'Narrative Over Facts': Sheldon Whitehouse BRUTALLY Fact-Checked After Paranoid SCOTUS Rant

Hoo boy, the news today is chock-full of lefties having conniption fits about the latest SCOTUS ruling, and Sheldon Whitehouse is just one among many. In an unhinged and paranoid multi-tweet thread he makes some bizarre claims, but this one in particular got smacked DOWN by Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Network.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The far-right radicals on the Court have essentially made the President a monarch above the law, the Founding Fathers’ greatest fear. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) July 1, 2024

No, they didn't.



Chief Justice Roberts explicitly made the opposite point in his majority opinion:



“The President is not above the law.”



But, as usual, Sheldon Whitehouse doesn’t let the actual holding of the case get in the way of a good narrative. https://t.co/zm8YpIANOM pic.twitter.com/zim5QVjVRt — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) July 1, 2024

Democrats and the Left never let pesky little things like facts interfere with a narrative, silly goose!

Now why would he go and do a thing like that? The propaganda won't spread itself!

So you didn't read the actual opinionhttps://t.co/4fNYbXiaYU — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 1, 2024

Leftists don't actually read anything beyond headlines. — Free Ross Woodworking 🌲 (@FreeRossWoodWrk) July 1, 2024

And who determines what is an official act? — Art Vandelay 🖐️🇺🇸 🇺🇦🇮🇱🌐 (@LJS527) July 1, 2024

Well, we're no experts, but we would assume that would be anything done in the official capacity of the office of the President of the United States, Art.

We're also not sure how providing a literal quote by one of the ruling justices giving the majority opinion is disingenuous, but that's just another one of those pesky facts that we mentioned before.

It’s weird how I never heard a peep from the liberals when they had the majority in the SCOTUS, but when the conservatives have the majority, they want to expand the SCOTUS. — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) July 1, 2024

If you can't win playing by the rules, just change the rules!

Trump broke ole Shelby years ago. — B (@bdsurf1) July 1, 2024

Love him or hate him, but it's true that Trump broke a LOT of people. And what's alarming is just how easy it was to do.

**********************************