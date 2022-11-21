It’s incredibly obvious that Elon Musk’s interest in buying Twitter was over his disgust for how the platform had been used to suppress (or flat-out eliminate) any dissenting opinions or stories that ran counter to the Left’s preferred narrative.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes sees it differently:

The Tesla founder is a “right-wing billionaire”?

However, “left-wing billionaires” owning media outlets don’t seem to be a problem.

Hayes is making a point, just not the one he thinks.

Billionaire Bezos gets an exception, apparently:

It’s funny how this discussion about Bezos’ WaPo being more open to opposing views than Musk’s Twitter is taking place on Twitter free from editorial consequences. Musk’s “ideological agenda” seems to just be that censorship is bad, which is what truly irks the Left about his Twitter purchase.

***

