Jamaal Bowman Tells Jewish People the True Meaning of What It Means to Be a Jew for Some Reason

Now that he's secured a nice easy misdemeanor plea deal to get himself out of his legal issues to do with fire alarm related hijinks, New York Representative Jamaal Bowman seems to have decided that he can surface from the political swamp once more. What topic has Rep. Bowman chosen to address? Why, he's here to tell Jewish people that they're Jewishing wrong if they don't agree with him on a ceasefire between the Israeli's and the Palestinians, of course!

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman: "By me calling for a ceasefire with my colleagues and centering humanity, I am uplifting deeply what it actually means to be Jewish" pic.twitter.com/nXq16qPX3j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 14, 2023

It's unclear what exactly Bowman feels qualifies him to define 'what it actually means to be Jewish' here, but he's going with that apparently.

There’s arrogance and then there’s whatever this is… — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) November 14, 2023

Says the guy who pulled a fire alarm to stop a congressional vote from happening. How is he not in jail? Follow if you agree! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 14, 2023

Progressive gibberish. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 14, 2023

In fairness that's all Bowman has in the 'ol quive since his antics have pretty well established that he's not exactly the brightest bulb in the pack.

Image a white person saying in the summer of 2020:



"By me saying Black Lives Matter with my colleagues and centering humanity, I am uplifting deeply what it actually means to be black"



This guy needs to be removed from office for so many reasons.



Pure anti-semitism. — Tsvi Feygin (@Tsvi_Feygin) November 14, 2023

Oh yes, this would have gone over just great with Jamaal Bowman and his friends on The Squad, they would have embraced the message with open arms we're sure.

I’d pull the fire alarm on a ceasefire — RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) November 14, 2023

“Centering humanity”? What the heck does that mean?



Democrats like Bowman and just putting words together and when it sounds good, they go with it… regardless of whether it makes any sense or not.



I still can’t erase the fire alarm image in my mind. pic.twitter.com/Qku3l6vxlx — Matthew Six34 (@MatthewSix34) November 14, 2023

Here comes Jamaal Bowman of the DSA, to tell America's Jews what it actually means to be Jewish. https://t.co/MlDGLUwtXs — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 14, 2023

Sir, are you Gentilesplaining what it means to be Jewish…to Jews?



::pulls fire alarm:: https://t.co/zjlhUZQOvA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 14, 2023

Gentilesplaining needs to be used more, this is great.

As always it's mindboggling that Jamaal Bowman has the temerity to lecture anyone on... well, on anything really. Just because the people of New York's 16th Congressional District have the poor electoral sense to be sending this guy to Washington to represent them doesn't mean that he has anything worth saying to the rest of us. But who knows, maybe Bowman is planning to convert to Judaism and this is his way of letting everyone know? Even then though, with takes like this we can't imagine that he'd be welcomed with open arms by the greater Jewish community.

