Man oh man, we haven’t seen the Left lose their marbles this much since Trump won in 2016. And all that changed was that Elon Musk asked Twitter users if they wanted Trump reinstated, and when they voted yes he did as he said he would and reinstated his account.

Trump has even said he won’t be back on Twitter. Not a single tweet yet.

And yet they’re …

Losing.

Their.

Minds.

We’d be lying if we didn’t say we’re enjoying this, so much. Especially with Adam Schiff, or Adam Schitt, as President Trump so fondly called him.

Watch this (pay special attention to his eyes as he rambles on and on):

Adam Schiff unravels into absolute ON-AIR meltdown on CNN after Elon Musk UNBANS Trump’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/KHJshGQabO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2022

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving Schiff-head.

Wait, what? He’s worried about citizens’ private data? Since when? Security people are fleeing? Granted, he’s not crying and openly frothing at the mouth but the amount of rambling and lying? He’s nervous.

He should be.

They only drag Schiff out of mothballs when they need BIG lies told. This is exactly that. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) November 21, 2022

Or if they need drama to bring in the viewers.

Either way, what a train wreck this guy is and always has been.

To be clear, there are few people in America more talented and practiced at lying than @RepAdamSchiff for brains. The people of California’s 28th need to vote this dirtbag out of Congress. — Jerrod Sessler for Congress '24 🇺🇸 (@Sessler) November 21, 2022

Now now, we shouldn’t be too hard on him, he’s probably a little stressed out about losing his committee seats … and the possibility of being investigated is always there too as well.

Man, we’re glad Republicans won the House.

they are terrified of what he’ll say, or expose — Toebert (@typwarner) November 21, 2022

I think Adam is worried the truth will finally come out! — 🇺🇸 K. Overstreet 🇺🇸 (@investigationsk) November 21, 2022

Definitely. We get it, his eyes are always sort of bugged out but they seemed especially buggy in this bit.

Even for him.

***

***

