San Francisco School District Does a QUICK About-Face After Grading Equity Plan Receives MAJOR Backlash

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 29, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday morning, we told you about San Francisco's INSANE plan for grading 'equity' in its public schools. Read about it here, and see just how unmoored from reality the Left is.

The idea went over like a lead balloon, even in deep blue San Fran, and just hours after we posted that story, the powers that be are hitting the breaks on the plan amid major public backlash.

Here's more from the San Francisco Standard:

On the SFUSD Families Forum Facebook group, the news sparked dozens of critical comments, with many calling the proposal “ridiculous,” “embarrassing,” and an example of lowering academic standards.

District staff clarified at the Tuesday night school board meeting that the proposed shift is meant to emphasize mastery of content through assessments rather than assignment completion.

In a preliminary response, the district said the grading practices would not be mandatory for schools. Teachers have — and will continue to have — autonomy over their grading, in accordance with agreements with labor partners. The initiative’s goal is to ensure that students are assessed based on their understanding of the material, according to the district, which cited research supporting the effectiveness of this approach.

Math proficiency in the district is less than 50%, and reading is only slightly above 50%. Clearly, the SFUSD board wants to drop those numbers further.

And when they can't read or do math, but believe there are 57 genders, they'll vote for Democrats!

Like a bad burrito, it will come back again.

'Equity' -- instead of, you know, teaching kids and holding them to standards.

Bingo.

Destroying the youth is the point.

Would any of us be surprised if they did?

NOPE.

The Left uses 'Harrison Bergeron' as an instruction manual.

It'll be back in 2026. Bank on that.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CALIFORNIA EDUCATION PUBLIC SCHOOLS SAN FRANCISCO SCHOOLS EQUITY

