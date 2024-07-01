'I Still Believe in Joe Biden': Following Post-Debate Panic, Morning Mika Throws Support...
'Narrative Over Facts': Sheldon Whitehouse BRUTALLY Fact-Checked After Paranoid SCOTUS Ran...
J.K. Rowling Shows NO MERCY in Mocking First Minister of Scotland's Laughable Answer...
So Much Winning! Full Immunity, Biden Campaign in Shambles!
He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely...
TONGUE-TIED: Biden's DOI Releases 'Inclusive' Language Guide to Fight Gender Identity Disc...
Zeek Arkham OWNS Lefty Woman Lecturing Black People About How Racist Trump Is...
HA! Just GUESS How Many Cuts It Took for Biden to Make This...
'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar...
She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling,...
WOW! Democrats Have Had a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Few Days (Let...
OUCH! People Have Questions About This Job Opening to Assist Dr. Jill Biden
All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Orders a Second Look at Social Media Freedom of...

Sean Davis Perfectly (and Disturbingly) Sums Up the Left's SCOTUS Meltdown Over Trump Immunity

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on July 01, 2024
Twitter

In a Supreme Court ruling released earlier today, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a minority opinion that looked more like an audition for a job at MSNBC, but it was enough to start a talking point on the Left, as stupid as it was. Yes, the new narrative is that Trump could now order Seal Team Six to take out political opponents all without consequence. 

Advertisement

That take is embarrassingly stupid, which is exactly why it's been embraced on the Left. 

The Federalist's Sean Davis has a rundown of how the spin unfolded in real time, and it's a doozy: 

Here's the full post from @seanmdav, and it's spot on:

SCOTUS: You can’t just throw your rival in prison because you don’t like him. 

DEMOCRATS: So you’re saying we can drop bombs on him? 

SCOTUS: You really can’t even charge your rival with a crime because his presidency made you mad. 

DEMOCRATS: Got it. So we can incinerate his house with him in it? 

SCOTUS: The Constitution protects officials from being terrorized with lawfare for official actions they undertook while in office. 

DEMOCRATS: Ah. Makes sense. So we can officially assassinate everyone we don’t like? 

SCOTUS: Prosecuting a politician because you don’t like his politics would destroy our country, and we’re not going to allow it. 

DEMOCRATS: Roger that. So what you’re saying is: we are officially allowed to eliminate Trump and the Supreme Court as long as we, like, say it’s official and stuff?

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Shows NO MERCY in Mocking First Minister of Scotland's Laughable Answer on Number of Genders
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

As usual, these Dems are everything they accuse Trump of being.

Tomorrow will bring with it more unhinged takes to dismantle.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Shows NO MERCY in Mocking First Minister of Scotland's Laughable Answer on Number of Genders
Amy Curtis
'Narrative Over Facts': Sheldon Whitehouse BRUTALLY Fact-Checked After Paranoid SCOTUS Rant
Laura W.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'I Still Believe in Joe Biden': Following Post-Debate Panic, Morning Mika Throws Support Behind President
Amy Curtis
He Gonna CRY?! Marc Elias Whining About the Two-Tiered Justice System Is Absolutely DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling Shows NO MERCY in Mocking First Minister of Scotland's Laughable Answer on Number of Genders Amy Curtis
Advertisement