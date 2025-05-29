San Francisco School District Does a QUICK About-Face After Grading Equity Plan Receives MAJOR Backlash

Yesterday morning, we told you about San Francisco's INSANE plan for grading 'equity' in its public schools. Read about it here, and see just how unmoored from reality the Left is.

The idea went over like a lead balloon, even in deep blue San Fran, and just hours after we posted that story, the powers that be are hitting the breaks on the plan amid major public backlash.

Just in: SFUSD is delaying a planned “grading for equity” initiative after the proposal sparked furious backlash.



📝: @lihanlihan https://t.co/AEysbfIFAO — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) May 28, 2025

Here's more from the San Francisco Standard:

On the SFUSD Families Forum Facebook group, the news sparked dozens of critical comments, with many calling the proposal “ridiculous,” “embarrassing,” and an example of lowering academic standards. District staff clarified at the Tuesday night school board meeting that the proposed shift is meant to emphasize mastery of content through assessments rather than assignment completion. In a preliminary response, the district said the grading practices would not be mandatory for schools. Teachers have — and will continue to have — autonomy over their grading, in accordance with agreements with labor partners. The initiative’s goal is to ensure that students are assessed based on their understanding of the material, according to the district, which cited research supporting the effectiveness of this approach.

Math proficiency in the district is less than 50%, and reading is only slightly above 50%. Clearly, the SFUSD board wants to drop those numbers further.

Everyone passes with straight A’s. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) May 28, 2025

And when they can't read or do math, but believe there are 57 genders, they'll vote for Democrats!

delayed but I have no doubt they want to bring this back. SF won't rest until the poorest town in Mississippi has better literacy and math scores than the former Golden city. — Loren (@SDCLoren) May 28, 2025

Like a bad burrito, it will come back again.

Have they given any kind of rationale for these changes? — Orion Morales (@MOOOOrion) May 28, 2025

'Equity' -- instead of, you know, teaching kids and holding them to standards.

They're delaying it because they hope you'll forget about it. Once the backlash dies down, they'll implement the new policies. — Future Ruins (@future__ruins) May 29, 2025

Bingo.

Serious changes are needed at SFUSD. Grading for Equity will destroy the youth in SF. https://t.co/21L2zsxv1z — San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association 🇺🇸 (@SanFranciscoDSA) May 29, 2025

Destroying the youth is the point.

Her own kids probably go to private schools. https://t.co/2xcCPnOGqY — Shivaraj Tenginakai (@tshivaraj) May 29, 2025

Would any of us be surprised if they did?

NOPE.

Unsurprisingly, San Francisco is postponing its new grading policy. The policy is beyond parody. It reads like something straight out of Kurt Vonnegut’s classic story “Harrison Bergeron.”



“Grading for equity” is the name of a policy that belongs in fiction only — say in a novel… https://t.co/9bjAZOtKCU — Daniel Kotzin (@DanielKotzin) May 28, 2025

The Left uses 'Harrison Bergeron' as an instruction manual.

It appears San Francisco's School Superintendent is already backing down on this brilliant plan after the extensive public blowback. They have paused implementation for now at least the next year. https://t.co/B0aEfbPg0t https://t.co/kY9PScPhuc — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 28, 2025

It'll be back in 2026. Bank on that.

