BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Immunity Claims
'Straight Up Bats**t': Justice Sotomayor's Dissent on Trump Immunity Is Like an Audition for MSNBC

Doug P.  |  11:44 AM on July 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that U.S. presidents have immunity for official acts while in office.

The ruling was 6-3, with Justices Kagan, Brown-Jackson and Sotomayor in the minority. The later justice wrote a dissent clearly designed to get plenty of airtime on all the lib cable media outlets.

This sounds like it could have been written in an email Sotomayor got from Rachel Maddow: 

And of course Sotomayor's dissent contains this conclusion -- red meat for the TDS crowd:

The majority ruled that presidents have immunity for "official acts," and we doubt "ordering the military to assassinate a political rival" would count as an official presidential act.

But it's given the lefty media and Dems a new idiotic talking point that they'll run with:

Give the Left a break... they've had a really bad last few days.

We won't be surprised if "do you want a president who the Supreme Court says can use the military to assassinate his political opponents or a guy who botches a debate once in a while" works its way into Biden's next campaign speech, if there is one. 

