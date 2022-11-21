This past April, author and MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas tweeted that “Elon Musk is why to abolish billionaires.”

Well, now that Musk has taken ownership of Twitter, it’s safe to say he’s manspreading his economic power even further.

And Anand Giridharadas is still manspreading his BS into our lives:

It’s important to bear in mind that Anand is likely getting paid handsomely to show up for just a few minutes here and there to talk about how wealth is evil. He’s likely getting paid more than most Americans for sharing his stupid garbage opinions.

But he’s not a billionaire like Elon Musk, and that’s apparently left him bitter and angry and downright vindictive.

It does, doesn’t it?

Anand could never. Because some billionaires are more equal than others. And the more equal billionaires are the ones Anand happens to agree with.

Never fails.

That slight greenish tinge to Anand? That’s envy.

There’s also just outright hackery, of course. Imagine actually trying to argue that wealth is “antithetical to our flourishing as a democracy.” It’s only antithetical to democracy if it’s concentrated in the hands of the government.

And then there’s the latent xenophobia:

If Anand really wants to help our democracy, he can put all his money where his mouth is. Literally. Him stifling himself would be a win for the rest of us.

