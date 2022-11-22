Remember just a few days ago when “#RIPTwitter” was a top trend in the land and Twitter’s death was apparently imminent (according to now former employees)?

Lmao… that's *not* exactly how it went down pic.twitter.com/bSSErFP8l8 — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) November 18, 2022

Elon Musk, being a responsible new owner of Twitter, has wondered if that prediction has actually come about. After all, it’s his company and he should probably be made aware of those kinds of things. It must be a relief for him to know that Twitter has not yet died:

Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Yesterday Musk shared a graph showing Twitter hit another all-time high in the past week, so rumors of the social media platform’s death have been greatly exaggerated (by those triggered that the fact the old guard censorship machine is no longer at the helm).

It did. You’re not reading this reply because it doesn’t exist. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 23, 2022

Maybe Twitter hasn’t died but all the users have from other causes…

I've died six times from net neutrality, global warming, and not having my COVID vaccine. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 23, 2022

Was already killed by net neutrality. https://t.co/kYYfsBzUuF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2022

Yes, but global warming was also supposed to kill us by now, and net neutrality and Trump and blah, blah, blah, whatever silliness gets the most clicks from gullible people. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 23, 2022

Heck, the mere reinstatement of Trump to Twitter was going to get people killed!

UPDATE:

Twitter might not be dead, but a closet full of “Stay Woke” shirts at Twitter HQ sure might be headed for an incinerator:

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

