Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, there’s been no shortage of lefties unable to contain their inner totalitarian (ironically some of them are the same ones who have accused Trump of being a wannabe dictator).

MSNBC analyst, Vice TV host and TIME editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas described for MSNBC’s audience how he thinks “freedom-obsessed” Americans end up being not free as a result… or something like that:

Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites): Americans’ “obsession” with freedom makes us “blind" to threats like viruses and climate change. “Government is not the biggest threat to our liberty … what the government does is protect us from” oppression. pic.twitter.com/T0tm1oxvlU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 6, 2020

The country was founded on slavery and oppression, but the government is necessary to protect citizens from oppression? Yeah, we’re confused too.

If you think your country was founded in slavery and genocide, it's a good idea to trust those in power of it a little less and your freedom a little more. https://t.co/SSwCmB66v1 — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) May 6, 2020

Translation:

Orwellian Doublespeak 101: Freedom is Slavery https://t.co/Ci4RZnYI5y — LazloToth (@LazloToth2) May 6, 2020

Orwell couldn’t have said it any better.

I don’t know how you could survey how states and the federal government has performed over the last eight weeks and conclude anyone had any idea what they are doing. https://t.co/66rlIOXbMV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 6, 2020

Notice how the leftwing solution is always for Americans to be a little less free. https://t.co/Us7oHApGTy — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 6, 2020

Weird how that works, isn’t it?

A lot of “quiet part out loud” on display here https://t.co/vP8PJnjkRb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 6, 2020

Democrats won’t be happy until we are all standing in soup lines. But as long as everyone is equally miserable, that’s ok. — John (@flyoverMN) May 6, 2020

Sounds like some communist bs but okay… https://t.co/fFDk18CUEI — Gary M. Simpson (@gsimpson14) May 6, 2020

Where does he think the money comes from that runs the government? — justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) May 6, 2020

Wow. This is an amazing piece of globalist/Chinese propaganda spoken by an extremely unintelligent person with a national audience. Thank goodness it's a small audience, but still… https://t.co/bR473jYY6o — Ronald Moeller (@RonaldJMoeller) May 6, 2020

What in the…. We’ll stay obsessed with freedom. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/r8UN0J013C — IWV (@IWV) May 6, 2020

As will we!

Update:

Giridharadas took issue with what he said being called “doublespeak”: