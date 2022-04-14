News of Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter outright is still rippling across the platform, and the meltdowns have been swift and, often, deliciously sweet. We obviously don’t have the time or space to be able to devote an entire post to every single example of liberal outrage, so we have to pick and choose carefully which angry, triggered liberals to spotlight.

We’ve decided that author and MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas would be an excellent candidate. Giridharadas has greeted the big news with another one of his trademark piping-hot takes:

So much to unpack there.

Yes, there’s that bit, of course. But we can’t help but also be intrigued by the idea of manspreading economic power into every other form of power. That’s definitely a new one for us.

We’re gonna have to go with the first one. Because, you know, Anand Giridharadas is stupid and insane.

This guy just … this guy. This effing guy.

Expect to hear from a lot more of Anand Giridharadas’ intellectual peers in the coming days as the saga of Elon Musk’s offer plays out.

And try to sit back and enjoy it as much as you can.

