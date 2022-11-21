This past April, author and MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas tweeted that “Elon Musk is why to abolish billionaires.”

Well, now that Musk has taken ownership of Twitter, it’s safe to say he’s manspreading his economic power even further.

And Anand Giridharadas is still manspreading his BS into our lives:

MSNBC's Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites): "It is a policy choice to allow" billionaires like @elonmusk to exist. "Their existence as billionaires is sort of antithetical to our flourishing as a democracy." pic.twitter.com/HC8vznwlLV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2022

Anand: "The thing he chose to spend time on is undamming lies & hatred. Why? B/c at some level people like Elon knows a society that lives in reality & truth is not going to keep folks like Elon or Trump around .. The whole society is now beholden to Elon's adolescence, right?" pic.twitter.com/9nRRdKbs3J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2022

It’s important to bear in mind that Anand is likely getting paid handsomely to show up for just a few minutes here and there to talk about how wealth is evil. He’s likely getting paid more than most Americans for sharing his stupid garbage opinions.

But he’s not a billionaire like Elon Musk, and that’s apparently left him bitter and angry and downright vindictive.

Sounding very Bolsheviksy. — David C. Ronquillo (@justakidfromlbc) November 21, 2022

It does, doesn’t it?

Ok, take all of Soros' money out of politics — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) November 21, 2022

Anand could never. Because some billionaires are more equal than others. And the more equal billionaires are the ones Anand happens to agree with.

Never an issue if it’s a billionaire with whom they agree. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 21, 2022

Never fails.

Wow…it seems to be some jealousy in the air. — Michele Uzubell (@Michele93943262) November 21, 2022

That slight greenish tinge to Anand? That’s envy.

There’s also just outright hackery, of course. Imagine actually trying to argue that wealth is “antithetical to our flourishing as a democracy.” It’s only antithetical to democracy if it’s concentrated in the hands of the government.

And then there’s the latent xenophobia:

Dude is railing against successful immigrants *existing* and thinks he’s the good guy https://t.co/PI7wyOnqMR — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 21, 2022

If Anand really wants to help our democracy, he can put all his money where his mouth is. Literally. Him stifling himself would be a win for the rest of us.

