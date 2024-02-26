Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans are Trapping Pregnant Women in...
Shocker! AP Avoided This Detail About BOTH of These Murderers

Doug P.  |  10:25 AM on February 26, 2024
Journalism meme

As we told you yesterday, the Associated Press was spotted running a story about the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley that failed to mention a rather big piece of information:

But that sense of peace was shattered after authorities on Thursday found the body of Laken Hope Riley and arrested Athens resident Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, on suspicion of murder. The victim and suspect did not know each other, and University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark called the killing a crime of opportunity.

That AP story didn't mention that the suspect charged with killing Riley is in the country illegally, opting to focus instead on "the dangers female runners face." 

There's a forced spin and then there's whatever that attempt to dodge the issue at hand (thanks to Biden's open border) is, but the AP was spotted leaving out that particular detail about a murderer not once, but twice in the same story when they mentioned another murder while framing it as an inherent danger for joggers:

The AP's style guide must say that if a murderer is in the country illegally it's NOT in the best interest of "journalism" to point that out. 

FuzzyChimp
They are literally paid propagandists. 

The mainstream media has earned every ounce of derision that gets thrown their way.

*** 

