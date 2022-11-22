Remember just a few days ago when “#RIPTwitter” was a top trend in the land and Twitter’s death was apparently imminent (according to now former employees)?

Elon Musk, being a responsible new owner of Twitter, has wondered if that prediction has actually come about. After all, it’s his company and he should probably be made aware of those kinds of things. It must be a relief for him to know that Twitter has not yet died:

Yesterday Musk shared a graph showing Twitter hit another all-time high in the past week, so rumors of the social media platform’s death have been greatly exaggerated (by those triggered that the fact the old guard censorship machine is no longer at the helm).

Trending

Maybe Twitter hasn’t died but all the users have from other causes…

Heck, the mere reinstatement of Trump to Twitter was going to get people killed!

UPDATE:

Twitter might not be dead, but a closet full of “Stay Woke” shirts at Twitter HQ sure might be headed for an incinerator:

***

Related:

Chris Hayes says ‘right-wing billionaire’ Elon Musk bought Twitter to pursue ideological agenda

AOC’s response to Elon Musk’s Twitter poll about Trump earns a fact-checking

Adam Schiff spins himself STUPID LIVE and in real-time after Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon Musktwitter