Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy...
Democrat Alex Padilla Continues His ‘Don't You Know I Am?’ Defense for His...
LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To...
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich: 'No Truce With the Mullahs'
@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 8,000 Cases of Online Censorship'
Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with...
Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes...
DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed...
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and...
What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got...
VIP
LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing...
And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What...
Eric Swalwell Raises a Führer During 'No Kings' Day Speech
MSNBC Crew Pretty Shocked the DC Military Parade Didn't Have More of a...

BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her Husband

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 15, 2025
FBI via AP

The man suspected in the shooting deaths of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband has been found near his Green Isle home. Vance Boelter was reportedly captured after running into the woods trying to escape.

Advertisement

Here are more details. (READ)

JUST IN: Suspected Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter has been arrested near his Green Isle home, according to ABC News.

According to @lizcollin, Boelter was spotted near a home in Green Isle before he started running into the woods."

At one point, he was tucked in the fetal position and then began to army crawl until he eventually stood up to surrender," Collin reported. Boelter was spotted by a drone overhead when he surrendered. Video: @DanWolfeKBJR

Here are pictures and video from the scene. (WATCH)

Here are two pictures of him in custody shortly after his arrest.

Recommended

Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy Encounter with LAPD Shooter
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Commenters have questions and doubts about the arrest and the entire story so far.

Posters fear something will happen to Boelter before he can explain his motivations and be charged and tried for his alleged crimes, since he has past connections to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Authorities have also refused to release his manifesto. Boelter is also suspected of shooting Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Both are still hospitalized and recovering from their wounds.

Tags: ABC NEWS CRIME MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy Encounter with LAPD Shooter
Warren Squire
LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To Do Your Own Dishes'
Amy
Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post
Sam J.
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches
Sam J.
Democrat Alex Padilla Continues His ‘Don't You Know I Am?’ Defense for His Staged Stunt with Kristi Noem
Warren Squire
What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy Encounter with LAPD Shooter Warren Squire
Advertisement