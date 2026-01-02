Mamdami's Non-Photo Op Photo Op

We've all had a collective-ist [sic] laugh and cry at the election of Zohran Mamdani to mayor of New York City. This is more of a sidebar as we turn our attention to and laugh at the sycophantic media. Check out this absolute banger of a Tweet.

Zohran Mamdani didn’t leave City Hall when the cameras did.



Hours after the inauguration, Zohran Mamdani was back at New York City Hall, personally serving hot chocolate to the city events staff breaking down the setup in brutal cold conditions.



📹.@JCColtin pic.twitter.com/U9t9NavZ09 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 2, 2026

The sad part is that Brian Allen probably read this twice before choosing to hit send anyways. He's the head of an (try not to laugh) independent political newsroom called, wait for it, Allen Analysis, which at the moment boasts 2000 subscribers.

Since there may be Mamdani True Believers reading this, allow us to lay out why this so very silly.

Mamdani didn’t leave when the cameras did. Here is video taken by a journalist to prove it. Or something.



Dum dum. — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) January 2, 2026

Just amazing.

Then how I am watching him on a video? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 2, 2026

AI? Voodoo? Spacetime warping liberal logic? We may never know.

Twitchy contributor and pal, Grateful Calvin, breaks it down.

There is so much gaslighting, propaganda, and idiocy at play here, it's worth breaking down.



1. @allenanalysis claims that Mamdani "didn't leave when the cameras did," while showing a clip from a clearly staged and planned photo opp.

2. Not only were the cameras there, but… https://t.co/BVuOoFZea3 pic.twitter.com/SORL4kwDne — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 2, 2026

... Allen even gives a photo credit to the person who took the video, who is the EDITOR-IN-CHIEF of a political news outlet in New York. 3. Despite this obvious agitprop, this video gets 1.1M views and more than 50K likes, proving that, yes, there are still far too many useful idiots who will buy any tripe they are being sold. And it goes without saying that Mamdani wasn't "serving" anything. Someone else already prepared and set out the cups of hot chocolate. He's just there to shake hands for the cameras (the cameras that "weren't there," of course). And that's fine. That's what politicians do. They shake hands. That's not the problem here. The problem is fake "journalists" like Brian Allen peddling lies. Someone should tell him what happens to journalists, even sycophantic apparatchik ones, under Communist regimes. But it'll be a lot funnier when he finds out the hard way.

This writer thinks Calvin a little jealous that he didn't get the scoop, but his Tweet said it all so well.

Who drew this moving picture? — Lou Perez (@LouPerez) January 2, 2026

Artful snark is the best snark and it makes this whole Twitter thing worth it.

Amazing. This man is a different kind of politician. This is not something a politician would do. Stay here for more breathless commentary. https://t.co/nS94QOJwEo — Jonathan Marks (@marksjo1) January 2, 2026

And the hits kept on coming.

But it was mostly hot water - commie style. https://t.co/1mxsTpzmk1 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 2, 2026

Speaking of True Believers, there was no shortage super cringy fawning over Dear Leader's benevolence in the comments. So by that metric, this Jedi mind trick worked on those it was intended for.

Mama said to never punch down, so here's just one from a high-follower Progressive trans Rabbi (we know). Freakshow that it is, it's also emblematic of the mayor's target demographic.

By the people, for the people, collectively. https://t.co/x2plZbmCBp — Abby Stein - 𐤀𐤁𐤉𐤂𐤉𐤋 𐤇𐤅𐤄 𐤔𐤈𐤉𐤉𐤍 (@AbbyChavaStein) January 2, 2026

Sigh. Well, back to the snark.

“When the cameras were down”



Was this captured via space satellite? https://t.co/i4o6EUQ5vh — IUL advocate (@iuladvocate) January 2, 2026

To continue filming after the cameras have left, that is Buddha nature. https://t.co/Dg4r24WBlX — Matt Ruff (@bymattruff) January 2, 2026

"Zohran Mamdani didn’t leave City Hall when the cameras did."



The cameras: pic.twitter.com/MNgcSwOXvz — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) January 2, 2026

Aaaaand scene! Oh wait, there were no cameras there. Never mind.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and now the next mayor of New York City.

