Fire Marshall Jamaal Bowman Urges 'Seat at the Table' for Hip-Hop Community on Federal Policy

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is a man of many talents. When he is not pulling fire alarms to disrupt Congressional procedures, he spends his free time lecturing Jewish people on how to be Jews, praising cop killers, and fearmongering chemical plant explosions.

But did you know that Bowman was also a hip-hop slam poet? It's true. Of course, his poetry is pure 9/11 truther lunacy. Here's a sample:

Planes used as missiles / Target: The Twin Towers

30 minutes later / Both buildings collapsed / Onto themselves

Later in the day / Building 7 / Also Collaspsed [sic] / Hmm...

Multiple explosions / Heard before / And during the collapse / Hmm...

Allegedly / Two other planes / The Pentagon / Pennsylvania /

Hijacked by terrorist / Minimal damage done / Minimal debris found / Hmm...

Powerful stuff right there. Powerful, batpoop insane stuff.

But given this history, it should come as no surprise that Bowman took to the steps of the Capitol yesterday to promote the inclusion of the hip-hop community in ... crafting federal policy?

Rep. Jamaal Bowman: "Our goal is to make sure the Hip Hop community has a seat at the table as we work on federal policy." pic.twitter.com/Ni6VwbQvCR — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 19, 2024

Huh?

Look, it's a good thing for legislators to include and involve their constituents in their decision-making. But why is the hip-hop community singled out here? Is that primarily his constituency?

New York's 16th Congressional District comprises Westchester, Rye, Portchester, and Yonkers, among other towns. Is Bowman saying that those communities are representative of the hip-hop community?

Has he ever even visited Rye?

Remember when this guy pulled a fire alarm to disrupt a vote, and then pretended he didn’t know what it did, and then every journalist covered for him and said it’s a common mistake, and then he admitted he lied and got off with a slap on the wrist?



That kind of policy. https://t.co/0KlBSgxlyg — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) February 20, 2024

As you can imagine, Twitter had a LOT of questions about the hip-hop community having 'a seat at the table' but not other music communities.

Why just the hip hop community? What about the polka and punk rock communites as well??😕 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) February 19, 2024

How about Swifties? Are they included? Something tells us that Taylor Swift is FAR more popular in -- and representative of -- Westchester County.

And we're just going to ignore the Death Metal community? https://t.co/xYJixm3QiO — ryuge (@0ryuge) February 20, 2024

Why are you omitting the clogging and square dancing communities? https://t.co/GJmN1iSnfP — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) February 20, 2024

The punk rock community would also like a seat at the table in determining federal policy. And it would be blatant bigotry were we not to also invite the goths and ravers. https://t.co/za3V4KCBvo — LIZZY💥 (@LizzyStarrrdust) February 20, 2024

You can only invite the goths if you make policy and legislate at night though.

Emo community sad they’re not included. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) February 20, 2024

Oh, those people are ALWAYS sad.

GorT: I'm not sure there's a Yacht Rock or Hair Metal task force. https://t.co/xfjyiqwygk — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 20, 2024

Have you ever gone to a yacht rock party? Everyone is always in a great mood and happy. So, this is an idea worth exploring.

This is a terrible idea. What happens if the roof is on fire? https://t.co/NCsanfhwBv pic.twitter.com/LYwHlY7AoL — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) February 19, 2024

LOL. Something's gonna burn alright.

Me and the boys drafting the repeal of the 17th amendment https://t.co/OLdtXDPqU5 pic.twitter.com/T8YygAHdoM — Magills (@magills_) February 19, 2024

At this point we might as well let Cypress Hill and Wu-Tang Clan run the country for a while. Couldn’t possibly go much worse. https://t.co/0unvTtNoip — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 20, 2024

It's worth a shot.

Can't wait to hear Lil Uzi Vert's position on tariffs.https://t.co/icMxKMdQm8 pic.twitter.com/NES2AfUkLU — JimDelRey (Insert Blue Checkmark Here) (@JimDelRey) February 20, 2024

No taxation without wu-tang representation https://t.co/WzhNC7vtZv — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 19, 2024

That bizzle is fresh, fo rizzle. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 19, 2024

OK, we don't know what any of that means, but ... YES.

I think Flavor Flav would make an excellent Secretary of Knowing What Time It Is Boyeee. — Acoustic Larry (@acousticlarry42) February 19, 2024

Congressional Democrats definitely need a better 'hype man' than MC Dan Goldman.

On a more serious note, maybe there is a downside to 'inclusion' for the hip-hop community in federal policy that Bowman probably didn't consider.

Why hip hop?



They are the ones who have continuously glorified gang violence fur the last 3 decades.



It almost makes sense if you are dumb enough to think anything they do would make a difference. — Psuedononymous’s 2024 Revenge (@Joe71c10) February 20, 2024

Seems legit as they are so pro fatherhood and treating women with profound respect. — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) February 20, 2024

At least the hip-hop community seems very pro-Second Amendment, at least.

Question for Dem voters in New York 16th District:

Why are you voting for this clown who's priority is a "Hip Hop Task Force" instead of fighting to solve Homeless, Illegal Migrants taking over your schools & recreation areas, Fentanyl, & Crime

Are you folks just that stupid? — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHITHOLE (@DoTheRightWing) February 19, 2024

We're a little scared of the answer to that question, to be perfectly honest.

It's also funny how Bowman thinks this is a great idea now, but didn't think so several years ago.

Trump literally did this year 1 and you called him a Russian agent. https://t.co/JdAz5MYLcq — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) February 20, 2024

Is Bowman planning on giving Kanye (or 'Ye' or whatever he calls himself now) a seat at the table too?

Better yet, how about Jamaal Bowman give a seat to the number-one streaming rapper in America?

You may know him as 'Dr. Dreidel.'

That's right, Ben Shapiro.

Somehow, we don't think Bowman will extend Shapiro an invitation. That doesn't seem 'inclusive' of the hip-hop community, now dies it?

***

