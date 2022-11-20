Blaming innocent people for the Colorado Springs shooting for clicks and taps … stay classy. Of course, the fact Keith Edwards has worked for both Nikki Fried and The Lincoln Project totally reads.

Leave it to trolls like Edwards to exploit a tragedy to push an agenda.

What’s that old saying about Democrats? They never let a crisis go to waste. Yeah, that’s it.

This is because of @libsoftiktok.

This is because of @TuckerCarlson. When you lie about a whole group of people long enough, someone eventually takes matters into their own hands. Demonizing LGBT people doesn’t win Republicans elections, but it does get us killed. pic.twitter.com/aEiUi8gTkY — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 20, 2022

HOO boy.

Not that we’re experts but this seems kinda sorta libel-y.

Ahem.

He was apparently called out … a lot.

this has made its way over to fascist side of twitter. They’re saying I’m a groomer and this tragedy is because of us. Just deranged. Don’t stop sharing. Don’t back down. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 20, 2022

Sigh. Fascist Twitter.

Ya know, it’s not fascist to disagree with Keith. Just sayin’.

It’s also not fascist to look at what we actually do know about the shooting and point that out to the jacka*s politicizing the entire thing to score crappy points on Twitter.

Ouch. But fair.

Here is Keith Edwards stoking hatred against LibsofTikTok and Tucker Carlson, in the hopes that his followers will go out and commit violence against them. Keith is trying to get people killed. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) November 20, 2022

Certainly sounds like it.

Now you’re just lying. If anything this was because the justice system didn’t put a troubled man in jail when he committed a serious crime a year ago — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 20, 2022

Oh, and about the shooter.

Co Springs shooter last year. Was out just walking around free after this I guess. https://t.co/jS46Pm2cBk pic.twitter.com/kzj5RAEagg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2022

Homemade bomb.

Ammunition.

Just walking around free.

Sounds like he was already on their radar too. GOSH, this seems to keep happening. Maybe if they spent more time focusing on real criminals instead of playing politics they could actually get something done.

Gee, maybe if Wray wasn't busying himself taking the FBI's private jet on vacation, he might have had his agents clocking that guy. — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) November 20, 2022

See?

The 4th Judicial District DA let Anderson Lee Aldrich off the hook in after the 2021 arrest, without giving a reason.https://t.co/JNH3Czf4t7 pic.twitter.com/ADMU41WYr2 — Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) November 20, 2022

How convenient.

BUT somehow, some way, it’s still Libs of Tik Tok and Tucker Carlson’s fault.

REEEEEEEE.

Alex Jones sentenced to 3 trillion in damages… I think this tweet is at least 500 million in libel. — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) November 20, 2022

Yeah, not smart.

Blah blah blah blah blah — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) November 20, 2022

That just sums Edwards up.

***

