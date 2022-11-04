We’ve heard a lot from Democrats and liberal celebs and journalists and activists about how important the upcoming elections are because “democracy is on the ballot.” But what exactly does that mean? Let’s ask MSNBC host Chris Hayes to break it down for us.

OK, technically we’re not asking. He’s just gonna go ahead and do it anyway:

.@chrislhayes on what Dems mean by 'democracy is on the ballot': "What they're really saying is, ‘If you don't elect us this time, if you don't keep them out of power, you may never be able to elect us again.’ Or in short, ‘Vote to preserve your right to throw the bums out.’" pic.twitter.com/VgakHBnw6p — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 4, 2022

MSNBC definitely has a brand.

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/8UHUPxpTKv — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 4, 2022

If you want to … but the clip Hayes posted should be sufficient when it comes to communicating how melodramatic and annoying he is.

Every day, this guy falls further off his trolley. https://t.co/01C3I3sItj — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 4, 2022

A trolley that is, incidentally, gathering speed as it hurtles toward the edge of the cliff.

Someone called it InfoWars with a smaller audience. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) November 4, 2022

Ha! That’s perfect!

So you think San Francisco should vote against Nancy Pelosi. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 4, 2022

That’s what he’d be saying if we were intellectually honest. But he’s not. He’s just another liberal activist posing as a journalist.

When they say “democracy is on the ballot” they mean their power is in jeopardy. These people use the same words as us but they have completely different meanings. pic.twitter.com/oRsECXvIJO — Doochebag (@MalcolmRenoldz) November 4, 2022

You know, I'd take this threat to democracy talk a tad bit more seriously if these clowns understood that all elected officials are a threat to democracy and should always be treated as such. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 4, 2022

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

