Police Capture Teen Illegal Immigrant Who Shot a Female Tourist in Times Square

Hey, illegal immigration is working out great in New York City, whose mayor says it is being "destroyed" by illegal immigrants. Just last week a gang of illegals beat up a pair of New York City cops, and one of the suspects flipped America the bird as he was released the next day without bail. That photo encapsulates so much about the border in 2024.

We hadn't heard about this on the news, but a female tourist in Times Square was shot in the leg Thursday night by a 15-year-old illegal immigrant. Will he be deported immediately? Or has he already been released without bail? We're guessing the latter.

Police have captured the 15 year old migrant who shot a female tourist in the leg and fired at a police officer in Times Square NYC Thursday night.



Illegal immigrant Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa, 15 was being housed at the Stratford Hotel on West 70th Street after entering… pic.twitter.com/PUtkB80qVU — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 9, 2024

Police have captured the 15-year-old migrant who shot a female tourist in the leg and fired at a police officer in Times Square NYC Thursday night. Illegal immigrant Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa, 15 was being housed at the Stratford Hotel on West 70th Street after entering the U.S. in September and travelling from Venezuela. He was apprehended by authorities today. It comes after another group of illegals violently attacked two NYPD officers.

The taxpayers of New York were paying for him to live at the Stratford Hotel, and this is how he repays them. Why was he shooting at a cop? How did he get a gun? Why did he get a gun?

Police being assaulted. Tourists being shot. Stores being looted. New York City really does feel like it's taken a hard turn for the worse. Feels like this problem is only going to grow bigger.



Anyway, send more please. https://t.co/1cxwmvuw8F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2024

Ethnocentrism much? This is their culture they brought with them. Who are you to say it’s any worse or better than your own? — familyman78 (@familyman7878) February 10, 2024

Not many people are talking about where this child went to school.



He was 15. He's an alleged criminal. In NY, he cannot be turned away if he registers for school even with no documents.



Anyway, how are your kid's grades? — Laurie (@laurieinri) February 10, 2024

If your kids are actually in school, or doing virtual learning while the school is being used as a shelter for illegal immigrants?

They are arresting children! Just like Gaza! — Stuart Selsome (@SelsomeStuart) February 10, 2024

I just want Texas to keep busing illegals like this to sanctuary cities. Let all the places that are demanding that we allow the whole planet to come here illegally be the ones forced to take care of them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 9, 2024

Let me know when he is out without bail. This whole set of facts was 💯 predictable. Just let them all in and house them. Give them

Money- not enough though is it? The worst of the worst from foreign countries which gladly send them. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) February 9, 2024

He just came here for the opportunity to pick our vegetables and clean our toilets.

I've been saying this for months now: Venezuelan criminals are ruthless & vile.



The Venezuelan government kicked them out and sent them here. Everyone knows that back in my home country.



The US government is importing criminals, not "asylum seekers." — Gaby Zighel 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@GabyZighel) February 9, 2024

Not possible. They have this sign. pic.twitter.com/bvnwQZvCaD — Vinny D'Agostino (@proofofwork1) February 10, 2024

Maybe he can't read English.

US taxpayer funded college education will surely set this young “scholar” on the path to success & “American dream.” Right!? — DiannaE (@Dianna_Erwin) February 9, 2024

Where’d he get the gun and how did he pay for it? — Annie| tdbktd 💥🍰 (@TheBoudicca) February 10, 2024

Do illegal gun dealers take EBT cards?

Nice chain. I wonder whose it was. — Johnny in SRQ (@johnnysrq) February 10, 2024

From the New York Post: "Prosecutors asked the judge to send the teen to jail without bail because “he has significant ties out of the United States” and has only been here “for a short time.”

He's made a lot of his short time here.

***