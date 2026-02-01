'Uh oh, Trump's Lost San Francisco': Brian Allen Works Overtime to Make Anti-ICE Uprising a Thing

We see a lot of this Brian Allen guy on Twitter. He seems to be a nobody aspiring to be a somebody where that somebody is Aaron Rupar. Oh well, even scummy dunk tank clowns can be aspirational role models.

Advertisement

The dude is the brain behind the high powered media juggernaut that's brilliantly named 'Allen Analysis'. Apparently, he does provide quite a bit of fodder for us.

We'll give this guy the attention he craves for no other reason than the laffs [sic].

The scale of this anti-ICE uprising in San Francisco is staggering. Wall-to-wall people. No fear. No silence.



This isn’t fringe.



This is a mass rejection of state terror, in the heart of California. pic.twitter.com/MMNc68HfiV — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 1, 2026

'This is a mass rejection of state terror, in the heart of California.'

There are no words that can improve on this masterpiece of analysis. Well, Twitchy favorite, @exjon, did and it does it justice.

Uh oh. Trump’s lost San Francisco. https://t.co/0WNfzvj8DD — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 1, 2026

Lots of Twitchy folks were also impressed.

LMAO

Are you serious?

As Fourth Generation San Franciscan I can tell you with certainty that for the past 4 decades anything "mainstream" in San Francisco is, in fact, "fringe." — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) February 1, 2026

Yeah, San Francisco, that bastion of mainstream, slightly left of center sensibilities.

The entire city of San Francisco is fringe, you lawn flamingo. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 1, 2026

This writer lived in the city when they renamed the fascistic Army Street to Cesar Chavez Street. When long-time residents said, 'OK, but not our block at the top of the hill', they were accused of ... wait for it .. street apartheid. Totally rational, level headed non-fringe thinking for sure. More recently, their school board was obsessed with renaming schools over trivial concerns like, say, academic achievement.

Left-wing demonstrations? In San Francisco? The devil you say. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 1, 2026

Right?

Mass rejection of the legitimate rule of law, specifically the enforcement of long-standing bipartisan immigration laws.



Fixed it for you. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 1, 2026

Gosh, when you put it that way, it almost sounds bad.

Why don't these leftists want our President to enforce America's long-standing, bipartisan immigration laws? — The Oldest Member (@PrimeBeef45) February 1, 2026

Try explaining to these galaxy brains why 'babies in cages' took a four year break from 2020 to 2024. And no, it was not because Joe Biden stopped it.

Parading through human excrement. Check your shoes after you’re done! — QwestionsandAnswers (@QwhereRU52) February 1, 2026

Advertisement

Protip: When marching down Market towards the Embarcadero, do not take a left turn on Geary.

If you were in doubt that Brian Allen of Allen Analysis is a grifter, our own Foo (@Politibunny) provides this little tidbit.

Putting a fake timestamp on it is particularly evil.

In a sane world, Allen Analysis would be completely discredited and banned from serious consideration. Alas, we do not live in a sane world.

NOW: Minnesota Target stores are being taken over by older white liberals in full protest mode.



No chaos. No fear. Just numbers, conviction, and relentless pressure.



Nonviolent disruption sends a message, and this one is loud: ICE is not welcome. pic.twitter.com/QN3mYokFLA — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 31, 2026

He also seems to be trying very hard to make fetch happen.

Editor's Note: Fake media leftists continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.