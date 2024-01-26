Ben Shapiro Launches Rap Career, Immediately Begins Obligatory Feuds With Other Artists

When Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing founded The Daily Wire in 2015, they certainly had aspirations of creating a powerful conservative media platform, but we're not sure either of them could have dreamed of some of the things The Daily Wire has done in recent years.

Advertisement

They created Daily Wire Entertainment to counter the woke influence of Hollywood. DWE already has several successful movies under its belt, and more to come. Then came Jerem'y Razors and Jeremy's Chocolates, which fight against the gender cult taking over much of the candy industry (and weirdly, the men's grooming products industry). Most recently, they launched Bentkey, a children's programming platform to offer better choices for families than the indoctrination being programmed by companies like Disney and Nickelodeon.

But who could have guessed that Shapiro would next set his sights on conquering ... rap music?

New Music Video “FACTS” ft. Ben Shapiro just dropped! What yall think?!



WATCH: https://t.co/LGJ3nIBL57 pic.twitter.com/DwbvA5SCSx — Tom MacDonald (@IAMTOMMACDONALD) January 26, 2024

Yes, you heard that correctly. Canadian conservative rapper and former professional wrestler Tom McDonald today dropped his latest single, FACTS, featuring rap legend, Ben Shapiro.

This writer is not going to pretend that he is an expert on -- or an aficionado of -- rap, so we'll let you review it for yourself:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

McDonald certainly seems very talented here. Shapiro? Well....

But far be it from us to judge. The song immediately shot to the top of the streaming and download charts, overtaking some fairly huge artists along the way.

Shapiro, of course, understanding the nature of the business, wasted no time in starting as many feuds as he could with those musicians he was leaving in his wake as he climbed the charts.

First, as all artists do, he had to compare himself to one of the greatest in history.

Bach was also unappreciated in his own time https://t.co/P1I1xDQneV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024

Then, Shapiro really started throwing the shade. Some who were included in the song (as is common in rap) were the first to get targeted.

Hey, @NICKIMINAJ, it's great to join you atop the iTunes rap charts. Sorry, correction, you're a few slots lower. pic.twitter.com/6XXou5Znge — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024

LOL. The lyric in the song where Shapiro drops Minaj goes as follows: 'Nicki take some notes / I just did this for fun.'

But he wasn't done 'slewing' (trust us, it's the new slang; we looked it up, LOL) his rivals. Not by a long shot. Next up? Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Eminem, and even Megan Thee Stallion.

.@IAMTOMMACDONALD has now brought the magic of my flow to the world. And the iTunes store now properly has us charting above Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa. pic.twitter.com/4Pipy4XOmx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024

Advertisement

I guess we all know who the real Slim Shady is now. @Eminem pic.twitter.com/B44wtdBQLO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024

Dang, Ben. It's like you're straight outta 8 Mile or something (or maybe Compton, since Shapiro was born in Los Angeles).

Not wanting him to have ALL the fun, Shapiro's colleagues and friends were having a lot of good-natured chuckles with the success of the single as well.

We can just picture Will Ferrell saying, 'That Ben is so HOT right now.'

Michael Knowles went so far as to do an entire (very funny) seven-minute review of the song.

I think I helped plant a seed and I am enjoying seeing it blossom... 😂 https://t.co/uxgE1kyABZ pic.twitter.com/U21CdoXlIO — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) January 26, 2024

And Riley Gaines was kind enough to screenshot all of Shapiro's lyrics in the song.

Even Grok and Jordan Peterson got in on the fun.

Advertisement

But hang on. That's a good question from Dr. Peterson. Shapiro has always expressed his disdain for rap music. So where did he get his inspiration to participate in this song?

Luckily, X had the answer for that one too.

I think I helped plant a seed and I am enjoying seeing it blossom... 😂 https://t.co/uxgE1kyABZ pic.twitter.com/U21CdoXlIO — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) January 26, 2024

Zuby. Of course. It HAD to be Zuby. LOL.

At least now we know who to thank. Or who to blame.

Anyway, good luck with the music career, Ben. Maybe hold off on getting those gold grillz for your teeth though. We're guessing Mrs. Shapiro might have some thoughts on that one.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!