Illegal Who Beat Up Cops in New York Now Wanted for Robbery

Remember that gang of illegal immigrants who beat up two cops in New York City? The whole thing was caught on video. One image went viral: Twenty-two-year-old Jhoan Boada flipping the bird to cameras as he walked out of court free to go anywhere. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg released a statement explaining they "didn’t have enough evidence" to hold the illegals, even though the entire thing was caught on camera.

We have a couple of updates for you. The New York Police Department's deputy commissioner has let us know that one of the illegals is now wanted for robbery.

One of the migrants who assaulted our officers last week in Times Square is back at it again. This time he was part of a group that robbed a department store in Queens. They also assaulted an employee. Different borough, different crime — same disregard for the law. This is the… pic.twitter.com/dI5SmUYHZ0 — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) February 14, 2024

One of the migrants who assaulted our officers last week in Times Square is back at it again. This time he was part of a group that robbed a department store in Queens. They also assaulted an employee. Different borough, different crime — same disregard for the law. This is the last thing NYers need. Hey Darwin, we see you — and you will be in handcuffs once again very soon.

And then Bragg will let him go. Why weren't they all immediately deported?

Collin Rugg has another update. Apparently one of the illegals actually had to post bail. Fortunately for him, a church came through with the money:

NEW: “Sanctuary” church pays $15,000 bail to free one of the illegal immigrants involved in the Times Square police beating.



Out of everything they could have spent $15,000 on, they used it to free this guy. Clowns.



When asked about his decision, Rev. Juan Ruiz said: “Our… pic.twitter.com/iY3dUomLiu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2024

NEW: “Sanctuary” church pays $15,000 bail to free one of the illegal immigrants involved in the Times Square police beating. Out of everything they could have spent $15,000 on, they used it to free this guy. Clowns. When asked about his decision, Rev. Juan Ruiz said: “Our church is basically a sanctuary. We assume that people are innocent until they are proven otherwise.” Ruiz claims “there is a lot more than what is being publicized” regarding the incident. The man who was released is 24-year-old Venezuelan immigrant Yohenry Brito and is now free thanks to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

That's great.

This is empathy for one person at the *expense* of empathy for all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2024

This is the stupidest thing I’ve heard all day. — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) February 15, 2024

It blows my mind how AMERICANS keep supporting these liberal organizations AND voting for Dems — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 15, 2024

This is one of those good intentions paving the road to hell. — Cheri Stahl (@CheriStahl27) February 15, 2024

That’s unforgivable. If I was a member of that church I’d never go again.



Wasting $15k on a violent illegal when there are so many other good causes is nonsense.



If there’s more to the story then that’s for the court to hear and decide on — not the church. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2024

Liberal churches are another cancer in our society. Everyone saw what that illegal alien did, there is a video.



The agenda is to destroy our country, and many institutions are on it. — Carolina. (@realCarola2Hope) February 15, 2024

These sanctuary churches and NGOs are a main sponsor for the illegals in America. Who is paying them? — Ragnarok (@rizzmatism) February 15, 2024

Real question for any lawyers here. Is there any possible civil action the victims can take when organizations like this pay the bail for people like these? — Rikki (@nemorikki) February 15, 2024

These people are being heavily funded to make these moves. Anyone who doesn't see this as intentional - I have a beachfront property to sell you in Montana. Right or Left aisle - seriously, this is dangerous. — ⭐ Spangled Shimmer 🇺🇸🦅✨ (@SpangledShimmer) February 15, 2024

Why wasn’t he automatically deported? — WAB61 (@Wileyvet62) February 15, 2024

They're all here in the country illegally. They never should have been allowed to step foot over the border. They're just here looking for work, right … picking vegetables and cleaning toilets. Or they're claiming asylum, escaping from persecution in Venezuela.

Infuriating.

***

