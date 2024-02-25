Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Leftie...
Dereliction of Duty: UGA Suspect Entered US Illegally in 2022, Set Loose Due to Lack of Detention Space

Amy Curtis  |  9:20 AM on February 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We've written quite a bit about Laken Riley, the UGA student who was murdered by Jose Ibarra, who crossed our border illegally in 2022, including the media's obligatory 'Republicans pounce' story.

The Left are always big fans of playing the 'If it saves just one life!' card when it comes to their pet causes: we have to have gun control to save even one life! You have to give up your car to save one life! Wear a mask forever to save one life!

But when it comes to the border -- they suddenly don't seem to care about any lives being saved.

He was not only in the country illegally, he was set free because of limited detention space. And now a 22-year-old is dead.

And Laken Riley was not the first American killed by an illegal immigrant. There have been many, many others.

More from The New York Post:

The migrant accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley illegally entered the US in 2022 — and was cut loose when there was no space for him in a detention center, according to a report.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, who was arrested Friday in connection to the murder of the 22-year-old Augusta University student, crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Venezuela in September 2022, NewsNation reported Saturday, citing Department of Homeland Security sources.

He had been released due to a lack of detention space, the sources added.

Months before Ibarra allegedly killed Riley, he was apparently arrested in New York for endangering a child, according to NewsNation.

Police sources in New York confirmed a man by the same name and age as the Georgia suspect was arrested in the Big Apple last year after allegedly endangering the welfare of a 5-year-old.

So not only was he released, he'd had prior contact with law enforcement in New York and was still not arrested and deported (then again, we see how NYC handles illegal immigrants who commit crimes).

But tell us more about how there isn't a border crisis, media. We'd love to hear it.

Biden nullified Trump's orders on the border on day one of his administration.

They don't care. Not one iota.

He won't. Not even with the election on the line, and not even though six of seven swing state voters list the border as a bigger concern than even the economy.

He could if he wanted to, but -- we repeat ourselves -- he won't.

Kamala is the border czar, after all. This is on her, too.

Yes it is. This is on the feds, up to and including the Biden Administration.

Enablement at the expense of American lives.

And they won't lose a wink of sleep over it.

A straight line.

Directly to the Oval Office.

Never. They don't.

There won't be a single one written. Because this is (D)ifferent.

This needs to happen.

Biden needs to be held accountable for his gross negligence in handling the border.

***

