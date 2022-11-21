It’s incredibly obvious that Elon Musk’s interest in buying Twitter was over his disgust for how the platform had been used to suppress (or flat-out eliminate) any dissenting opinions or stories that ran counter to the Left’s preferred narrative.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes sees it differently:

Nothing in the world is less surprising and easier to understand than a right-wing billionaire purchasing a media entity and immediately trying to use it to pursue his ideological agenda and class interests. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 21, 2022

The Tesla founder is a “right-wing billionaire”?

Musk is about much of a "right-wing" billionaire as MSNBC is a "fair and balanced" cable news network — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 21, 2022

However, “left-wing billionaires” owning media outlets don’t seem to be a problem.

Laughs in Jeff Bezos and Laurene Powell Jobs https://t.co/hmiS9T2iU0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 21, 2022

Unless it's a left wing billionaire like George Soros buying influence from Dem progressives. — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 21, 2022

(whispers "who owns WaPo, again?") — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 21, 2022

No complaint when a billionaire bought the Washington Post? Hypocrisy! — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) November 21, 2022

Hayes is making a point, just not the one he thinks.

The level of unaware projection here is truly hilarious. https://t.co/gke69xDmCL — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 21, 2022

Billionaire Bezos gets an exception, apparently:

True of Musk but i'd say Bezos is an exception to that rule. WaPo has a lot of free rein in what it writes and often has op-eds and views that are probably significantly counter to Bezos's own or his interests. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 21, 2022

yes definitely agree — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 21, 2022

It’s funny how this discussion about Bezos’ WaPo being more open to opposing views than Musk’s Twitter is taking place on Twitter free from editorial consequences. Musk’s “ideological agenda” seems to just be that censorship is bad, which is what truly irks the Left about his Twitter purchase.

***

Related:

Here’s a shot/chaser from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about a GOP victory and ‘the End of Democracy’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes explains what Dems *really* mean when they say ‘democracy is on the ballot’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes should have waited for the police report before dunking on Sen. Marco Rubio

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!