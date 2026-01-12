Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in a Hurry

Author of 'How Fascism Works' Says Trump Is Leading an Unlawful Takeover of...
Doug P. | 9:45 PM on January 12, 2026
Meme screenshot

We've reached the point in the deportation debate where Democrats like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are pretending that they have no idea why a surge in ICE agents is necessary in states (mostly) run by Democrats but not in predominantly red states. 

Frey is wondering why there's no ICE surge needed in states like Florida, Texas and Utah: 

That was a question that ICE could easily answer.

If Frey wants to know why a surge is necessary in his city he should go look in a mirror: 

Has Frey ever heard of "Alligator Alcatraz"? Minnesota and Florida (or Texas) are NOT comparable when it comes to enforcing immigration laws in conjunction with the federal government. 

It's really that simple. Democrats, with media help, are pretending it's more complicated than that and it definitely isn't. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. Leftists like Mayor Frey can whine all they want but America is back. 

