BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her Husband

The man suspected in the shooting deaths of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband has been found near his Green Isle home. Vance Boelter was reportedly captured after running into the woods trying to escape.

JUST IN: Suspected Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter has been arrested near his Green Isle home, according to ABC News. According to @lizcollin, Boelter was spotted near a home in Green Isle before he started running into the woods." At one point, he was tucked in the fetal position and then began to army crawl until he eventually stood up to surrender," Collin reported. Boelter was spotted by a drone overhead when he surrendered. Video: @DanWolfeKBJR

"At one point, he was tucked in the fetal… pic.twitter.com/CvU41yGQCR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2025

BREAKING: Law enforcement appears to have assassin suspect Vance Boelter in custody in a field in Sibley County. According to radio traffic, he was tracked into the woods. When a drone flew overhead he put his hands in the air and walked toward officers in a SWAT vehicle. — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 16, 2025

Here are two pictures of him in custody shortly after his arrest.

Sources provided this photo of Boelter from the scene after his arrest. pic.twitter.com/q4F9uPkm53 — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 16, 2025

Commenters have questions and doubts about the arrest and the entire story so far.

I’m surprised they took him alive to be honest!! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) June 16, 2025

I have a feeling that wouldn’t have been the case if he didn’t very clearly come out with his hands up on camera. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2025

Something is so off about this. — sburkfreedoms (@burkstra2) June 16, 2025

I so agree 👍 — Shelly Holmes (@shellyh4613) June 16, 2025

Now the jail guards need to remain awake and the cameras operational — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 16, 2025

Don’t hold your breath. — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) June 16, 2025

Posters fear something will happen to Boelter before he can explain his motivations and be charged and tried for his alleged crimes, since he has past connections to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Authorities have also refused to release his manifesto. Boelter is also suspected of shooting Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Both are still hospitalized and recovering from their wounds.