Laken Riley Murder Suspect Illegally Entered U.S. While Kamala Harris Was Saying This to Chuck Todd

Doug P.  |  11:43 AM on February 24, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley, and the man was in the U.S. illegally:

Ibarra reportedly entered the U.S. in September of last year:

Remember what Biden, VP Kamala Harris and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were saying around that same time?

We all know this has been a huge lie for a long time, but in this context, it's particularly infuriating: 

Vice President Kamala Harris twice declared the U.S. southern border is "secure" during an interview Sunday, despite the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants who routinely cross into the country every month.

During an interview on "Meet the Press" aired during the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Harris was asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd whether the border is secure. The vice president responded that the immigration system was "broken" under the Trump administration and still "needs to be fixed."

"I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship," Harris said. "The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed."

The segment also contained the usual predictable effort to blame Trump for anything that was going wrong:

That was said during the three-year period the Biden administration was insisting the border was secure, but when that lie became unsustainable they shifted to trying to blame Republicans. It won't be surprising if they're shameless enough to do that in response to this particular horrible story. 

Unfortunately, this administration's been such a disaster that there's no shortage of campaign ad material.

*** 

