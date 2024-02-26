Shocker! AP Avoided This Detail About BOTH of These Murderers

As we told you yesterday, the Associated Press was spotted running a story about the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley that failed to mention a rather big piece of information:

But that sense of peace was shattered after authorities on Thursday found the body of Laken Hope Riley and arrested Athens resident Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, on suspicion of murder. The victim and suspect did not know each other, and University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark called the killing a crime of opportunity.

That AP story didn't mention that the suspect charged with killing Riley is in the country illegally, opting to focus instead on "the dangers female runners face."

The killing of a nursing student out for a run highlights the fears of solo female athletes https://t.co/RYCpB53JmJ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2024

There's a forced spin and then there's whatever that attempt to dodge the issue at hand (thanks to Biden's open border) is, but the AP was spotted leaving out that particular detail about a murderer not once, but twice in the same story when they mentioned another murder while framing it as an inherent danger for joggers:

You would have no idea from reading this story that the alleged murderers in BOTH cases — the killing of Laken Riley and the killing of Mollie Tibbetts — were in the country illegally https://t.co/U0ngsbCiy4 pic.twitter.com/dY2vRzorCU — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 25, 2024

The AP's style guide must say that if a murderer is in the country illegally it's NOT in the best interest of "journalism" to point that out.

Because the Associated Press is, sadly, a disinformation and propaganda organization. https://t.co/NaPDbDW9TC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 26, 2024

They are literally paid propagandists.

One of the fundamental principles of Newspeak involves excising any words from the lexicon which may lead to heretical thoughts



The AP changed their Stylebook over a decade ago to remove "illegal immigrant" https://t.co/eKxPIemehz pic.twitter.com/3aGDMhQ1Kw — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) February 25, 2024

Not enough journalists have lost their jobs for them to accurately report news. Utterly pathetic. Scorn and distrust for media is rightly deserved. https://t.co/qDpp3JaB0O — Yosef (@a_wandering_jew) February 26, 2024

The mainstream media has earned every ounce of derision that gets thrown their way.

