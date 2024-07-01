MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes

You hear the left blather on and on about "Faux News". That's because they have zero self awareness. Fox News on its worst day in the Roger Ailes era was never as unhinged, deceptive or irrational as MSNBC on their best day.

Today, the day of the Supreme Court's ruling on Presidential immunity, has the left shown itself to be completely unhinged. We've been all over it all day.

He's MSNBC's OG Twitter troll, Kyle Griffin, right on cue.

A scenario laid out on @MSNBC: Trump could order Justice Department officials to open a sham investigation into his political rival and he would be immune from criminal prosecution. The officials below him could be held accountable, but Trump can pardon those officials. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 1, 2024

We assume that Griffin has at least a room-temperature IQ, so we're concluding that a take this lacking in self-awareness has to be on purpose. Only an MSNBC viewer could be stupid enough to buy this. Oh wait. Maybe Griffin is smarter than we gave him credit for.

Speaking of smart, if he was engagement farming, he got it (yes, that includes this post). But hey, he gets $35 and we get some good laughs. Fair trade. So, let's see if you can pick up on the theme.

Outraged over today's Supreme Court ruling, Democrats have issued a stark warning to the American people: That Republicans might do what they are currently doing. https://t.co/YK8iGriiD5 pic.twitter.com/0quN3rIhOw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 1, 2024

What do you mean?

That would be insane if that thing that Biden is doing right now happened in the future. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 1, 2024

Ah yes, there it is.

GASP! How could we even live in a country where such a thing could happen?



Yes, the media is this stupid.



More importantly, they need everyone else to be this stupid. Otherwise, they don't just lose...they get laughed out of existence forever. https://t.co/uMzhRehI5m — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 1, 2024

Not everyone is this stupid, but then again, not everyone watches MSNBC.

Progressives: Imagine how scary it would be if Republicans acted as ruthlessly cut throat as us https://t.co/iTsoPxRWIS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 1, 2024

But when they do a fascism, it's only to save democracy.

So exactly what Biden and Garland are doing right now is what MSNBC is worried about Trump doing in the future? — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 1, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when we do it!

Oh my. who would ever do such a thing? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 1, 2024

Where's Church Lady when we need her?

Oh wow can you even imagine if a president ordered his DOJ to raid his rival’s house, charge him with fake crimes, and throw him in jail in the middle of an election season? That would be crazy if a president did that. https://t.co/yQyDkmlq8H — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 1, 2024

Are you telling us that the defenders of Democracy are the actual by-any-means-necessary authoritarians? The deuce, you say!

The least self aware tweet ever posted https://t.co/wKlISlQozf — Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad_) July 1, 2024

If you play stupid, at some point it's indistinguishable from actually being stupid.

lmao



i wonder what they think is happening with Biden's doj rn hahahhahahahahah https://t.co/Xi9YskcJpG — Whatever 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 1, 2024

Laugh so you don't cry.

“The Bubble” exemplified in one post https://t.co/p49JhAf7ck — Magills (@magills_) July 1, 2024

Um. Gee. I wonder where MSNBC got THAT idea. pic.twitter.com/2QOYbYEWwf — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) July 1, 2024

Heh!

Gee, this scenario really sounds familiar. I wonder where I’ve seen this before. pic.twitter.com/tlSPFBXKvl — Wild Hearted Son (@MikeRee10510771) July 1, 2024

In case you needed a visual. Our Democracy is dying, but don't let the left pretend they're the good guys. Gaslight is no substitute for principles and there's no true interest in preserving our Republic, only in keeping power.

