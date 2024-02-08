The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual...
Sunny Hostin Just Found Out Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and I Can't Help...
Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over it! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace...
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics'...
Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Trying to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels...
Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out...
Hillary Clinton's STILL Pushing the 'Russia Collusion' BS to Slam Trump (and Tucker...
Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We...
Biden's Brain Malfunctions Live, Displays Cluelessness About Foreign Terrorists
Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Has a Sad Over Which SCOTUS Justice Didn't Recuse...
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles'...
So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes Really Real...
EU Globalists Threaten Tucker Carlson With Travel Ban, Sanctions for Putin Interview
Sen. Chris Murphy Comes Right Out and Names the People Dems 'Care About...

Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was Still a School Principal

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:20 PM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Sigh. Jamaal Bowman is continually problematic.

Advertisement

During Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s tenure as a middle school principal, a “Wall of Honor” he curated honoring historical Black and Latino figures included a notorious antisemite and two Black militants convicted of murder and armed robbery, respectively. 

Bowman discussed the educational tool in a video, uploaded to YouTube in 2014, that depicts the addition of rapper Chuck D to the wall at Cornerstone Academy for Social Action Middle School, or CASA. The goal of the project was to provide the Bronx school’s overwhelmingly Black and Latino student body with a version of history in which they could see themselves. 

Not sure how complimentary it is to tell students they can 'see themselves' in a murderer, but nevertheless, this dude persists.

“Each and every member of the Wall of Honor has played a major role in moving our society from a bigoted, oppressive existence toward a world of freedom, justice and equality,” Bowman said in the video, reading the written description of the “Wall of Honor.”

In addition to hip-hop icons like Chuck D, CASA’s “Wall of Honor” featured an array of Black, Latino, and Asian politicians, activists and artists featured in curriculums around the country: Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Mahatma Gandhi, Langston Hughes.

But the wall also included former U.S. Rep Cynthia McKinney (D-Ga.), an antisemite and conspiracy theorist; the late Black militant Mutulu Shakur, who served a lengthy prison sentence for armed robbery; and Assata Shakur, a Black militant convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper, who broke out of prison and now lives in Cuba. 

Recommended

OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

This is why American students can't read or do math.

This seems exactly like the kind of person Jamaal Bowman would admire, actually.

Not a funny clown one enjoys at the circus, but rather a creepy clown that lives in the sewer and offers young kids a balloon.

Advertisement

Sigh. Isn't that the truth.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CONSPIRACY CONSPIRACY THEORIES TRUTH 9-11

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over it! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace Prematurely BACKFIRES
Sam J.
The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual Gun Rights
justmindy
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP
Sam J.
Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS Doug P.
Advertisement