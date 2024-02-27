AP: Law Would Largely Prohibit Pride Flags in Classrooms
Free Beacon Profiles the Reality of the Border Crisis Hitting a Small Town
He's Fine: Biden Flubs Softball Interview, Eats Ice Cream With Late Night's Seth...
LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Maddening: Drew Holden Shows How Desperately the Media Defend Biden's Failed Border Polici...
Hamas Issues Its Condolences and Full Solidarity to Family of Airman Who Burned...
Cornel West Praises the 'Extraordinary Courage and Commitment' of Man Who Died by...
'Let Them Eat Flakes': Kellogg CEO Says Eat Cereal for Dinner to Save...
'Bye Felicia.' Senior Comms Director for LGBTQ Group GLAAD Tries Shaming Journalist Report...
Send More: Sanctuary City Denver May Reduce Hourly Employee Hours to ZERO Due...
Pinko Commies March in New York City Demanding a 'Communist Revolution'
Should We Be Arming Teachers and School Staff?
Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety...
The New Yorker is Trying to Make Polyamory a Thing, Claiming 'Polycules' are...

NBC News: Republicans Pounce on Murder of Student by Illegal Immigrant

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 27, 2024
Twitchy

In case you hadn't heard (some of the headlines buried it), Athens resident Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan who was arrested in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Augusta University College of Nursing student Laken Riley, was in the country illegally. As we said, some outlets ignored Ibarra's immigration status altogether; other media outlets, like the Associated Press, not only left out that detail but chose instead to focus on the dangers facing women who run alone.

Advertisement

Never fear: Of course the mainstream media was going to do a "Republicans pounce" story; the only question is who would do it first. The winner seems to be NBC News, which has come up with a new word to replace "pounce" and "seize": "invoke."

The tweet says Republicans are pushing for tougher immigration tactics, but the headline says they're pushing for "hard-line immigration policies."

Megan Lebowitz writes about the "undocumented" immigrant:

Republicans at the state and national levels are pointing to the death of a woman on the University of Georgia campus in their push for tougher immigration tactics after an undocumented immigrant was charged in the killing of 22-year-old Laken Riley.

Ibarra, who lived in Athens, where the University of Georgia is based, had been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Sept. 8, 2022, after he crossed into the U.S. He was paroled and released for further processing, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, also used Riley’s death to criticize the Biden administration.

“It’s outrageous we still have no idea who is entering this country illegally and where they’re being released,” Kemp said Sunday on X. “Americans have a right to this information, and I’m demanding the Biden administration provide it so we don’t lose even more innocent lives like Laken Riley’s.”

Recommended

LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Twitchy Staff
Advertisement

Is Gov. Brian Kemp wrong? House Speaker Mike Johnson tweeted that we President Joe Biden should "close the border." Those sure sound like hard-line immigration policies.

And pointing. Republicans are pointing at the murder to convince Biden to secure the border, which we guess for NBC News is a "hard-line" immigration policy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement



Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT NBC NEWS REPUBLICANS POUNCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results
Twitchy Staff
He's Fine: Biden Flubs Softball Interview, Eats Ice Cream With Late Night's Seth Meyers
Amy Curtis
Free Beacon Profiles the Reality of the Border Crisis Hitting a Small Town
Brett T.
AP: Law Would Largely Prohibit Pride Flags in Classrooms
Brett T.
Send More: Sanctuary City Denver May Reduce Hourly Employee Hours to ZERO Due to Migrant Crisis
Amy Curtis
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE! Michigan Presidential Republican and Democrat Primary Results Twitchy Staff
Advertisement