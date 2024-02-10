'I Was Wrong': Michael Rapaport Admits He Was Irresponsible to Accept the Trump...
NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the...
Hillary Clinton Raises Eyebrows by Admitting That Biden's Age Is a 'Legitimate Issue'
Talk on ‘Diagnosing Whiteness’ Explains That Whites Are Psychopaths
Nate Silver Writes About the 'But Her Emails' Defense of Joe Biden
No Way: Christine Blasey Ford Has a Memoir Coming Out This Year
Judd Legum Among Many to Note Special Prosector Robert Hur Is Not a...
AP Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Water Carrying Duty to Normalize...
Crikey Mate! Kangaroo HOPS Around a Florida Apartment Complex
Teacher Who Alerted Public About SF 'Woke Kindergarten' Placed on Leave
WH's Reported 'Damage Control Plan' for Defending Biden's Fitness for Office Is a...
Biden Reportedly Upset With AG Merrick Garland for Not Putting His Opponent on...
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to...
Jonathan Turley Spots Supreme Irony From WH Pushing to Censor Citizens for 'Disinformation...

Police Capture Teen Illegal Immigrant Who Shot a Female Tourist in Times Square

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 10, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Hey, illegal immigration is working out great in New York City, whose mayor says it is being "destroyed" by illegal immigrants. Just last week a gang of illegals beat up a pair of New York City cops, and one of the suspects flipped America the bird as he was released the next day without bail. That photo encapsulates so much about the border in 2024.

Advertisement

We hadn't heard about this on the news, but a female tourist in Times Square was shot in the leg Thursday night by a 15-year-old illegal immigrant. Will he be deported immediately? Or has he already been released without bail? We're guessing the latter.

Police have captured the 15-year-old migrant who shot a female tourist in the leg and fired at a police officer in Times Square NYC Thursday night. 

Illegal immigrant Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa, 15 was being housed at the Stratford Hotel on West 70th Street after entering the U.S. in September and travelling from Venezuela. 

He was apprehended by authorities today. 

It comes after another group of illegals violently attacked two NYPD officers. 

The taxpayers of New York were paying for him to live at the Stratford Hotel, and this is how he repays them. Why was he shooting at a cop? How did he get a gun? Why did he get a gun?

Recommended

'I Was Wrong': Michael Rapaport Admits He Was Irresponsible to Accept the Trump Charlottesville Lie
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If your kids are actually in school, or doing virtual learning while the school is being used as a shelter for illegal immigrants?

He just came here for the opportunity to pick our vegetables and clean our toilets.

Advertisement

Maybe he can't read English.

Do illegal gun dealers take EBT cards?

From the New York Post: "Prosecutors asked the judge to send the teen to jail without bail because “he has significant ties out of the United States” and has only been here “for a short time.”

He's made a lot of his short time here.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BORDER GUN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS NEW YORK CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Was Wrong': Michael Rapaport Admits He Was Irresponsible to Accept the Trump Charlottesville Lie
Grateful Calvin
NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the Air
Brett T.
Talk on ‘Diagnosing Whiteness’ Explains That Whites Are Psychopaths
Brett T.
Nate Silver Writes About the 'But Her Emails' Defense of Joe Biden
Brett T.
Hillary Clinton Raises Eyebrows by Admitting That Biden's Age Is a 'Legitimate Issue'
FuzzyChimp
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I Was Wrong': Michael Rapaport Admits He Was Irresponsible to Accept the Trump Charlottesville Lie Grateful Calvin
Advertisement