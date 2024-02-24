Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA Student

The media's ability to make things about Republicans and "MAGA" instead of what the story is actually about continues to amaze.

A man who is in the U.S. illegally has been charged with murdering University of Georgia student Laken Riley. The suspect reportedly entered the country in September of last year through Biden's open border.

Advertisement

Here's Newsweek's spin:

MAGA demands death penalty for migrant arrested over killing of Laken Riley https://t.co/pNzul5lQQT pic.twitter.com/rsR7p0VH5X — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 24, 2024

The story contains this sentence: "The report that Ibarra might be an illegal immigrant sparked a furious response from Trump-supporting MAGA Republicans, including two members of congress."

Shouldn't that spark a furious response from everybody? Guess not.

That's the very least that should happen. A closed border and mass deportations is what's needed. Let them come on the right way or not at all. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) February 24, 2024

I agree, but not because MAGA said it. Because he deserves it. — ᴘᴀʟᴍᴇᴛᴛᴏ ᴘᴀᴛʀɪᴏᴛ 🇺🇸 (@sc_patriot1) February 24, 2024

How could "MAGA" do this?

How very original of Newsweek!

Democrats execute college student to keep borders open https://t.co/kKiFrz5mCf — Magills (@magills_) February 24, 2024

JFC, why is @Newsweek making this horrible crime political? What dipsh*t editor thought this was a good idea? News flash @Newsweek I’m not MAGA and want the same thing. https://t.co/ElXC9fssvI — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 24, 2024

Yeah, this shouldn't be too controversial, but guess not.

The media believes you’ll side with the murderer. https://t.co/JlFjEhtvuq — Joe Vols (@THEjoevols) February 24, 2024

Can we start a gofundme for this poor undocumented-American being attacked by MAGA? https://t.co/j5qtYE69Cl — marc flombone🟧 (@MFlombone) February 24, 2024

It wouldn't be too surprising if something like that actually happened.

Of course MAGA want to rob him of the opportunity to reach his full potential. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 24, 2024

Sadly some think that very way.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!