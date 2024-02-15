MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI...
President Joe Biden Seems to Have Overlooked This Shooting
'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...
NBC News: Biden Aides Preparing for Partisan Clash Over Hur Transcripts
Never Let a Tragedy Go to Waste: Biden Uses Kansas City Shooting to...
President Joe Biden Looks Perfectly Fine Being Led Around by His Wife, Dr....
Where Are the Feminists? Libs of TikTok Highlights Trans Activist Filming Woman in...
NYT: Case Against Fani Willis Seems Familiar to Black Women
No One Cares: NBC News Ratio'd Into Orbit for Lamenting Lack of LGBTQ...
'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are...
Nathan Wade Says He Drove Fani Willis to Tennessee for Lunch Where She...
'You Are Heinous': Rashida Tlaib Votes Present on Resolution Condemning Hamas Rape
Biden, Anti-Gun Activists Immediately Demand Gun Control After Kansas City Shooting
Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR...

Illegal Who Beat Up Cops in New York Now Wanted for Robbery

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Remember that gang of illegal immigrants who beat up two cops in New York City? The whole thing was caught on video. One image went viral: Twenty-two-year-old Jhoan Boada flipping the bird to cameras as he walked out of court free to go anywhere. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg released a statement explaining they "didn’t have enough evidence" to hold the illegals, even though the entire thing was caught on camera.

Advertisement

We have a couple of updates for you. The New York Police Department's deputy commissioner has let us know that one of the illegals is now wanted for robbery.

One of the migrants who assaulted our officers last week in Times Square is back at it again. This time he was part of a group that robbed a department store in Queens. They also assaulted an employee. Different borough, different crime — same disregard for the law. This is the last thing NYers need. 

Hey Darwin, we see you — and you will be in handcuffs once again very soon.

And then Bragg will let him go. Why weren't they all immediately deported?

Collin Rugg has another update. Apparently one of the illegals actually had to post bail. Fortunately for him, a church came through with the money:

Recommended

MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines
Brett T.
Advertisement

NEW: “Sanctuary” church pays $15,000 bail to free one of the illegal immigrants involved in the Times Square police beating.

Out of everything they could have spent $15,000 on, they used it to free this guy. Clowns.

When asked about his decision, Rev. Juan Ruiz said: “Our church is basically a sanctuary. We assume that people are innocent until they are proven otherwise.”

Ruiz claims “there is a lot more than what is being publicized” regarding the incident.

The man who was released is 24-year-old Venezuelan immigrant Yohenry Brito and is now free thanks to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

That's great.

Advertisement

They're all here in the country illegally. They never should have been allowed to step foot over the border. They're just here looking for work, right … picking vegetables and cleaning toilets. Or they're claiming asylum, escaping from persecution in Venezuela.

Infuriating.

***

Advertisement
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHURCH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NEW YORK ROBBERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines
Brett T.
'Yikes!' Fulton County DA Fani Willis Has Taken the Stand and Here are Some, er... Highlights
Doug P.
President Joe Biden Seems to Have Overlooked This Shooting
Brett T.
'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About Hamas
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Looks Perfectly Fine Being Led Around by His Wife, Dr. Jill Biden
Brett T.
NBC News: Biden Aides Preparing for Partisan Clash Over Hur Transcripts
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines Brett T.
Advertisement