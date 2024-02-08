Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was Still a School Principal

Sigh. Jamaal Bowman is continually problematic.
New: Rep. Jamaal Bowman featured former Rep. Cynthia McKinney, Assata Shakur, and Mutulu Shakur alongside MLK and the Obamas on a "Wall of Honor" in the middle school where he was principal: https://t.co/p84X4eLOiD— Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) February 8, 2024
During Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s tenure as a middle school principal, a “Wall of Honor” he curated honoring historical Black and Latino figures included a notorious antisemite and two Black militants convicted of murder and armed robbery, respectively.
Bowman discussed the educational tool in a video, uploaded to YouTube in 2014, that depicts the addition of rapper Chuck D to the wall at Cornerstone Academy for Social Action Middle School, or CASA. The goal of the project was to provide the Bronx school’s overwhelmingly Black and Latino student body with a version of history in which they could see themselves.
Not sure how complimentary it is to tell students they can 'see themselves' in a murderer, but nevertheless, this dude persists.
“Each and every member of the Wall of Honor has played a major role in moving our society from a bigoted, oppressive existence toward a world of freedom, justice and equality,” Bowman said in the video, reading the written description of the “Wall of Honor.”
In addition to hip-hop icons like Chuck D, CASA’s “Wall of Honor” featured an array of Black, Latino, and Asian politicians, activists and artists featured in curriculums around the country: Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Mahatma Gandhi, Langston Hughes.
But the wall also included former U.S. Rep Cynthia McKinney (D-Ga.), an antisemite and conspiracy theorist; the late Black militant Mutulu Shakur, who served a lengthy prison sentence for armed robbery; and Assata Shakur, a Black militant convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper, who broke out of prison and now lives in Cuba.
This is why American students can't read or do math.
McKinney was a well known 9/11 truther by 2014 when this aired - and recently suggested the Jews did 9/11. https://t.co/uIdlzi54xF— Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) February 8, 2024
This seems exactly like the kind of person Jamaal Bowman would admire, actually.
Every Jamaal Bowman story shows this is a bad guy. Not surprising he honors 9-11 truthers and cop killers. https://t.co/WFqLv5C9qf— Doug Heye (@DougHeye) February 8, 2024
Nice a cop murderer who is now a propaganda prop of the Cuban Dictatorship, @JamaalBowmanNY is a dangerous and very inept clown. https://t.co/yWhzn41qN3— WM (@APTeacher1754) February 8, 2024
Not a funny clown one enjoys at the circus, but rather a creepy clown that lives in the sewer and offers young kids a balloon.
McKinney had no political achievements to speak of - she was an irrelevant backbencher in Congress known for spouting conspiracies and assaulting Capitol police.— vijay (@vijayvinyl) February 8, 2024
You only honor her if you agree with her. https://t.co/CsTRiOFx1J
And people voted for this. Nonthinkers often decide who our leaders will be.— Jerry Levy (@JerryLe00723434) February 8, 2024
Sigh. Isn't that the truth.
