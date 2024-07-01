'Narrative Over Facts': Sheldon Whitehouse BRUTALLY Fact-Checked After Paranoid SCOTUS Rant

'I Still Believe in Joe Biden': Following Post-Debate Panic, Morning Mika Throws Support...
Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on July 01, 2024
AngieArtist

Hoo boy, the news today is chock-full of lefties having conniption fits about the latest SCOTUS ruling, and Sheldon Whitehouse is just one among many. In an unhinged and paranoid multi-tweet thread he makes some bizarre claims, but this one in particular got smacked DOWN by Carrie Severino, president of Judicial Network. 

Take a look:

Democrats and the Left never let pesky little things like facts interfere with a narrative, silly goose!

Now why would he go and do a thing like that? The propaganda won't spread itself!

Well, we're no experts, but we would assume that would be anything done in the official capacity of the office of the President of the United States, Art.

We're also not sure how providing a literal quote by one of the ruling justices giving the majority opinion is disingenuous, but that's just another one of those pesky facts that we mentioned before.

If you can't win playing by the rules, just change the rules!

Love him or hate him, but it's true that Trump broke a LOT of people. And what's alarming is just how easy it was to do.

