy
'Heal That Divide': Watch RFK Give His Response to Biden's SOTU Address
Amy Curtis
The Inability to Pass Daylight Saving Time Legislation Shows HOW Dysfunctional Our Government Really Is
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour Amy Curtis
Advertisement