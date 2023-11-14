Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Karl Discuss Donald Trump's Affinity for Hitler
Gasp! Jake Tapper Reports That Donald Trump Called His Political Opponents 'Vermin'
Krystal Ball Calls March for Israel a 'Pro-War Rally'
FLOTUS Announces Initiative on Women’s Health Research, Gender Policy Council and Twitter...
Kinda Warm This Morning, Isn't It?
Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel
Singer 'Pink' Cries About the 'Banned Books' in Florida, Even Though NONE of...
Gun Grabbers Sue US for Failing to Protect Your Right to Live Free...
John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has...
Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X
‘The American Dream Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Immigrants Fed Up, Returning Home
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
You Are the Last Line of Defense: Bari Weiss Delivers Straight Fire Speech...
WATCH: Gov Kathy Hochul Says NY Is Conducting 'Surveillance Efforts' of 'Hate Speech'...

Jamaal Bowman Tells Jewish People the True Meaning of What It Means to Be a Jew for Some Reason

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on November 14, 2023
Meme

Now that he's secured a nice easy misdemeanor plea deal to get himself out of his legal issues to do with fire alarm related hijinks, New York Representative Jamaal Bowman seems to have decided that he can surface from the political swamp once more. What topic has Rep. Bowman chosen to address? Why, he's here to tell Jewish people that they're Jewishing wrong if they don't agree with him on a ceasefire between the Israeli's and the Palestinians, of course!

Advertisement

It's unclear what exactly Bowman feels qualifies him to define 'what it actually means to be Jewish' here, but he's going with that apparently.

In fairness that's all Bowman has in the 'ol quive since his antics have pretty well established that he's not exactly the brightest bulb in the pack.

Recommended

Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel
Brett T.
Advertisement

Oh yes, this would have gone over just great with Jamaal Bowman and his friends on The Squad, they would have embraced the message with open arms we're sure.

Gentilesplaining needs to be used more, this is great.

As always it's mindboggling that Jamaal Bowman has the temerity to lecture anyone on... well, on anything really. Just because the people of New York's 16th Congressional District have the poor electoral sense to be sending this guy to Washington to represent them doesn't mean that he has anything worth saying to the rest of us. But who knows, maybe Bowman is planning to convert to Judaism and this is his way of letting everyone know? Even then though, with takes like this we can't imagine that he'd be welcomed with open arms by the greater Jewish community.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FIRE ISRAEL JEWISH SQUAD
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel
Brett T.
John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad
Coucy
FLOTUS Announces Initiative on Women’s Health Research, Gender Policy Council and Twitter Has Thoughts
Amy Curtis
You Are the Last Line of Defense: Bari Weiss Delivers Straight Fire Speech to Federalist Society
Grateful Calvin
Kinda Warm This Morning, Isn't It?
Tertullianus
Krystal Ball Calls March for Israel a 'Pro-War Rally'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel Brett T.
Advertisement