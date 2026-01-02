Locked and Loaded: President Trump Threatens Military Action Against Iran
Call to Activism's Claim About Jack Smith Footage Proves NOBODY Grifts Better Than...
Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's...
PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This...
Wait, Is This Video to Promote Communists As Blue-Collar Working People for Real?

Mamdami's Non-Photo Op Photo Op

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on January 02, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew

We've all had a collective-ist [sic] laugh and cry at the election of Zohran Mamdani to mayor of New York City. This is more of a sidebar as we turn our attention to and laugh at the sycophantic media. Check out this absolute banger of a Tweet.

The sad part is that Brian Allen probably read this twice before choosing to hit send anyways. He's the head of an (try not to laugh) independent political newsroom called, wait for it, Allen Analysis, which at the moment boasts 2000 subscribers.

Since there may be Mamdani True Believers reading this, allow us to lay out why this so very silly.

Just amazing.

AI? Voodoo? Spacetime warping liberal logic? We may never know.

Twitchy contributor and pal, Grateful Calvin, breaks it down. 

... Allen even gives a photo credit to the person who took the video, who is the EDITOR-IN-CHIEF of a political news outlet in New York. 

3. Despite this obvious agitprop, this video gets 1.1M views and more than 50K likes, proving that, yes, there are still far too many useful idiots who will buy any tripe they are being sold.  

And it goes without saying that Mamdani wasn't "serving" anything. Someone else already prepared and set out the cups of hot chocolate. He's just there to shake hands for the cameras (the cameras that "weren't there," of course).  

And that's fine. That's what politicians do. They shake hands. That's not the problem here. 

The problem is fake "journalists" like Brian Allen peddling lies.  Someone should tell him what happens to journalists, even sycophantic apparatchik ones, under Communist regimes.  But it'll be a lot funnier when he finds out the hard way.

This writer thinks Calvin a little jealous that he didn't get the scoop, but his Tweet said it all so well.

Artful snark is the best snark and it makes this whole Twitter thing worth it.

And the hits kept on coming.

Speaking of True Believers, there was no shortage super cringy fawning over Dear Leader's benevolence in the comments. So by that metric, this Jedi mind trick worked on those it was intended for.

Mama said to never punch down, so here's just one from a high-follower Progressive trans Rabbi (we know). Freakshow that it is, it's also emblematic of the mayor's target demographic.

Sigh. Well, back to the snark.

Aaaaand scene! Oh wait, there were no cameras there. Never mind.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and now the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

