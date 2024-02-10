Police Capture Teen Illegal Immigrant Who Shot a Female Tourist in Times Square

Hey, illegal immigration is working out great in New York City, whose mayor says it is being "destroyed" by illegal immigrants. Just last week a gang of illegals beat up a pair of New York City cops, and one of the suspects flipped America the bird as he was released the next day without bail. That photo encapsulates so much about the border in 2024.
We hadn't heard about this on the news, but a female tourist in Times Square was shot in the leg Thursday night by a 15-year-old illegal immigrant. Will he be deported immediately? Or has he already been released without bail? We're guessing the latter.
Police have captured the 15 year old migrant who shot a female tourist in the leg and fired at a police officer in Times Square NYC Thursday night.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 9, 2024
Illegal immigrant Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa, 15 was being housed at the Stratford Hotel on West 70th Street after entering… pic.twitter.com/PUtkB80qVU
Police have captured the 15-year-old migrant who shot a female tourist in the leg and fired at a police officer in Times Square NYC Thursday night.
Illegal immigrant Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa, 15 was being housed at the Stratford Hotel on West 70th Street after entering the U.S. in September and travelling from Venezuela.
He was apprehended by authorities today.
It comes after another group of illegals violently attacked two NYPD officers.
The taxpayers of New York were paying for him to live at the Stratford Hotel, and this is how he repays them. Why was he shooting at a cop? How did he get a gun? Why did he get a gun?
Police being assaulted. Tourists being shot. Stores being looted. New York City really does feel like it's taken a hard turn for the worse. Feels like this problem is only going to grow bigger.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2024
Anyway, send more please. https://t.co/1cxwmvuw8F
Ethnocentrism much? This is their culture they brought with them. Who are you to say it’s any worse or better than your own?— familyman78 (@familyman7878) February 10, 2024
Not many people are talking about where this child went to school.— Laurie (@laurieinri) February 10, 2024
He was 15. He's an alleged criminal. In NY, he cannot be turned away if he registers for school even with no documents.
Anyway, how are your kid's grades?
If your kids are actually in school, or doing virtual learning while the school is being used as a shelter for illegal immigrants?
They are arresting children! Just like Gaza!— Stuart Selsome (@SelsomeStuart) February 10, 2024
I just want Texas to keep busing illegals like this to sanctuary cities. Let all the places that are demanding that we allow the whole planet to come here illegally be the ones forced to take care of them.— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 9, 2024
Let me know when he is out without bail. This whole set of facts was 💯 predictable. Just let them all in and house them. Give them— Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) February 9, 2024
Money- not enough though is it? The worst of the worst from foreign countries which gladly send them.
He just came here for the opportunity to pick our vegetables and clean our toilets.
I've been saying this for months now: Venezuelan criminals are ruthless & vile.— Gaby Zighel 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@GabyZighel) February 9, 2024
The Venezuelan government kicked them out and sent them here. Everyone knows that back in my home country.
The US government is importing criminals, not "asylum seekers."
Not possible. They have this sign. pic.twitter.com/bvnwQZvCaD— Vinny D'Agostino (@proofofwork1) February 10, 2024
Maybe he can't read English.
US taxpayer funded college education will surely set this young “scholar” on the path to success & “American dream.” Right!?— DiannaE (@Dianna_Erwin) February 9, 2024
Where’d he get the gun and how did he pay for it?— Annie| tdbktd 💥🍰 (@TheBoudicca) February 10, 2024
Do illegal gun dealers take EBT cards?
Nice chain. I wonder whose it was.— Johnny in SRQ (@johnnysrq) February 10, 2024
From the New York Post: "Prosecutors asked the judge to send the teen to jail without bail because “he has significant ties out of the United States” and has only been here “for a short time.”
He's made a lot of his short time here.
