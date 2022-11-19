Yesterday Elon Musk put up the following poll about reinstating Donald Trump:

Currently there are over 12 million votes with approximately 52 percent “yes” and 48 percent “no.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to be firmly in the “no” category, and allow her to explain why:

The fact that AOC tweeted that while calling for somebody to be kept off Twitter because he’ll only spread misinformation didn’t escape irony detectors.

Somebody at Twitter realized that, because AOC’s tweet earned a context flag:

null

Basically her entire tweet is incorrect, but hey, it’s the “preferred narrative” so AOC’s sticking with it.

Apparently not.

Some protests are more desirable than others:

Those were the “acceptable” kind of riots though.

***

***

