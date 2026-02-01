Erick Erickson Spots a Trend in Midterm Election Years
MASSIVE BREAKING: Justice Department Releases Another 3 Million Pages of Epstein Files

'Uh oh, Trump's Lost San Francisco': Brian Allen Works Overtime to Make Anti-ICE Uprising a Thing

Gordon K
Gordon K | 6:00 PM on February 01, 2026
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

We see a lot of this Brian Allen guy on Twitter. He seems to be a nobody aspiring to be a somebody where that somebody is Aaron Rupar. Oh well, even scummy dunk tank clowns can be aspirational role models.

The dude is the brain behind the high powered media juggernaut that's brilliantly named 'Allen Analysis'. Apparently, he does provide quite a bit of fodder for us.

We'll give this guy the attention he craves for no other reason than the laffs [sic].

'This is a mass rejection of state terror, in the heart of California.'

There are no words that can improve on this masterpiece of analysis. Well, Twitchy favorite, @exjon, did and it does it justice.

Lots of Twitchy folks were also impressed.

Yeah, San Francisco, that bastion of mainstream, slightly left of center sensibilities.

This writer lived in the city when they renamed the fascistic Army Street to Cesar Chavez Street. When long-time residents said, 'OK, but not our block at the top of the hill', they were accused of ... wait for it .. street apartheid. Totally rational, level headed non-fringe thinking for sure. More recently, their school board was obsessed with renaming schools over trivial concerns like, say, academic achievement.

Right?

Gosh, when you put it that way, it almost sounds bad.

Try explaining to these galaxy brains why 'babies in cages' took a four year break from 2020 to 2024. And no, it was not because Joe Biden stopped it.

Protip: When marching down Market towards the Embarcadero, do not take a left turn on Geary.

If you were in doubt that Brian Allen of Allen Analysis is a grifter, our own Foo (@Politibunny) provides this little tidbit.

Putting a fake timestamp on it is particularly evil.

In a sane world, Allen Analysis would be completely discredited and banned from serious consideration. Alas, we do not live in a sane world.

He also seems to be trying very hard to make fetch happen.

