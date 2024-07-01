'Straight Up Bats**t': Justice Sotomayor's Dissent on Trump Immunity Is Like an Audition for MSNBC

As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that U.S. presidents have immunity for official acts while in office.

The ruling was 6-3, with Justices Kagan, Brown-Jackson and Sotomayor in the minority. The later justice wrote a dissent clearly designed to get plenty of airtime on all the lib cable media outlets.

Crikey, Sotomayor's dissent reads like a legalese version of Orange Man bad. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 1, 2024

This sounds like it could have been written in an email Sotomayor got from Rachel Maddow:

Sotomayor is straight up batshit. pic.twitter.com/7xls0jdeqG — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) July 1, 2024

And of course Sotomayor's dissent contains this conclusion -- red meat for the TDS crowd:

Someone get Sonia Sotomayor a MSNBC contributor contract. pic.twitter.com/KXqxjfCqxR — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) July 1, 2024

The majority ruled that presidents have immunity for "official acts," and we doubt "ordering the military to assassinate a political rival" would count as an official presidential act.

Or, hear me out, one might argue that utilizing the military to assassinate your political rival is not in fact an official act but rather a rogue corrupt one.



She's a professional hysteric. https://t.co/mN35T1WmpY — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 1, 2024

But it's given the lefty media and Dems a new idiotic talking point that they'll run with:

genuinely shocking that a Court justice is now on record that the Court has sanctioned that a president can order Seal Team Six to assassinate his political opponent https://t.co/DX0730lCig — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 1, 2024

So SCOTUS answered the Seal Team Six hypo with....yeah that's fine? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 1, 2024

The Supreme Court just ruled that if the President ordered Seal Team 6 to assassinate his political opponent, he would be immune from criminal prosecution



This isn't a joke pic.twitter.com/U7orUZQ7l9 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 1, 2024

Give the Left a break... they've had a really bad last few days.

Genuinely shocking that you take Sotomayor’s word for it. Well, not shocking, it’s you. https://t.co/z1k02WYhB7 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 1, 2024

No, the Court just ruled 6-3 you can’t read English.



Assassinating an opponent is not an official act. https://t.co/joW9xi9eRP — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 1, 2024

We won't be surprised if "do you want a president who the Supreme Court says can use the military to assassinate his political opponents or a guy who botches a debate once in a while" works its way into Biden's next campaign speech, if there is one.