Blaming innocent people for the Colorado Springs shooting for clicks and taps … stay classy. Of course, the fact Keith Edwards has worked for both Nikki Fried and The Lincoln Project totally reads.

Leave it to trolls like Edwards to exploit a tragedy to push an agenda.

What’s that old saying about Democrats? They never let a crisis go to waste. Yeah, that’s it.

HOO boy.

Not that we’re experts but this seems kinda sorta libel-y.

Ahem.

He was apparently called out … a lot.

Sigh. Fascist Twitter.

Ya know, it’s not fascist to disagree with Keith. Just sayin’.

Trending

It’s also not fascist to look at what we actually do know about the shooting and point that out to the jacka*s politicizing the entire thing to score crappy points on Twitter.

Ouch. But fair.

Certainly sounds like it.

Oh, and about the shooter.

Homemade bomb.

Ammunition.

Just walking around free.

Sounds like he was already on their radar too. GOSH, this seems to keep happening. Maybe if they spent more time focusing on real criminals instead of playing politics they could actually get something done.

See?

How convenient.

BUT somehow, some way, it’s still Libs of Tik Tok and Tucker Carlson’s fault.

REEEEEEEE.

Yeah, not smart.

That just sums Edwards up.

***

Related:

Trump’s reinstated account J6 tweets VERY inconvenient to Lefties, Dems, media, and Big Tech

Megyn Kelly points out why CBS News REALLY quit Twitter and LOL-OUCH (PS: They’re BACK already)

Shannon Coulter BRAGGING about tattling on Elon Musk to Apple and Google about Trump goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Colorado Springs ShootingKeith EdwardsLGBTQ