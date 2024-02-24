Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA Student

Desperate: Charles CW Cooke Blasts Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
Doug P.  |  12:25 PM on February 24, 2024
Twitchy

The media's ability to make things about Republicans and "MAGA" instead of what the story is actually about continues to amaze. 

A man who is in the U.S. illegally has been charged with murdering University of Georgia student Laken Riley. The suspect reportedly entered the country in September of last year through Biden's open border.

Here's Newsweek's spin:

The story contains this sentence: "The report that Ibarra might be an illegal immigrant sparked a furious response from Trump-supporting MAGA Republicans, including two members of congress."

Shouldn't that spark a furious response from everybody? Guess not.

How could "MAGA" do this?

How very original of Newsweek!

Yeah, this shouldn't be too controversial, but guess not.

It wouldn't be too surprising if something like that actually happened.

Sadly some think that very way.

