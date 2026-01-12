Jacob Frey Asked ICE a Gotcha Question About Red States That BACKFIRED in a Hurry

We've reached the point in the deportation debate where Democrats like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are pretending that they have no idea why a surge in ICE agents is necessary in states (mostly) run by Democrats but not in predominantly red states.

Frey is wondering why there's no ICE surge needed in states like Florida, Texas and Utah:

🚨 JUST IN: Jacob Frey: If this were about immigration enforcement, ICE wouldn’t be flooding Minneapolis. There are far more undocumented people in Florida, Texas, and Utah.



Why Minnesota? Politics. We have Democratic leadership.



Minneapolis and St. Paul each have ~600… pic.twitter.com/XMhF34jQCU — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 12, 2026

That was a question that ICE could easily answer.

If Frey wants to know why a surge is necessary in his city he should go look in a mirror:

Q: Why is ICE in Minnesota and not in Florida, Texas, or Utah?



A: ICE has a presence in every state; however, we do not need to surge resources to Florida, Texas, or Utah because, unlike Minnesota, these states work WITH ICE to detain and deport criminal illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/kVZqIEs4nn — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 12, 2026

Has Frey ever heard of "Alligator Alcatraz"? Minnesota and Florida (or Texas) are NOT comparable when it comes to enforcing immigration laws in conjunction with the federal government.

Red states don’t use fake sanctuary autonomous zones — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 13, 2026

The stupidity! He answered his own question… they don’t have sanctuary cities ! — 🇺🇸BellaLovesUSA🍊🇺🇸 (@Bellamari8mazz) January 12, 2026

If Democrats honored ICE detainers and let ICE into prisons, this wouldn’t be happening. https://t.co/QbeeIvG1tq — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 12, 2026

It's really that simple. Democrats, with media help, are pretending it's more complicated than that and it definitely isn't.

