Yesterday Elon Musk put up the following poll about reinstating Donald Trump:

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Currently there are over 12 million votes with approximately 52 percent “yes” and 48 percent “no.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to be firmly in the “no” category, and allow her to explain why:

Idk man, last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated, and hundreds were injured but I guess that’s not enough for you to answer the question. Twitter poll it is https://t.co/TVEkEH7faR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 19, 2022

The fact that AOC tweeted that while calling for somebody to be kept off Twitter because he’ll only spread misinformation didn’t escape irony detectors.

I hope @elonmusk realizes that what she’s saying below is total propaganda. Crazy, bat 💩, conspiracy stuff. https://t.co/y0s3v5Ya37 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 19, 2022

Somebody at Twitter realized that, because AOC’s tweet earned a context flag:

Basically her entire tweet is incorrect, but hey, it’s the “preferred narrative” so AOC’s sticking with it.

The misinformation queen is lying again as usual. https://t.co/bmUgKdZ3O4 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 19, 2022

About that 'misinformation' problem… https://t.co/ZcXFiyHPbj — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 19, 2022

The only people who died that day were protesters, who you have done nothing but vilify. Don’t you ever get tired of lying? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 19, 2022

Apparently not.

Well this entire tweet is a lie https://t.co/8FGq8go2lK — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 19, 2022

What fanfic is this. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) November 19, 2022

Some protests are more desirable than others:

You just basically described the BLM & Antifa riots that also resulted in millions of dollars in private property damage that you encouraged pic.twitter.com/klZqhVHC5C — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) November 19, 2022

Those were the “acceptable” kind of riots though.

***

Related:

CBS News picks up on AOC’s ‘technical issues’ with Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership

Elon Musk perfectly ZINGS AOC for her ‘power to the Twitter workers’ tweet and LOL she can’t DEAL

AOC is, like, really sorry that her pronouns ‘fell off’ her Instagram bio

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!