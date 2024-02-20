Fire Marshall Jamaal Bowman Urges 'Seat at the Table' for Hip-Hop Community on Federal Policy

First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on February 20, 2024
Twitchy

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is a man of many talents. When he is not pulling fire alarms to disrupt Congressional procedures, he spends his free time lecturing Jewish people on how to be Jews, praising cop killers, and fearmongering chemical plant explosions

But did you know that Bowman was also a hip-hop slam poet? It's true. Of course, his poetry is pure 9/11 truther lunacy. Here's a sample: 

Planes used as missiles / Target: The Twin Towers
30 minutes later / Both buildings collapsed / Onto themselves
Later in the day / Building 7 / Also Collaspsed [sic] / Hmm...
Multiple explosions / Heard before / And during the collapse / Hmm...
Allegedly / Two other planes / The Pentagon / Pennsylvania / 
Hijacked by terrorist / Minimal damage done / Minimal debris found / Hmm...

Powerful stuff right there. Powerful, batpoop insane stuff.

But given this history, it should come as no surprise that Bowman took to the steps of the Capitol yesterday to promote the inclusion of the hip-hop community in ... crafting federal policy? 

Huh? 

Look, it's a good thing for legislators to include and involve their constituents in their decision-making. But why is the hip-hop community singled out here? Is that primarily his constituency? 

New York's 16th Congressional District comprises Westchester, Rye, Portchester, and Yonkers, among other towns. Is Bowman saying that those communities are representative of the hip-hop community? 

Has he ever even visited Rye? 

As you can imagine, Twitter had a LOT of questions about the hip-hop community having 'a seat at the table' but not other music communities. 

How about Swifties? Are they included? Something tells us that Taylor Swift is FAR more popular in -- and representative of -- Westchester County. 

You can only invite the goths if you make policy and legislate at night though. 

Oh, those people are ALWAYS sad. 

Have you ever gone to a yacht rock party? Everyone is always in a great mood and happy. So, this is an idea worth exploring. 

LOL. Something's gonna burn alright.

It's worth a shot. 

OK, we don't know what any of that means, but ... YES. 

Congressional Democrats definitely need a better 'hype man' than MC Dan Goldman.  

On a more serious note, maybe there is a downside to 'inclusion' for the hip-hop community in federal policy that Bowman probably didn't consider.

At least the hip-hop community seems very pro-Second Amendment, at least.

We're a little scared of the answer to that question, to be perfectly honest. 

It's also funny how Bowman thinks this is a great idea now, but didn't think so several years ago. 

Is Bowman planning on giving Kanye (or 'Ye' or whatever he calls himself now) a seat at the table too? 

Better yet, how about Jamaal Bowman give a seat to the number-one streaming rapper in America? 

You may know him as 'Dr. Dreidel.' 

That's right, Ben Shapiro.

Somehow, we don't think Bowman will extend Shapiro an invitation. That doesn't seem 'inclusive' of the hip-hop community, now dies it?

*** 

