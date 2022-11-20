Now that Trump’s account has been reinstated, we’ve been looking through his timeline and wow, his tweets on January 6 do not support the argument our pals on the J6 Committee have been trying to make for months and months now. These do not read like the tweets of a guy trying to lead an insurrection or take over the government.

Full transparency, this editor had forgotten all about these tweets, and we’re willing to bet we’re not unique in this.

Out of sight, out of mind.

One has to wonder if Twitter suspended Trump so people would forget these J6 tweets.

Start here:

We keep looking for some sort of secret handshake or turn of phrase that would have somehow inspired people to rush into the Capitol and take a bunch of selfies.

Then again, we’re not experts like Liz Cheney … ahem.

And then there’s this.

Again, we’re certainly not experts, but these do not read like tweets from a man trying to overturn the government.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Stay peaceful.

THEM’S FIGHTIN’ WORDS.

Who could forget this one, right?

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

No violence! We are the party of law and order …

It’s funny how Cheney keeps throwing that in Republicans’ faces, the party of Law and Order, when Trump himself was tweeting about that on this very day.

Oh yeah, there’s this bit as well. Pay careful attention to how he calls out the people who broke into the Capitol … again, not very insurrection-y.

Smooth transition, new administration …

Yeah, but you know, Trump bad and stuff.

Say what you will about the tweets challenging the election (we can pull several from Democrats in 2016 and other elections), but seeing his tweets responding to J6, the case that they’ve been trying to make against him, that he was trying to somehow overthrow the government looks shadier and shadier.

***

