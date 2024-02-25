Dereliction of Duty: UGA Suspect Entered US Illegally in 2022, Set Loose Due to Lack of Detention Space

We've written quite a bit about Laken Riley, the UGA student who was murdered by Jose Ibarra, who crossed our border illegally in 2022, including the media's obligatory 'Republicans pounce' story.

The Left are always big fans of playing the 'If it saves just one life!' card when it comes to their pet causes: we have to have gun control to save even one life! You have to give up your car to save one life! Wear a mask forever to save one life!

But when it comes to the border -- they suddenly don't seem to care about any lives being saved.

Laken Riley’s suspected killer Jose Ibarra illegally entered US in 2022 — and was cut loose due to lack of detention space: report https://t.co/8Ci2oe5KEx pic.twitter.com/7tGJWOCGYs — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2024

He was not only in the country illegally, he was set free because of limited detention space. And now a 22-year-old is dead.

And Laken Riley was not the first American killed by an illegal immigrant. There have been many, many others.

More from The New York Post:

The migrant accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley illegally entered the US in 2022 — and was cut loose when there was no space for him in a detention center, according to a report. Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, who was arrested Friday in connection to the murder of the 22-year-old Augusta University student, crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Venezuela in September 2022, NewsNation reported Saturday, citing Department of Homeland Security sources. He had been released due to a lack of detention space, the sources added. Months before Ibarra allegedly killed Riley, he was apparently arrested in New York for endangering a child, according to NewsNation. Police sources in New York confirmed a man by the same name and age as the Georgia suspect was arrested in the Big Apple last year after allegedly endangering the welfare of a 5-year-old.

So not only was he released, he'd had prior contact with law enforcement in New York and was still not arrested and deported (then again, we see how NYC handles illegal immigrants who commit crimes).

But tell us more about how there isn't a border crisis, media. We'd love to hear it.

Lack of detention space suggests POTUS should have reversed his executive orders that nullified Trump's control of same borders. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 24, 2024

Biden nullified Trump's orders on the border on day one of his administration.

Democrats are obviously OK with this because they left the border open for four years, knowing full well that this would happen. This is your daily reminder that they hate you and don't care if you live or die. — Zizz (@hraphanidousai) February 24, 2024

They don't care. Not one iota.

And yesterday the DOJ arrested his brother for selling "fraudulent green cards." Democrats own this. Biden could whip out that damn pen, sign and EO and close the border if he wanted to. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 24, 2024

He won't. Not even with the election on the line, and not even though six of seven swing state voters list the border as a bigger concern than even the economy.

For the love of God, close the southern border. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) February 24, 2024

He could if he wanted to, but -- we repeat ourselves -- he won't.

Kamala is the border czar, after all. This is on her, too.

Not all murders are direct results of federal policy.



This murder is https://t.co/k18G0MINs0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 24, 2024

Yes it is. This is on the feds, up to and including the Biden Administration.

He crossed the border illegally and was detained by Homeland Security, but let go.



He was arrested in New York for endangering a 5YO child, but let go.



Now a young woman who aspired to be a nurse has been murdered.



This isn’t compassionate.

It’s crime enablement. https://t.co/yxBktSN2Is — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) February 25, 2024

Enablement at the expense of American lives.

Her blood is on hands of Biden, Harris & Mayorkas and every Democrat who has denied the border crisis. https://t.co/FnLv45zSXb — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 24, 2024

And they won't lose a wink of sleep over it.

There are no dots to connect, no nebulous penumbra of correlation to unravel, there is a straight line cause-and-effect between Joe Biden’s openly avowed, society-destroying open border policy and this poor woman’s violent death. https://t.co/B8WMUpkS3K — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 24, 2024

A straight line.

Directly to the Oval Office.

Never left a leftist tell you how much they care about women.



Ever. https://t.co/JmMHjgoyRt — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 25, 2024

Never. They don't.

Normally this sort of incident sparks a dozen thinkpieces lamenting women aren't even safe to go on a run. https://t.co/E2VvPxliPC — Holden (@Holden114) February 24, 2024

There won't be a single one written. Because this is (D)ifferent.

The court ruled that former presidents don’t have immunity so as soon as Biden leaves he needs to be sued by every family harmed as a result of his dereliction of duty at the border. https://t.co/c2vYCEOxK2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 24, 2024

This needs to happen.

Biden needs to be held accountable for his gross negligence in handling the border.

