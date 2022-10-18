MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas has a new book out called “The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy.” And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like if what it sounds like is a book about how America is teetering on the precipice of full-blown fascism.

He appeared on “Morning Joe” today to tell Joe, Mika, and all 12 of their viewers about the staggering importance of his work:

Transcript:

“It is a dead heat between democracy and fascism. And so I set out in ‘The Persuaders’ to ask why. I got tired of despairing, watching this show and all the excellent coverage of this descent towards fascism and authoritarianism, and, and, and, why is this happening? And why are we relegated to despairing about it? And I got tired of my own despair and decided to spend the last couple years reporting on people who are showing another way, particularly organizers working on the ground in communities across this country, outside the limelight. Activists, political leaders, scientists … there’s a cult deprogrammer in the book because, as you have covered on this show, we are there with millions of our fellow citizens. And I tried to learn from them what the pro-democracy movement can do, starting right now, to beat back the authoritarian menace to save American democracy, and realize the future of nice things that we all deserve.”

And if you want to survive long enough to get to the future of nice things that we all deserve, you’re gonna have to have some serious heart-to-hearts with your QAnon relatives and climate-denier uncles:

What Anand could really use right about now is a heart-to-heart from one of his sane relatives who can maybe explain to him that this sort of ridiculousness ultimately doesn’t do the Left any favors.

There are, but as we mentioned above, if it’s being broadcast on MSNBC, not that many people are actually listening to it.

Evidently not. Now would be a good time for them to learn some new ones.

***

***

