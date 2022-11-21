Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter there’s been a whole lot of people saying the social media platform is finished, with others leaving (or threatening to leave).

Meanwhile, Twitter engagement seems to be increasing. Here’s what Musk had to report about that:

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

The people who have fled Twitter (or at least claimed they were) might be disappointed to discover that nobody really cared.

Don’t tell all the journos who left to go over to Mastodon. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vfX1JKBRtj — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 22, 2022

There could be a therapy session happening at Mastadon as we speak. Poor things.

But I read on CNN the company was on the brink of collapse? — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) November 22, 2022

Does CBS News’ return to Twitter after a nearly 48-hour departure count as a “new user” (kind of like how the Biden admin counts jobs restored after pandemic shutdowns as “jobs created”)?

“TwItTeR iS dYiNg” — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) November 22, 2022

Can’t be, I was told this platform was doomed. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 22, 2022

Yeah, what happened?!

Musk also had something interesting to add after being asked about a comparison to YouTube:

I wonder what YouTube’s daily actives is — MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 22, 2022

Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

It’s getting good now!

***

Related:

Chris Hayes says ‘right-wing billionaire’ Elon Musk bought Twitter to pursue ideological agenda

MSNBC analyst: Elon Musk and billionaires existing is ‘antithetical to our flourishing as a democracy’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!