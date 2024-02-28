Georgia Mayor Gets Shouted Down for Claiming No Connection Between Illegal Immigration and Crime

The recent murder of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley has shaken many people awake about the consequences of Joe Biden's open border policy, even as the media tries to hide the connection that her killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, not only entered the country illegally from Venezuela but was repeatedly released by authorities who could have prevented this brutal killing.

Instead, of course, the media has gone with their usual 'Republicans POUNCE' angle on the crime, as if noticing the problem of illegal immigration and its consequences is worse than an illegal alien crushing a young woman's skull.

But Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz took things to a despicable new level today when he held a press conference in which he not only tried to blame Donald Trump (because of course he did) for creating the problem but then brazenly denied any connection between illegal immigration and crime. Watch:

Kelly Girtz (D), the Mayor of Athens, Georgia, where Laken Riley was m*rdered by an illegal says illegal immigration and crime aren’t connected. He then blames Trump for being mean to illegals. pic.twitter.com/HyANM5PAgY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 28, 2024

In the clip above, you can hear a little bit of the audience shouting at Girtz for lying about this issue. But in other clips shared by Mary Katherine Ham and End Wokeness, you can hear how furious people are with him for trying to shift the blame and refusing to accept responsibility:

Mayor of Athens, Ga. in the wake of the first murder at UGA in 30 yrs. Listed threats: Trump, Charlottesville, possible vitriol from American citizens to illegal immigrants. Not listed: Crime, murderers, his duty to citizens. He is the Norm joke. A blinkered, insane response. pic.twitter.com/tGtyWXpPzc — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 28, 2024

Athens Mayor Girtz (D) just tried to shift away blame over Laken Riley's death



Angry residents were NOT having any of it: pic.twitter.com/V6uXFqQAh6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 28, 2024

Girtz even tries to deny that Athens is a sanctuary city (except that it is). One of the loudest exclamations from the crowd can clearly be heard from one man, who shouts, 'You're a liar. You're the one who is guilty and got blood on your hands for this murder, sir.'

Wow. We kind of want to buy that mystery man dinner.

Absolutely sickening display of deflection and lies. Wow. https://t.co/yJ0j437pTe — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 28, 2024

Disgusting, absolutely disgusting.

To stand there and say illegal immigration and crime are not connected is beyond foolish. If the border was secure Ms. Riley would be alive today, instead she died at the hands of an illegal immigrant. She is not the only one.



Electing people… https://t.co/NGOclj2J7M — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) February 28, 2024

No, she absolutely is not the only one. Just in the past couple of days, stories have come out from Washington, DC, about other illegal immigrants who shot a police officer and also a two-year-old child in two separate incidents in DC and Maryland. And, in Louisiana, an illegal immigrant from Honduras was just arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and first-degree rape ... of a minor.

And, of course, we all remember the illegals who beat police officers in New York City and then flipped off the cameras when they were released without bond. And another who shot a female tourist in Times Square.

But there's no connection, right Mayor Girtz?

Athens, Georgia residents shout down Mayor Girtz at his disgraceful press conference today on Laken Riley:



“Please stop lying. You’re insulting our intelligence, sir! You need to resign. Resign! Resign now! Go away, resign. You allowed this to happen, sir. You voted for this.” https://t.co/ePajMVRC32 pic.twitter.com/cgIemhyBHw — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 28, 2024

People are fed up and have had enough. Enough of the crime and enough of the lies from officials who are allegedly elected to serve the interests of their citizenry.

Good! People should stop tolerating the lies and spin from politicians. https://t.co/VKJzKtyH57 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 28, 2024

More of this



Hold these sanctuary city Marxists accountable for the blood on their hands



Allowing illegal aliens to freely come in and murder American sons and daughters makes THEM responsible https://t.co/wdfOvCwily — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 28, 2024

They are trying to hide everything, they listed him as “white”. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/G7HMJwUxC9 — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) February 28, 2024

Yet another lie. We can't say we're surprised. The only real surprise is that these officials think they can still get away with it. As Mayor Girtz's constituents told him -- in no uncertain terms -- at his press conference today, they cannot.

If the border wasn't open and Athens, GA wasn't a "sanctuary city" Laken Riley would still be alive, and no amount of BS they spew can change that fact. F**k this guy. https://t.co/pZm2Wgqgms — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 28, 2024

This guy deserves to burn in hell with that illegal too https://t.co/t6QCGIdOZP — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 28, 2024

Trust us when we say that many of the other responses on Twitter were just as vehement as the ones above, but we had to exclude some of them for language.

Having once been a resident of Athens Ga myself, I personally have friends and family who live in Athens and I can tell you they are not going to let this continue. They have had enough. https://t.co/mJR7KNlsVg — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) February 28, 2024

The dam is breaking. Finally. https://t.co/CvhArCBASN — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) February 28, 2024

This is not something voters forget, nor should it be. Girtz was elected in 2022, so he is not up for re-election again until 2026, but we'd be shocked if he survives this term politically.

Illegal immigration and crime are directly connected WHEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS COMMIT CRIME.



Also...illegal immigration is a crime, fwiw. https://t.co/hYxm1hODRY — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 28, 2024

This is a good point that is often overlooked because the media tries to use the term 'migrants,' or 'undocumented immigrants.' That is deliberately misleading. All illegal immigrants commit crimes because they enter the country ILLEGALLY.

But now, it seems that many of them are moving on to violent crimes of the worst kind. Because the Biden administration and local Democrats are letting them do so, often with little consequence.

This ridiculous excuse for an elected leader shows just how much they believe in all of the lies and propaganda the Legacy/mainstream media dutifully helped spread. Charlottesville and Trump's comments as Kelly Girtz (D), Mayor of Athens, GA injects them have been debunked… https://t.co/UcZSaVfqT8 — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) February 28, 2024

Frankly, we're more appalled at Girtz's other comments than his pathetic attempt to pin this on Trump and the debunked lies about things he has said. But they're still lies and it's disgraceful for Girtz to utter them in an attempt to deflect blame.

The Democrats have completely lost the narrative

God bless those citizens for calling out that monster — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 28, 2024

Thank God people are waking up. https://t.co/90usayYilc — Just a 70's kid stuck in 1984 (@THEMarkEdwards1) February 28, 2024

Thank God, indeed.

But, of course, this is what border towns in Texas and other states have been dealing with EVERY DAY under the Biden administration. It's sad that it took the problem spreading to other locations for people to finally shout, 'ENOUGH,' but at least they are shouting it.

We hope they remember this when it comes time to vote. And not just in a mayoral election.

