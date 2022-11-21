Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter there’s been a whole lot of people saying the social media platform is finished, with others leaving (or threatening to leave).

Meanwhile, Twitter engagement seems to be increasing. Here’s what Musk had to report about that:

The people who have fled Twitter (or at least claimed they were) might be disappointed to discover that nobody really cared.

There could be a therapy session happening at Mastadon as we speak. Poor things.

Trending

Does CBS News’ return to Twitter after a nearly 48-hour departure count as a “new user” (kind of like how the Biden admin counts jobs restored after pandemic shutdowns as “jobs created”)?

Yeah, what happened?!

Musk also had something interesting to add after being asked about a comparison to YouTube:

It’s getting good now!

null

***

Related:

Chris Hayes says ‘right-wing billionaire’ Elon Musk bought Twitter to pursue ideological agenda

MSNBC analyst: Elon Musk and billionaires existing is ‘antithetical to our flourishing as a democracy’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon Musktwitteryoutube